LIFESTYLES
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
Cuddling and some cute talks after a romp in the sack is something that every couple loves doing. However, there are also several other things that you can do after sex that can help you increase your bond with your partner.
This is not meant for couples who are just whiling away their time doing casual sex. This is strictly meant for couples who are in love and committed to each other. Just bring in an element of surprise into your relationship and the passion will totally increase.
Some changes in your post sex routine will make a lot of difference.
To keep things fascinating after sec, here are the 5 things that you can do after sex. This will increase the love, bond and make you fall in love with your partner more
1. A massage after sex
After you have sex, why not gift your partner with a much deserved massage. Giving a massage after sex will increase your intimacy and bring you closer. Make tour partner feel loved and cared for. He or she is sure to enjoy every bit of this.
2. Kissing after sex
The usual notion is that after sex all you need to do is cuddle and go off to sleep. Why not bring a change to this and kiss after sex. Ye
s you tread it damn right. Kiss your partner after a good session of sex and see how good it feels. Keep the kissing soft and smooth.
3. You can also feed each other
Feeling hungry after sex is pretty normal. The next time there is a romp in the sack; make sure you eat and feed each other naked. You do not have to put on clothes. It is super sexy to be fed like this.
4. Hold each other and breathe slowly
Cuddling is something that most couples in love do after sex. However, take your cuddling to the next level. Hold each other close and breathe slowly. Your faces should be close to each other so that you feel their breath. The feel and sound of their breath will definitely increase your bonding.
5. Take shower
You have to clean up after making love. So instead of taking turns to do it, why not do it together. Take a shower after sex and come out refreshed and closer.
LIFESTYLES
The key to satisfy your woman on bed
Women generally fake orgasm and even they are hard to be satisfied on bed. And, most of the people would agree to this without giving it a second thought.
For men, this may come as a shock but please don’t make it a matter of your ego. Instead, you should try and figure out some interesting and effective ways to give your woman an experience of a lifetime.
For that, firstly you need to converse with your partner and know what she really likes. Being vocal about sexual desire helps to fulfill them.
Here, we arm you up with some tips that can surely make you a perfect partner on bed.
Focus on foreplay
There are men who just want to hit the bed and get pleasure. Well, that’s not going to work. Your woman needs time and for her, foreplay is the most important thing.
It helps in vaginal lubrication, which is required for deep penetration and better sexual experience. Your sexual activity doesn’t need to be longer, but better.
Your woman can get the orgasm even without penetration. All you need to do is to know how to make foreplay enjoyable.
Make sure the clitoris is erected
Men get an erection easily. However, it takes a lot for a woman to get the same. Clitoral erection is important for them to feel the orgasm. And, that requires a good foreplay.
Also, if you think that being wet means getting clitoral erection, you are mistaken.
Let your woman take control
Only men do not love to be in control, women do too. Being at the receiving end is not liked by most of the women. They better what can make them feel satisfied. So, let your woman satisfy her own desires by instructing you. Be your woman’s slave and follow her. This will be pleasurable for both of you.
LIFESTYLES
6 things you must avoid during foreplay!
Has your sexual life fallen out of chemistry? Well, there is absolutely nothing to worry. There is a lot that you can do to bring the spice back to your sex life. One of the most common mistakes that most people make on bed is that after a point of time they avoid foreplay.
On the contrary foreplay is the most essential part of sex. Foreplay is one thing that stimulates women the most and it heats up the mood. Since foreplay is so important, there are some things that you must absolutely avoid during foreplay. These things are a real mood killer.
And if you are looking forward to a good and steamy session of love making, these are some things that you must not do during foreplay.
1. Doing it like you are doing your partner a favor:
Foreplay should be done only because you want to and you enjoy it. Women will come to know easily if you are doing only for her pleasure or if you are doing it because you too are equally enjoying it. Also don’t do foreplay expecting appreciation or a good certificate stating that you are good at it. Doing foreplay with these thoughts will only ruin the whole process. So please do it like you mean it
2. Foreplay should not last too long and should not be restricted to just one spot:
Foreplay ideally should involve a lot of kissing; kissing on the neck, the back and also the ears. Do not rush into anything, but at the same time also do not take too long for one act. For instance, do not kiss your woman’s necl and just stick on to that for three to four minutes. Move on from one spot to the other smoothly, only then foreplay will go the way it is supposed to.
3. Skipping foreplay:
The whole purpose of this article is to tell you how important and essential foreplay is. Never skip foreplay, especially when you have a lot of time on your hands. Women will not appreciate you directly going down on her or doing intercourse. A little warm up before going all the way will make your steamy sessions steamier. Foreplay does matter and she is sure to thank you post-sex.
