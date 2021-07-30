NEWS
5 important health benefits of cinnamon
Cinnamon is a spice that you find in most households, and it is said to have great health benefits.
Cinnamon is obtained from the inner bark of several tree species from the genus Cinnamomum.
It is used mainly for its aroma and flavouring additive in various foods, sweet and savoury dishes, breakfast cereals, snacks as well as tea.
Here are six health benefits of cinnamon:
1. Contains Antioxidants
Antioxidants can help protect the body from disease and cinnamon is even potent enough to work as a natural food preservative.
2. Helps With Blood Sugar
There is evidence that confirms that cinnamon can lower fasting blood sugar levels by 10 to 29%. This happens because it works on various digestive enzymes, slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates in your digestive tract.
3. Can Help With Tooth Decay and Bad Breath
Chew cinnamon gum or make your own mouthwash by boiling five cinnamon sticks in a cup of water for five minutes.
4. May Improve Gut Health
Cinnamon has prebiotic properties that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and help suppress the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Therefore, including spices regularly in your diet may help improve gut health.
5. Alleviates Indigestion
To alleviate digestive problems, cinnamon is taken as part of a hot drink, much like a tea. In this instance, it’s easier to use ground cinnamon rather than trying to grate cinnamon sticks yourself.
NEWS
Kaduna files fresh charges against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Following the discharge and acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, by the Kaduna State High Court, the state government has filed fresh charges against him.
Recall that Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, of all charges leveled against them.
According to Kurada, the charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were not supposed to be filed, saying that the state government cannot arraign someone for a crime that was not an offence at the time.
The judge, however, found that the charges were filed against the duo in 2018 pursuant to the Penal Law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015.
Counsel to the state government, Dari Bayero, explained that fresh charges have been filed against the IMN leader under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before a Federal High Court.
He explained that it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of Justice Kurada, saying that the government would appeal the case.
According to him, “We are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it, in fact, we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it is not in consonance with the facts on ground.”
NEWS
Primate Ayodele knocks Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement, says it’s disaster
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday, warned against the Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement by Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.
Primate Ayodele warned that the movement by Pastor Bakare is not of God, because a major disaster awaits Nigerians if they join the movement.
The clergyman stressed that the movement was aimed at putting Nigerians in further bondage.
Bakare had a few days ago launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group.
Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.
“I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group,” the fiery pastor had said.
However, Primate Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group.
He noted that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition and not because it’s God’s agenda.
According to Primate Ayodele: “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.
“I am not talking as a politician but as God’s mouthpiece, Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is another agenda for his political ambition and not God’s agenda.
“God is angry with the present government, those who have corrupted the system, Nigeria is stagnant, let’s stop deceiving ourselves, though a messiah will still come to our rescue.”
NEWS
Zulum deploys 1000 hunters to battle Boko Haram
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to complement efforts of security agencies on counter-insurgency.
Addressing the hunters in Khaddamari village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno, Zulum commended them for the sacrifice and support to his administration in its sustained efforts for peace and security in the state.
Zulum assured them of logistics support and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.
“What we are witnessing today is inauguration of 1,000 members of volunteer hunters to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.
“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs,” Zulum said.
He lauded Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC-Borno), and State Assembly members from the affected local government areas for their contributions in mobilising the hunters for the selfless service.
Earlier, Satomi, said the decision to mobilise the hunters who had been screened by relevant security agencies was inline with the commitment of the state government to enhance security in the state.
Gov. Zulum visited Mulai and Dalwa communities, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.
He also met with security operatives, to begin modalities for re-opening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihood crisis.
Zulum said that the decision to reopen farms, was in compliance with the directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari had urged security agencies to work with the state government and come up with modalities that would allow people to access their farmlands.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Top 10 African countries with-the most beautiful women
-
NEWS1 day ago
NIMC captures more than 60 million Nigerians
-
NEWS1 day ago
How Hushpuppi bribed IGP’s team leader Kyari in $1.1m deal – U.S.
-
NEWS1 day ago
Abba Kyari opens up on alleged bribe to arrest Hushpuppi’s ally
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Nigerians to pay more for data, calls as NCC revises telcos’ spectrum price
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Primate Ayodele knocks Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement, says it’s disaster
-
NEWS5 hours ago
IPOB/ESN ‘juju doctor’ arrested with ‘homemade’ bomb
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Abba Kyari caught on tape with Hushpuppi