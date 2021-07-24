LIFESTYLES
5 common habits that can be as dangerous as smoking
There is no doubt that smoking is dangerous. More than five million people die worldwide each year due to smoking.
Smoking as a habit is seen more common in youngsters these days.
These habits then become so addictive that for some people it is even carried to their death bed. But there are more habits that are as dangerous as smoking.
We often ignore these habits but they have the potential of causing us the same harm as smoking does
Here are five habits that are as dangerous as smoking:
- Loneliness: Research has proven that chronic loneliness can affect your overall health. Its impact is more significant on brain health. There are also studies that point out the connection between loneliness and developing diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. In India, almost 22% of elders stay alone. While, in youngsters, chronic loneliness is ignored.
- Poor diet: We all know that eating healthy is necessary but not many of us practice that on daily basis. Many of us eat processed foods, junk foods, and foods rich in salt and sugars. Not just those, we often do not include vegetables and fruits in our diet. This habit forms the basis of a lot of diseases like obesity, diabetes, etc. In India, people consume more cereals and are devoid of an adequate amount of proteins, fruits, and vegetables. There is an increasing status of obesity among men and women, especially in urban areas.
- Inactive lifestyle: In the contemporary world, we all sit long hours in front of the screen. A study in 2014, by the University of Regensburg in Germany, showed that every 2 hours a person sit, s/he increasing the chances of colon cancer by 8% and chances of lung cancer by 6%. This was regardless of other physical activity during the day.
- Sleep deprivation: Sitting long hours before the screen aids in sleep deprivation as well. The blue light from the screen has been linked with problems like strained eyes, blurred vision, and even cataracts. Almost 33% of adults in the country suffer from insomnia and the bigger problem is that they find it normal.
- Pessimistic attitude: We all have heard of the phrase that does not let negative attitude ruin your life. But negative attitude and pessimism are now a widespread problem. Pessimism is when you think that things will go wrong or will not go according to your plans. This leads to depression and unwanted stress.
5 ways to have sex when you are tired!
Couples often cite tiredness and work stress as two of the top most reasons for no sex.
Not every couple has sex daily and in fact if both the partners are working and have tight work schedules, chances are that you return home quite late.
Often after a day’s never ending work and meeting deadlines, people just want to get back home and go off to sleep. Now what happens because of this is that there is hardly any sex happening.
But can you let this go on forever? Are you really okay living this sex-deprived life for long? Isn’t it time that you did something about that? If you have similar thoughts, then let us help you here. These tips will help you have a memorable sex session even when you are tired.
And trust us when we say, sex when you are tired isn’t a bad idea at all. These are the five ways how this problem can be solved.
1. Stick to just foreplay
If you are too tired and do not want to exert too much, you can always just stick to some intense foreplay. Foreplay doesn’t really require a lot of efforts. If after this, you feel aroused and want to take things forward, then you can do so. But it is always better to have some kind of sexual connection than have none at all.
2. Take a vacation
If there is no solution to your work stress and endless schedules, then it is always better to take some time off. You don’t want to put your relation in jeopardy. So take time off and set out for a vacation. This will help you relax and will let you bring back the spice in your life.
3. Different sex positions
Since there are so many sex positions, there is absolutely nothing that you need to worry about. If you feel dead tired, there are several sex positions that can be done without too much exertion. The spooning position, tight squeeze and missionary are some positions that are perfect for sex when tired.
4. Redefine the meaning of sex in your relationship
Another easiest way that will help your sex life is to redefine sex. Sex doesn’t necessarily have to end with intercourse. Like we mentioned above, you can have sex even without intercourse, like indulging in lots of foreplay. Apart from foreplay, there are other ways as well like hot massages, long kisses or oral sex. Make sure this is a part of your life more often so that there are no dull sexual moments in your life.
5. Create opportunities for sex
At times, even when you feel too tired to even move a muscle, create opportunities for sex. For instance, plan a romantic dinner date, watch romantic movies or just lie down in the bed and indulge in some dirty talks. These small things go a long way in a relationship.
Apart from these, you need to ensure that you have a proper fitness regime. Regular exercises will keep you fit and stress will hardly get to you. Fitness also plays a very important role in your sex life. If you have no form of exercise in your life, you will get tired easily. Thus, be fit and follow every tip mentioned above. Once you do, there will never be a’ too tired for sex’ moment in your life.
Buildings that look like giant 4-5s (PHOTOS)
JUST like a 4-5, the true mark of a great building is its ability to stand upright with a great foundation at the bottom.
According to HuffPost magazine, there are actual buildings that look just like 4-5s.
ALSO READ: BENEFITS OF HAVING BIG BREASTS!
Here are some of them:
1. People’s Daily building in Beijing
While under construction, the newspaper’s headquarters reminded people of a 4-5 on a daily basis.
2. Ypsilanti Water Tower
This tower was erected in 1889, but its builders might not be too happy with its nickname, the Brick Dick, according to Cabinet magazine, which also bestowed on it the title of Most Phallic Building In The World.
3. Torre Glories
The 144m high home of Aguas de Barcelona in Spain was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel and is nicknamed the Modern Illuminated Dildo.
4. London’s 30 St Mary Axe
Affectionately known as The Gherkin, this building is 180m tall. And they say size doesn’t matter!
5. Two International Finance Centre in Hong Kong
HK magazine says the centre is alternately called The Shaver or The Giant Penis.
Sex robots can spice things up!
Sex robots will make humans better lovers, says Concordia University PhD psychology candidate Simon Dube.
He specialises in erobotics, the study of robotic technologies developed around human sexuality.
According to Dube from Canada, the new breed of robots can improve the sexual desire or excitement of human beings.
Dube said robots could recognise and understand human emotions to allow people to explore their fantasies.
“The main driver in people wanting to have sex and intimate relationships with machines is sexual curiosity and our pursuit of pleasure, as well as exploring new ways of having sex and our sexual fantasies,” Dube said.
The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his PhD in Montreal, said robots are unlikely to prevent people from having sex with other humans, but could instead compliment sexual relationships between humans.
“This technology can be used and designed to help us understand each other and improve the quality of our relationships with fellow humans,” he said.
