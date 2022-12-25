5 most shocking celebrity moments of the year

You can always count on the stars to bring drama to any situation – and 2022 has been no exception.

In fact, 2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for entertainment, starting off with the biggest on-stage shocker of the last decade.

We take a look though some of the most memorable celebrity moments of the last year.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

The Academy Awards are the biggest showbiz event of the year. So when one of the biggest stars of the night – Will Smith – slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face live on stage, the entertainment world went into a collective state of shock.

Many initially thought the whack was part a pre-planned skit, but Smith’s unscripted swearing, loudly directed at Rock as he left the stage, quickly persuaded viewers – both in the auditorium packed with stars, and those viewing the ceremony on TV as it was beamed live around the world – that it was all very much for real.

Adding to the drama, just minutes after the slap, Smith won his first Oscar.

While Smith swiftly apologised to the Academy (although notably not so swiftly to Rock), and resigned his membership, the Fresh Prince star was condemned by many for what was labelled “the ugliest Oscar moment ever”.

Smith has since called the incident, which was prompted after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, “a few horrific moments of indiscretion on my part”.

Penance aside, this is Hollywood, and Smith already has a big new film out – Emancipation.

He’s said he hopes the movie won’t be “penalised” in the upcoming awards season as a result of his behaviour.

Should the film get any Oscar nods (which is currently looking unlikely), Smith won’t be making a comeback appearance quite yet – he’s been personally banned from any Academy events or programmes for 10 years.

Bennifer

In a love-story twist worthy of a movie script, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made fans of early noughties nostalgia very happy by tying the knot – 18 years after they cancelled their wedding the first time around.

It was the culmination of a relationship which had stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. They famously called off their engagement and split in 2004 – but reunited in 2021.

Lopez has since called their split the “biggest heartbreak” of her life, saying, “I honestly felt like I was going to die”. Luckily for her, heartbreak has now turned to happy ever after.

Their first wedding venue was a Las Vegas drive-through chapel – The Little White Chapel – complete with a “tunnel of love”.

As this is Hollywood, they had two ceremonies, later walking down a white carpet in the grounds of Affleck’s $8.9m (£7.5m) mansion in Riceboro, Georgia. Celebrity guests included Matt Damon, George Clooney and Renee Zellweger.

Lopez shared titbits of the big day on her website, her newsletter and on social media, while Vogue posted a full-length image of her Ralph Lauren couture gown, complete with cascading fishtail ruffles and a cathedral-length veil.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel – but they divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she divorced from in 2011. Lopez split from her fiance, former major league baseball star Alex Rodriguez, in 2021.

Johnny vs Amber

The summer of 2022 saw Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard go head-to-head in a libel battle in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Virginia.

Depp sued Heard over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

For six weeks, the messy and intimate details of their toxic relationship were poured over, with evidence including graphic photos of Depp’s severed finger and images of Heard with apparent bruises and marks to her face and body, and bald patches on her head where she said her hair was pulled out.

Numerous witnesses also gave evidence, including Heard’s sister Whitney, LAPD police officers, private nurses, and even a brief video appearance from Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss.

A second airing of their personal affairs, the trial followed a three-week High Court between Depp and The Sun newspaper at the High Court in 2020, over the tabloid’s description of him as a “wife-beater”.

With Heard as their star witness, The Sun won that case, however Depp was to emerge victorious this time.

Once the highest paid actor in the world, Depp’s attempt to re-gain his reputation through a second microscopic exposure of his private life was an immense gamble.

But it paid off. He wasn’t in court for the conclusion of the cast, opting instead to continue his tour of the UK with musician Jeff Beck.

Heard, who had initially called for a re-trial and appealed the verdict, has since dropped her appeal, saying she has “lost faith in the American legal system”.

Royal ructions

Royal fans have been left reeling following dramatic claims in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries – aptly titled Harry And Meghan.

Revelations included the breakdown of Harry’s relationship with his brother William and his accusation that the Daily Mail was to blame for Meghan’s miscarriage.

Harry said the Prince of Wales had terrified him by screaming and shouting at him during a Sandringham summit, a meeting of senior royals called in early 2020 to discuss the couple’s choice to step back from their roles.

He also said Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the Royal Family.

And on the issue of Meghan’s miscarriage in 2020, Harry said: “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did. I watched the whole thing… Bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was. I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Neither Kensington Palace, which represents the Prince and Princess of Wales, nor Buckingham Palace have commented on the series.

Kanye West admits he ‘likes’ Hitler

To say it’s not been a good year for Kanye West would be an understatement. His antisemitic comments – including criticism of Jewish people and praise of Hitler – have been roundly and rightly condemned and led to a swift termination from the majority of his working partners.

Social networks, including Instagram and Twitter, have repeatedly shut down his accounts (albeit temporarily) due to violation of their policies.

West – who has legally changed his name to Ye – posted on Twitter that he was “going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” before alleging he was not “antisemitic because black people are actually Jew also”. He also accused record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs of being controlled by “the Jewish people” in a post on Instagram.

He also shared an image of a swastika entwined with a Star of David, hours after an interview with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which West said “I like Hitler” and sees “the good things” about the dictator too.

His words – labelled mad and dangerous – have cost him, both in cash and reputation. No longer ranked as a billionaire, he’s been ditched by his talent agency and his bank, JP Morgan, as well as seeing brands including Balenciaga, Foot Locker, Gap and Adidas cut ties.

Additionally, Adidas is currently investigating allegations of misconduct, including claims he showed pornography and explicit images of Kim Kardashian to staff members.

A completed documentary about him has also been shelved, and Madame Tussauds in London has removed its waxwork of him from public view.

And many looked on in disbelief as he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Previous controversial remarks made by West include suggestions slavery was “a choice” and calling the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast”.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian has spoken out about his behaviour, saying: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

Not to be phased by his fall from grace, West says he’ll be running for the 2024 US presidential elections and has asked Donald Trump to be his running mate.