5 buildings that look like a punani!

Blow jobs, as seen in porn can look dirty, forced and disgusting.

But in real, blow jobs can be fun for the receiver as well as the giver.

It may be intimidating for a first-timer, but once you do it often, you will surely get an idea of how to go about things.

For every woman who wishes to please her man, but lacks confidence, here are some tips that will teach you how to give a blow job.

The feeling of being in charge is extremely empowering and fantastic. Before you go to our list of tips and suggestions on how to give a blow job, let us tell you that the first and foremost trick about giving a blow job and still get to enjoy is to not think of it as a duty or obligation.

Do it only because you like doing it, it is only then that you can make the whole act of blow job an enjoyable one for both of you.

1. Get to a comfortable position:

The first and foremost thing to do is get to a comfortable situation.

You do not want to move back and forth in the middle of the act. So pick a position that is the most comfortable for the both of you.

Your guy can sit on the edge of the bed or get him to lie down while you can go on your knees and bend to give him a blow job. The best and the most comfortable positions would be the one where he can get to see you since that is a big turn-on for several men.

You can also give your man a great blow job in front of the mirror if you really want to spice it up.

2. Don’t rush in to it, take it slow:

There should be absolutely nothing fast about blow job.

If you want to give your man a great blow job, always keep it slow and smooth.

Start by touching his penis with your lips. Kiss his thighs, tummy and also the tip of his penis. Tease him a bit and get him all turned on.

Once you are sure that your man is all turned on and then slowly move to the main part. This is how it should be done. Do not rush into things and keep your movements slow and steady.

3. Don’t take it in too deep:

The porn videos may tell you otherwise, but don’t take it too deep. Gagging is not fun and chances are that it will turn you off.

Do avoid taking it too deep and trying to make it touch your throat. It will only make you puke. So avoid and take it in only as much as you can.

4. Take occasional breaks while doing it:

Now when we say take breaks, it doesn’t mean that you take a break and go take a stroll outside. What we mean to say is that, give a break to your mouth and use your hands.

When you think your mouth or jaw is aching, stop and use your hands for some time. You can also stop taking it in your mouth and touch the tip of his penis with your lips.

5. Make noises:

Do not underestimate the power of a good and timely moan. When you take his penis inside your mouth, let out occasional moans. This is another way of turning him on and watching him all aroused will add up to your pleasure too.