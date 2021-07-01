LIFESTYLES
5 buildings that look like a punani!
IT’S been often described as a diamond-like structure with a tunnel in the middle that leads one to paradise.
The punani’s physical structure has always drawn contentious opinions from various sectors of society.
However according to Health-Line magazine, the physical structure of a punani can be identified by the labia majora (the outer lips), labia minora (inner lips) and the vaginal opening, also known as the tunnel that leads to sexual paradise.
Speaking about the structure of the punani, Fast-Company.com said there are buildings that look like a punani’s structure. Here are some of them:
1. Chicago’s Crain Communications Building
Popularly referred to as The Vagina Building, this vertically slitted structure was designed by a woman to intentionally fight skyscrapers’ phallocentrism.
2. Rem Koolhaas’s CCTV building
After the new CCTV headquarters was built in China, online forums were abuzz with jokes about how it looked like a figure sitting on a toilet and it was nicknamed “The Big Underpants Building”.
3. San Francisco MoMA
This museum, by Swiss architect Mario Botta, kind of looks like a minimalist metal punani peeking out of a pile of cardboard boxes.
4. The Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California
This pudenda-like glass structure by Craig Hartman won a competition for the design of Oakland’s Cathedral of Christ the Light. The pious architect says its shape is meant to mimic that of either a Jesus fish or a Bishop’s Mitre.
5. Norman Foster’s Spaceport
Located in New Mexico’s desert, the spaceport was designed by Norman Foster for Richard Branson. Viewed from above, it’s supposed to evoke Virgin Galactic’s brand logo of the eye, with “an elongated pupil”.
LIFESTYLES
5 things nobody tells women about sex!
Sex means different things to different people.
For some, it’s merely a physical act, while for others, it is forming a supreme emotional bond with a person.
Furthermore, going by the existing societal notions, men and women perceive sex differently. As per an American study, men report more spontaneous sexual arousal and have more frequent and varied fantasies. Despite all this, knowledge of one’s body and the physical act of sex is paramount.
There are many people who feel awkward in talking or questioning about it leading to a lack of knowledge about the same.
Thus, here are things nobody tells women about sex.
Your sexual tastes are likely to change over time
Maybe in your early 20s, you preferred being submissive during sex.
However, when you get slightly older, you are suddenly much more fascinated with being dominant.
This is completely normal. Thus, don’t limit yourself as one sexual identity if it ends up limiting you from trying other things.
Having sex with someone won’t necessarily bring you closer to them
It is widely believed that sex is the ultimate act of love and that having sex means the couple becomes closer to each other more than ever. But this is not always true.
You can feel distant from someone you just slept with, and you can feel very close with someone you have never slept with.
The person with whom you have sex for the first time doesn’t always have to be important
The popular notion is that the person with whom you have sex for the first time will leave an indelible mark on your life, but sometimes it’s someone in college you might not even remember now! And that is just fine. You don’t need to feel guilty about it.
If a guy doesn’t have as high of a sex drive as you do, that doesn’t make you weird
This needs to be said out loud. Sex drives differ from person to person. There is nothing wrong with a woman having a higher sex drive than her partner. It just means that her partner might not be able to satisfy her needs completely.
Everybody is bragging about how much sex they are having!
People in their early 20s have a high tendency of bragging to their friends about the amount of sex they are having. This might lead to a person taking a wrong or uninformed step due to peer pressure or FOMO. However, your friends are lying most of the time. Some people are only into bragging about it just to make themselves feel good.
LIFESTYLES
Top 3 biggest 4-5s in the world!
According to the English language, you should be familiar with the three degrees of comparison.
These are three forms of adjectives and adverbs used to show varying degrees of comparison.
These are the positive, the comparative and the superlative.
Speaking of comparison, let’s focus on the superlative degree when it comes to 4-5s.
There might be a range of big, bigger and biggest 4-5s in the world. And according to the Mirror.uk magazine, these are the three biggest 4-5s in the world:
1. Jonah Falcon, New York
Actor Jonah said his 34cm 4-5 has hampered his career as film directors are sometimes put off by his manhood fame. The 51-year-old bisexual man also previously hit headlines when he caused a security alert at a US airport due to the bulge in his trousers.
2. Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, Mexico
Roberto said the sheer size of his 48cm manhood prevents him from working and has pleaded to be registered as disabled. Roberto made the headlines in 2015 after a video went viral showing him weighing his member to prove its authenticity.
3. Steve Whitehurst, Stoke-on-Trent
Although he doesn’t claim to have a record-breaking 4-5 size, Steve was accused of shoplifting last year after suspicious staff spotted a larger-than-usual bulge in his trousers. The unsuspecting 54-year-old and his girlfriend Mandy Shenton were about to pay for £400 (about R7 900) worth of clothes at Scotts Menswear in Stoke-on-Trent when the drama unfolded.
LIFESTYLES
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
Blow jobs, as seen in porn can look dirty, forced and disgusting.
But in real, blow jobs can be fun for the receiver as well as the giver.
It may be intimidating for a first-timer, but once you do it often, you will surely get an idea of how to go about things.
For every woman who wishes to please her man, but lacks confidence, here are some tips that will teach you how to give a blow job.
The feeling of being in charge is extremely empowering and fantastic. Before you go to our list of tips and suggestions on how to give a blow job, let us tell you that the first and foremost trick about giving a blow job and still get to enjoy is to not think of it as a duty or obligation.
Do it only because you like doing it, it is only then that you can make the whole act of blow job an enjoyable one for both of you.
1. Get to a comfortable position:
The first and foremost thing to do is get to a comfortable situation.
You do not want to move back and forth in the middle of the act. So pick a position that is the most comfortable for the both of you.
Your guy can sit on the edge of the bed or get him to lie down while you can go on your knees and bend to give him a blow job. The best and the most comfortable positions would be the one where he can get to see you since that is a big turn-on for several men.
You can also give your man a great blow job in front of the mirror if you really want to spice it up.
2. Don’t rush in to it, take it slow:
There should be absolutely nothing fast about blow job.
If you want to give your man a great blow job, always keep it slow and smooth.
Start by touching his penis with your lips. Kiss his thighs, tummy and also the tip of his penis. Tease him a bit and get him all turned on.
Once you are sure that your man is all turned on and then slowly move to the main part. This is how it should be done. Do not rush into things and keep your movements slow and steady.
3. Don’t take it in too deep:
The porn videos may tell you otherwise, but don’t take it too deep. Gagging is not fun and chances are that it will turn you off.
Do avoid taking it too deep and trying to make it touch your throat. It will only make you puke. So avoid and take it in only as much as you can.
4. Take occasional breaks while doing it:
Now when we say take breaks, it doesn’t mean that you take a break and go take a stroll outside. What we mean to say is that, give a break to your mouth and use your hands.
When you think your mouth or jaw is aching, stop and use your hands for some time. You can also stop taking it in your mouth and touch the tip of his penis with your lips.
5. Make noises:
Do not underestimate the power of a good and timely moan. When you take his penis inside your mouth, let out occasional moans. This is another way of turning him on and watching him all aroused will add up to your pleasure too.
