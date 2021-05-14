5 healthy reasons you should have sex — Right Now!

Want to clear your complexion, boost your mood, and cut your risk of cancer, heart disease, and other health hazards? No, the answer isn’t in a magic pill — it’s between your sheets. That’s right: A little loving can boost your overall health in many surprising ways.

“There have been lots of studies describing the health benefits of sex,” says Sandra L. Caron, PhD, sex therapist and professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Maine’s College of Education and Human Development in Orono.

So check out this list of healthy side effects of regular sex:

1. Improved Heart Health — Yes, Sex Is Exercise

Just like any physical activity, healthy sex is good for your heart

A study published in January 2015 in the American Journal of Cardiology found that men who had sex twice weekly or more had less risk of cardiovascular diseases, like stroke or heart attack, than those who had sex once a month or less.

Having sex can actually be considered a rather good form of exercise: A small study published in the journal PLoS One showed that men burned an average of 4 calories a minutes during sex sessions that averaged 25 minutes, and women burned off 3 calories. That’s a lot more fun than toiling away on a treadmill.

2. Sweet Pain Relief, Even From Menstrual Cramps

Just looking at your partner — or even a photo of your partner — can help ease pain. In another study published in PLoS One that was performed at Stanford University in California, anesthesiologists showed participants photos of their romantic partners or photos of attractive strangers, or asked them to engage in a word game. They found that looking at romantic partners significantly dulled the experience of pain.

So even though you might think pain is a barrier to sex, consider this a sex benefit worth the time and effort: Take a moment to really look at your lover.

Other studies have found that women may get some relief from menstrual cramps through a good orgasm.

Less Stress and Lower Blood Pressure

Sex can help relieve stress by raising endorphins and other hormones that boost mood. As a form of exercise, it can also help calm you down. In addition, a Scottish study published in the journal Biological Psychology found that sexual activity prevents increases in blood pressure during stressful events. While this effect was more pronounced in people who had sex with penetration, nonpenetrative sex and masturbation can also help you stay serene. Possible Reduction of Prostate Cancer Risk

A study published in December 2016 in the journal European Urology found that men who who ejaculate more than 21 times per month, compared with those who do so four to seven times times per month, were 20 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer. While more research is needed to confirm this link, it appears that men who ejaculate regularly may reduce their risk of prostate cancer. Better Sleep With a Bonus: Increased Sexual Desire

According to the National Sleep Foundation, orgasms release the hormone prolactin, which can help you feel sleepy and relaxed. So don’t be too surprised if you and your partner doze off shortly after a satisfying session — and wake up feeling refreshed. This sleep connection also works in reverse: According to a study published in May 2015 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, getting enough shut-eye can improve your sexual response and may increase the chance that you’ll engage regularly in sex. Researchers discovered that when women slept for longer periods of time, they reported greater sexual desire the next day.