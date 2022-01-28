LIFESTYLES
5 Biggest lies men tell on their first date
Very rarely do men speak honestly on their first date because they are out there to impress the woman. They can lie about all sorts of things but there are 5 biggest lies which are common and it is up to you when it comes to forgiving them for the same. Here is a list of those 5 lies that man tell on their first date.
1.The Job profile
Most men have this issue of exaggerating and lying about their job. They will make it sound like a fortune making company or job even if it is not. Men feel that this attracts women. They feel like it is necessary to show that they are the alpha males.
2.The apartment
Some men feel that if they talk about their apartment in a romantic and cool sense then they have all your attention. Few men reveal the fact that they are living with their parents and even if they talk about it as in India most of us are living with the parents, they will show that they have different entry point in the house etc.
3. The laid back attitude
Nobody reveals their anxiety issues on the first date. Men especially, try to show that they are very laid back and independent. Very few admit to the fact that they like to have things in order and that they cannot even boil an egg.
4.The drinking problem
If he drinks everyday, you will not get to know unless you start spending that much time with them. Men know that no woman likes to be with someone who has substance abuse issues. Men do have this tendency to downplay their number of drinks on the first date.
5. Working out
Being fit today is a major ask so most men try to show that they have just come from a workout, have to go to the gym etc. It may be true but they like to highlight it. They feel that this false aura impresses women and is a fail proof plan.
7 weird sexual fetishes that may blow your mind
Everyone gets turned on by different things. Some may have sober kinks but there are people who have the weirdest sexual fetishes that you can’t even imagine. Here is a list of 7 such fetishes that may or may not amaze you, depending on what is your poison. Warning: Do not make a face as what disgusts you, may be someone else’s indulgence.
1.Cake farts
A very bizarre fetish indeed, here a girl is made to sit on the cake and then fart on it. Some even like their woman farting while having sex.
2. Balloon fans
There have been stories where some men love having balloons in their room while having sex. It somehow turns them on.
3.Orgasm control
This may be common in some places but it is unfair to the receiver. Here the submissive partner is brought to the edge of climax and suddenly forced to stop. This is repeated a number of times. This is a major turn on for the dominating partner as he/she gets to control the reins, deciding when the other should orgasm.
4. Watching their partner pee
It is common knowledge that some men are turned on when they watch a woman pee but interestingly some women too feel horny when they watch their man do it.
5. Bondage
Bondage sex is common but did you know that some women love torturing their men by touching them everywhere while his hands are tied and he cannot move? It is an automatic response when you want to hold your partner too while they are giving you pleasure but by tying the hands and feet while the other goes down on you, can be a major turn on for some people.
6. Sex with ghosts
There is role play and then there is sex with someone dressed and behaving as a ghost. Usually in this situation the ghost is a female and she is there to have sex with you while you are sleeping.
7.Adults in diapers
This fetish is also known as Autonepiophilia where adults act as babies – literally. One partner is to dress up as a baby in a proper diaper and the other acts like “mommy” or a nurturing figure. Rest we leave to your imagination.
These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
Everyone wants to have a good sex life and it is their right to feel that way unless you practice something that bans the activity of pleasure.
But, many people feel that sometimes their sexual drive, libido suffers. There are many reasons that can cause this issue but here are 7 of those which can be worked on. So here are 5 surprising activities, habits that lower your libido.
1.Too much coffee
A morning cup of nicely roasted coffee is fine but if you binge on this beverage a lot then it tends to affect your sex drive! Caffeine gives a boost but it is more for a quickie.
When you consume too much of it, your adrenal glands over-function, releasing stress hormones that prevent your sexual functioning.
2. Degrading yourself
When you undermine yourself, do not see a confident you when you look in the mirror, pull yourself down, your desire to get naked infront of someone, your performance level, all are affected. It dampens your mood, your desires and you question yourself for nothing.
3. His smell
How your partner smells makes a big difference to your sex drive. If he /she does not use a deo, smells of sweat, food, the last things you want to do is have sex. It is a major turn off!
4. Sleep deprivation
Less amount of sleep and rest leads to a lower sex drive. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, “non-obese men with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) experience lower testosterone levels. This leads to decreased sexual activity.” Insomnia due to stress too can take down your libido as your mind is engaged in negative thoughts. It can infact lead to sexual dysfunction.
5. Dirty surroundings
Many people have major issues with dirty surroundings. If you have a dirty apartment, soiled sheets and pillows, a carpet you feel may be full of dirt or bugs now, sex may become the last thing in your lives.
6. Sugar intake
By taking too much sugar, be it in sodas, food, coffee, the sugar increases your insulin levels which stores belly fat, you lose muscle mass and your testosterone levels spiral. For men the sugar affects their estrogen levels, which further leads to erectile dysfunction.
7.Not masturbating
Masturbating balances your hormones, As per a 2009 University of Michigan study, when you have an orgasm, your body releases oxytocin which in turn helps in lowering a stress hormone called cortisol which stores fat. Also, in women, masturbation gives a rise to their self esteem too.
First time sex: How to make sure it’s not a disaster
Let’s face it. First time sex is a nightmare for many. With the nervousness shooting through the roof, the entire experience can be a disaster.
Women might feel pain for the first time or men may have to face the embarrassment of climaxing too first. But don’t worry, first-timers.
Here are some ways you can make sure your first-time sex isn’t a disaster.
1. Be prepared
There’s nothing like being prepared for your first time. Don’t be under the wrong impression that there won’t be any awkwardness because there will be. And once you accept it, it’ll become easier to have sex.
2. Talk about your concerns
Before you both go for it, talk all about it with your partner. It is important to communicate with your partner about how you both want to go ahead with it, the positions etc. If you have any special requests, tell your partner before you start.
3. Orgasms
It is alright if you both don’t orgasm the first time. It takes a lot to be acquainted with sex and thinking of pleasure isn’t the very first thought that will come to your mind.
4. Foreplay
Work on your foreplay game. Pleasure your partner’s body in places where they feel good the most. Foreplay heightens the amount of pleasure one can feel in their body and this is the best way to have relaxing sex the first time.
Read also: These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