4. Maintaining a total silence during foreplay is a big no-no:
Do not be completely silent like a monk during foreplay. The power of talking certainly cannot be underestimated. It doesn’t matter if those are small moans, calling out names or anything else. Just ensure that there are some noises during foreplay. This will turn on your partner to a level that you may have never imagined. Moans and groans add on to the spice and thus do not maintain an absolute silence.
5. Never ignore certain parts of the body:
It is not always about a dick or a vagina. And foreplay is done just to explore those other parts. Understand your partner’s weak spots and ensure that you kiss that area a lot. A woman’s breasts, a man’s neck and back, hands and ears are all sensitive areas. So during foreplay, fondle these parts, kiss it and also if needed use your tongue.
6. Using too much of hands:
Using too much of hands does work for some. However we suggest that take it slow and smooth. Explore her body first, kiss her slowly everywhere and then make use of hands. Foreplay should ideally be slow and subtle. No form of aggression is appreciated.
LIFESTYLES
7 lies men often tell you about sex!
Sex is the only time when everybody just lets go of all their inhibitions. This is also probably the only time when couples speak the truth about their life and everything else.
Everybody seems to have followed this rule, but there is also one more rule and that is telling the truth about sex. What you like on bed, what are your fantasies, what you dislike and what are you scared of- just about everything needs to be discussed and told.
However, did you know that most men lie about sex? Some of these lies can be harmless, but there are some that are not. All of us may have lied about sex at one point or the other.
Are you not curious to know what those lies must be? Well, here we are to tell you sex lies that we think every man tells or must have told. We don’t mean to say that men lie more than women do. What we men to say is that men lie about totally different things.
We have listed down these sex lies for you to be able to find out. Also let us give you a disclaimer that not every man does this. Only you can spot difference between lies and truth.
1. You are so good at giving me a blow job
You might be really good at giving a blow job. You might have mastered the technique of doing it right. But sorry to break it to you ladies that your man might be lying about you being good. Or let us just say that it may be good but not the best even though he says it that way.
It hardly happens when a woman is able to leave a lasting impression on man for blow jobs. Everything else is just okay-ish for the man and that is the truth.
So if your man tells you how good you are at blow job, just smile. This is a harmless lie and we think it is okay. There is absolutely nothing that you need to feel bad about this. It is only humanely for a woman to not excel in giving a blow job.
2. Condoms do not let me finish
This is a lie. He can very well finish without a condom. If your man tells you this, it is just because he wants to have sex with you without any protection. Now do you really want to take that chance? You should be able to now spot this lie easily. It is a modern world truth that even with condoms on, men have ejaculated. Having unprotected sex might be one his fantasies which you shouldn’t fulfill unless you are ready to take that kind of risk.
3. I believe in using protection all the time
Now this one just makes us laugh. Men who say that they use condoms all the time are the one who actually don’t; because the genuine ones do not have to say it out loud. So do not fall for this. He is either saying it to hide his unprotected ways or just to get you to sleep with him. You can also assume that he might have used this dialogue with several other girls in the past.
4. It’s been ages since I self-satisfied
Now seriously, should we believe this one? You can bet every single penny you have that every man self satisfies several times a week. If he says he doesn’t that is an absolute lie unless the man comes across somebody who is least interested in sex or sexual pleasures. Masturbation is something that men can’t do without. Why do you think he has so much porn stacked up on his computer and his phone
5. I love the way you taste
We are sure that he likes getting intimate and going down on you. But no, he doesn’t like your taste. Women obviously do not come with flavored taste down there. It is any strawberry or chocolate sauce down there. It is one of the most natural forms of human liquids. The act of oral sex is definitely enjoyable for several men; however the taste of your fluids does not excite or turn on men. If he has told you he loves your taste, he is just being nice to you. Appreciate that and just smile whenever he says this.
6. You won’t believe how big my penis is
Men who talk about their penis sizes should never be trusted, because this shouldn’t even be a part of your conversation in the first place And if he has boasted of his so called big penis, you now know it is a lie, He is just hiding his insecurities behind that silly lie or just trying his bed to take you home with him.
7. This has never happened to me before
Now men use this as an escape route from something embarrassing on bed. If he says this after a failed erection or bad move on bed, you know he isn’t being truthful about this being the first time. You will know that he does this all the time. This particular thing (whatever it may be) has certainly happened before and it is as embarrassing as it could be.
These are some of the most common sex lies that most men tell. The enxt time your man uses any of these, you will know wether he means it or is lying.
