5 common habits that can be as dangerous as smoking

Couples often cite tiredness and work stress as two of the top most reasons for no sex.

Not every couple has sex daily and in fact if both the partners are working and have tight work schedules, chances are that you return home quite late.

Often after a day’s never ending work and meeting deadlines, people just want to get back home and go off to sleep. Now what happens because of this is that there is hardly any sex happening.

But can you let this go on forever? Are you really okay living this sex-deprived life for long? Isn’t it time that you did something about that? If you have similar thoughts, then let us help you here. These tips will help you have a memorable sex session even when you are tired.

And trust us when we say, sex when you are tired isn’t a bad idea at all. These are the five ways how this problem can be solved.

1. Stick to just foreplay

If you are too tired and do not want to exert too much, you can always just stick to some intense foreplay. Foreplay doesn’t really require a lot of efforts. If after this, you feel aroused and want to take things forward, then you can do so. But it is always better to have some kind of sexual connection than have none at all.

2. Take a vacation

If there is no solution to your work stress and endless schedules, then it is always better to take some time off. You don’t want to put your relation in jeopardy. So take time off and set out for a vacation. This will help you relax and will let you bring back the spice in your life.

3. Different sex positions

Since there are so many sex positions, there is absolutely nothing that you need to worry about. If you feel dead tired, there are several sex positions that can be done without too much exertion. The spooning position, tight squeeze and missionary are some positions that are perfect for sex when tired.

4. Redefine the meaning of sex in your relationship

Another easiest way that will help your sex life is to redefine sex. Sex doesn’t necessarily have to end with intercourse. Like we mentioned above, you can have sex even without intercourse, like indulging in lots of foreplay. Apart from foreplay, there are other ways as well like hot massages, long kisses or oral sex. Make sure this is a part of your life more often so that there are no dull sexual moments in your life.

5. Create opportunities for sex

At times, even when you feel too tired to even move a muscle, create opportunities for sex. For instance, plan a romantic dinner date, watch romantic movies or just lie down in the bed and indulge in some dirty talks. These small things go a long way in a relationship.

Apart from these, you need to ensure that you have a proper fitness regime. Regular exercises will keep you fit and stress will hardly get to you. Fitness also plays a very important role in your sex life. If you have no form of exercise in your life, you will get tired easily. Thus, be fit and follow every tip mentioned above. Once you do, there will never be a’ too tired for sex’ moment in your life.