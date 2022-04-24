5 best sex tips to be great in bed

Everybody wants to be the best at sex. And every couple needs to spice things up in the bedroom once in a while. Doing the same old things can be a bit of a bore, especially if you’ve only been doing the missionary position.

While role-play or more experimental sexual positions can take the game up a notch, it’s best to rely on a few sex tips that can make you amazing in sex.

Take a look at these.

1.Know what turns you on and off

Understanding what your body likes and dislikes, is the first step to being great at bed. When you dislike something your partner is doing, you get uncomfortable, making it impossible for you to enjoy sex.



2. Communicate to your partner



Don’t hesitate to try something different and a bit experimental, but not before asking your partner. You both should always be on the same page regarding your sexual wants and needs.

3. Warm up

Before you’re about to have sex with your partner, it is recommended that you warm up and stimulate your senses. Touch yourself or slowly drag your fingers on your partner’s body, making them want more. This will make your partner go crazy with lust!

4. Erotic porn or novels



If you want to know from the best, watch erotic porn or read novels that describe every action in detail. You and your partner can watch porn together as this will arouse you both greatly. You can actually learn a lot from reading erotic novels!

5. Make Eye Contact

Look into your partner’s eyes more often when you’re having sex. Don’t just make eye contact, but try “eye gazing.” This, per Shambo, is the more intentional act of softly staring into each other’s eyes.