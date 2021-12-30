LIFESTYLES
5 Facts about BONDAGE SEX you must know
Bondage sex which is widely known as BDSM is way more complicated and diffrerent from what you have probably assumed. Ever since the world got to see the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, the topic is definitely discussed more but it paints an untrue picture of the sexual act. There are several misconceptions about it which need to cleared so we bring to you 5 of those facts about bondage sex that you must know.
1. Full form of BDSM
Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism.
2. There is nothing wrong with people who practice it
This is a misconception that got highlighted post the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Those who practice bondage sex are not mentally disturbed or whatever people tend to presume or judge. It does not come from abuse. It is in fact just one side of the coin when it comes to sexuality.
3. You can say NO
No, there is no such thing that you have to do it, once in it, you have to be totally into it. No! If you are uncomfortable, you can say ‘no’ to it. Also, it depends on what activities you are interested in when it comes to bondage sex. If you are uncomfortable, you can always say that and not do it. Your consent is important.
4. People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!
If you thought that bondage sex is what Christian Grey did in the movies, then you are misguided! People who practice it , themselves cringe at how the unhealthy relationship is portrayed and the scenes are very unrealistic. It is not abusive like that as per some people. But they do appreciate how the books made BDSM less stigmatized.
5. Doesn’t involve whips if you are not into it
If the thought of bondage sex reminds you of whips and chains then it is high time that you know the truth- it is not! Whips are involved only when you want them to be. It is all play not pain unless you want it a certain way. There are many facets to it.
These are just the basic facts. If you want to try it, do read thoroughly on it as all toys have their functions and there are some basic rules to them all, beginning with consent as the primary one!
How to gain weight naturally
A lot is often said about weight loss and how important it is for one’s health.
While that may be the case, some people are actually underweight.
According to Healthline magazine, one study confirmed that being underweight was associated with a 140% greater risk of early death in men and 100% in women.
Furthermore, in comparison to obesity that is associated with a 50% greater risk of early death, this confirms that being underweight may be even worse for your health.
So, how can one naturally and safely gain weight? The publication gives valuable tips:
1. Eat More Calories Than Your Body Burns
The most important thing you can do to gain weight is create a calorie surplus – meaning you eat more calories than your body needs. You can do this with a calorie calculator. If you want to gain weight slowly and steadily, aim for 300–500 calories more than you burn each day.
2. Add Protein To Your Diet
According to dieticians, the most important nutrient for gaining healthy weight is protein. Muscle is made up of protein and without it, most extra calories may end up as body fat. Studies show that during periods of overfeeding, a high-protein diet causes many of the extra calories to be turned into muscle.
3. Add Carbohydrates To Your Three-Course Meal
According to the publication, one should eat plenty of high-carb and high-fat foods if weight gain is a priority. It is best to eat plenty of protein, fat and carbs at each meal.
4. Eat Energy-Dense Food and Use Sauces, Spices and Condiments
Using plenty of spices, sauces and condiments can help with weight gain. The tastier the food, the easier it is to eat more and gain the weight you need.
5. Try Lifting Weights
To make sure that the excess calories go to your muscles instead of fat cells, it’s crucial to lift weights. Go to a gym and lift them two to four times per week. Try to increase the weights and volume over time.
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
Has your wife been inching away from you every time you mention sex? If yes, then something must be seriously wrong. It’s not uncommon for women to distance themselves away from sex, but there are many probable reasons behind it. Without jumping to any conclusion, it is safe to understand why your wife may not be really interested in sex. And so, we have listed down some reasons why your wife may not be interested in sex.
1.Your wife may not want sex as much as you
Not all partners have the same libido. Some have a higher sex drive while their partner has less. It may be a reason why your wife is not very interested to have sex. Your wife may not understand how much sex you want to have. So, communicate that to her.
2.Your wife may feel pressured
People don’t work well under pressure and stress. Your wife may be feeling the burden that she’s not making you happy or satisfied or whether you both are having enough sex or not.
3.Your wife doesn’t feel the connection
Your wife may not feel emotionally connected to you and that may be a reason why she’s distancing away from you. Many women consider an emotional connection to be a necessary aspect of sex.
4.Other problems
There may be some existing problems in the marriage that is bothering your wife. Communicate with your wife regarding what she feels amiss in the relationship. And without fixing these, it’s impossible to get closer to sex.
4 things no one tells you about married sex
Sex before marriage and after marriage can be very different. Is it the same act? Yes, but how we feel, perceive our partner, changes. There are many things that most married men and women do not know when it comes to married sex or sex after marriage. So, here are 4 things you must know and expect, that no one tells you about sex after marriage.
1.Orgasms are over hyped
In the beginning you may want to have the kind of sex you see in movies but later, you will realise that getting an orgasm is overhyped. The sexual connection, the eyes meeting, will make you feel crazier among several other things.
2. Familiarising with each other’s bodies
Once you are married or have begun living with each other, you become familiar with each other’s bodies eventually. The way you move when he or she touches you wherever, the laugh, the bedroom eyes, the sweat you break into, all becomes known and part of the daily life. Partners even start laughing at each other’s farts and become child-like.
3. Discovering the positions
Once married, the sex in the beginning gets crazy and you both find your sex positions that give both of you that high but amid the experiments, you do experience some failed positions which become a joke between couples.
4. Body hair? Who cares!
When you are in the dating phase, body hair is taken care off especially when it comes to pubic hair. However, in most cases, post-marriage, couples stop giving a damn about it. In fact, you even notice the tiny bumps over each other’s bodies and you get super comfortable with it.
