5 Facts about BONDAGE SEX you must know

Bondage sex which is widely known as BDSM is way more complicated and diffrerent from what you have probably assumed. Ever since the world got to see the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, the topic is definitely discussed more but it paints an untrue picture of the sexual act. There are several misconceptions about it which need to cleared so we bring to you 5 of those facts about bondage sex that you must know.

1. Full form of BDSM

Bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism.

2. There is nothing wrong with people who practice it

This is a misconception that got highlighted post the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Those who practice bondage sex are not mentally disturbed or whatever people tend to presume or judge. It does not come from abuse. It is in fact just one side of the coin when it comes to sexuality.

3. You can say NO



No, there is no such thing that you have to do it, once in it, you have to be totally into it. No! If you are uncomfortable, you can say ‘no’ to it. Also, it depends on what activities you are interested in when it comes to bondage sex. If you are uncomfortable, you can always say that and not do it. Your consent is important.

4. People practicing Bondage sex themselves do not agree with Fifty Shades!

If you thought that bondage sex is what Christian Grey did in the movies, then you are misguided! People who practice it , themselves cringe at how the unhealthy relationship is portrayed and the scenes are very unrealistic. It is not abusive like that as per some people. But they do appreciate how the books made BDSM less stigmatized.

5. Doesn’t involve whips if you are not into it

If the thought of bondage sex reminds you of whips and chains then it is high time that you know the truth- it is not! Whips are involved only when you want them to be. It is all play not pain unless you want it a certain way. There are many facets to it.

These are just the basic facts. If you want to try it, do read thoroughly on it as all toys have their functions and there are some basic rules to them all, beginning with consent as the primary one!