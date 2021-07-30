5 important health benefits of cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that you find in most households, and it is said to have great health benefits.

Cinnamon is obtained from the inner bark of several tree species from the genus Cinnamomum.

It is used mainly for its aroma and flavouring additive in various foods, sweet and savoury dishes, breakfast cereals, snacks as well as tea.

Here are six health benefits of cinnamon:

1. Contains Antioxidants

Antioxidants can help protect the body from disease and cinnamon is even potent enough to work as a natural food preservative.

2. Helps With Blood Sugar

There is evidence that confirms that cinnamon can lower fasting blood sugar levels by 10 to 29%. This happens because it works on various digestive enzymes, slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates in your digestive tract.

3. Can Help With Tooth Decay and Bad Breath

Chew cinnamon gum or make your own mouthwash by boiling five cinnamon sticks in a cup of water for five minutes.

4. May Improve Gut Health

Cinnamon has prebiotic properties that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and help suppress the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Therefore, including spices regularly in your diet may help improve gut health.

5. Alleviates Indigestion

To alleviate digestive problems, cinnamon is taken as part of a hot drink, much like a tea. In this instance, it’s easier to use ground cinnamon rather than trying to grate cinnamon sticks yourself.