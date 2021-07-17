LIFESTYLES
5 best places to have sex in public
There’s just something so juicy and thrilling about having sex in a public (or semi-public) place—the feeling that you’re doing something transgressive, that you’re dangerously close to getting caught, that you just couldn’t keep your hands off of each other long enough to get home.
Of course, we don’t condone doing anything illegal! Why would you even say that?
We’re just going to leave this list of our 5 places to get frisky alfresco here, and you can do with it what you will:
1. In a parked car
Strangely enough, this seems to be one of the most common types of public sex even though it’s not the least risky way to do it. Depending on how and where you do it, you can significantly minimize or up the risk factor. Sex in a parked car in the middle of the night in a ghost town in the desert? Low risk. Sex in a parked car in a Target parking lot in the middle of the day? High risk.
2.On the roof
The roof is a good place for sex in the open air while maintaining at least a shred of privacy. This one’s more for people who live in an apartment building (but not one of those super nice ones with a pool on the roof). The risk level involved in this endeavor really depends on how high up your roof is, how close together the buildings are, how many other people have roof access, and also how many squirrels live up there. #nuts4nuts
3.In the coat room at a party
How risky (and therefore how exciting?) this is depends on whether there’s a lock on the coat room door and whether it’s your bestie’s party or your boss’s party. Great for thrill-seekers who also like amenities like a bed and climate control.
4.In an alley
Not for the faint of heart (or the germaphobe). Whether it’s behind the bar you’ve just been to or just a random alley on your walk home, alley sex is some downright raunchy stuff. It can also be very, very hot. Just don’t touch anything.
5.In a pool
This is a solid option for a beginner, but also exciting enough for a pro. Just keep in mind that yes, you can get pregnant if you have sex in a pool (or hot tub). Also, please don’t do it with other people in the pool. That’s just rude.
Men with these 7 personality traits make a great boyfriend
It’s exciting to find a man who’s ready to stop playing dating games and start focusing on what one woman — you — have to offer in relationships.
But before you even consider committing to him as “boyfriend and girlfriend,” let alone think seriously about getting married and making him your husband, it’s critical to know the qualities of a good boyfriend to look for in a man.
This means it’s time to get to know and understand the aspects of his character and personality, and in doing so, you’ll strengthen the relationship you’ve begun even more.
Good boyfriends and husbands are supposed to be supportive, loyal, trusting, caring, and loving and then the relationship works. In a strong relationship, both partners understand each other, feel totally comfortable with each other, always share what’s on their minds, consider each other their best friend, and a plus would be a fun sex life.
You also have to look for certain qualities in a good man if you’re going to marry him like he has to be sweet, loving, funny, loyal, caring, or thoughtful.
According to research collected in collaboration with MyONE Condoms, researchers from the University of Göttingen, and the menstrual cycle tracking app Clue, out of 68,000 people in 180 countries, 88.9 percent of women value kindness in a partner the most then in order supportiveness, intelligence, education, and confidence follow.
The study also found that in terms of physical qualities, attractive eyes and an attractive smile are favored.
You can use this “checklist” of sorts as a guide to understanding what you should look for when it comes to deciding whether or not a man is worthy of you or an investment of your time. In other words, a good boyfriend has these characteristics.
1. Integrity
This trait separates the men from the boys. All you ever want is for a man to say what he means and mean what he says. That’s how you live your life, and you want him to do the same.
No excuses!
2.Consistent
Great boyfriends are consistent and prove to be a man you can trust. You know what makes him mad and what makes him happy, and you are able to work with both.
There isn’t much I can think of that’s worse than being involved with a guy and never knowing which version of him you’re going to get on any given day and in any situation. You will never be comfortable with that type of man as your boyfriend, let alone as your husband. Caring
You should always know that your boyfriend cares about you. Your dreams, your thoughts, and your well-being should be his number one priority.
3. Kind
How he treats his momma, his friends and family, and the people he considers his close friends is always at the top of the checklist when it comes to looking for a man who has personality traits you can admire. If he is kind to them and treats them with respect, he will do the same for you.
It’s also just as important to see that he treats total strangers with kindness because everyone deserves respect and consideration.
Make sure to put yourself in situations where you get to see him interact with others. If he refuses to let that happen, you’ve got issues.
4.Ambitious
There are so many opportunities available for anyone to explore their passions these days, and a man worthy of becoming your boyfriend (and possibly your husband) should have a plan for going after them.
Plus, if he openly begins sharing the plans he’s making for his life, that’s likely to mean he’s thinking about including you in those plans.
5.Curious
There is nothing better than being in a relationship with someone who is always willing and interested to learn. This is a sign of someone who is able to listen, be spontaneous, and remain flexible.
After all, how sexy is it when a man can admit that he’s lost and ask for directions, right?
6.Funny
Ladies, you know relationships are much more enjoyable when you’re with someone you laugh freely, easily, and often with. You both already have so much to put up within your daily life that being able to shake it all off by sharing laughter is both reinvigorating and vital.
In fact, research “has consistently shown that happiness is positively related to [positive styles of] humor,” so it really is true that laughter is the best medicine for relationships of all kinds.
Billionaire gives sex advice!
If you think of a billionaire, one thinks of money, wealth and power.
While billionaires are often measured by their net worth, which is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.
Billionaires, like you and I, are human and have feelings.
Speaking of human behaviour, would you take sex advice from the fourth richest man in China and the 26th richest man in the world?
If you answered yes, then here is the best sex advice according to Alibaba founder, Jack Ma.
According to the Chinese billionaire, there is a formula to having the best sex life.
According to Jack, people should adopt the 699 ratio when it comes to their sex life.
After making popular the success of the 996 ratio, which includes the 9am-9pm work ethic over a six days.
The 669 shares the same successful results.
The 669 includes having sex for six days, six times, with a 9 minute average duration.
According to the DNA-India publication, China’s fourth richest man was speaking at a mass wedding that his company organises every year on “Ali Day” on the 10th May at its headquarters in Hangzhou.
“At work, we emphasise the spirit of 996. In life, we should follow 669,” Ma said, in a wordplay on Alibaba’s debatable 12-hour work schedule.
According to Jack Ma, six days, six times, with an average of 9 minute duration is key to having a healthy sex life.
He told this to 102 couples at the event, according to the Daily Mail.
Alibaba posted the quote on Weibo with a winking emoji, which drew varying reactions.
Don’t throw away your lemon peels
They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade, right?
Squeeze out all the lemon juice inside and enjoy the refreshing taste of your efforts.
While that may be true, we often focus on the juice provided by the lemon and not the peels that cover it.
Even when we drink tequila, we only chew the fruit and throw away the peels.
According to Health-line magazine, we are throwing away a whole medical kit as lemon peels provide all sorts nutrients and vitamins for the body.
According to the publication, these are the medical reasons why we shouldn’t throw away our lemon peels.
1. High Nutritional Value
Lemon peels pack a high amount of fibre and vitamin C, providing 9% of the daily value. Additionally, it boasts small amounts of calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
2. Supports Great Oral Health
Lemon peel contains antibacterial substances that may hamper microorganism growth. In one study, researchers identified four compounds in lemon peel that have powerful antibacterial properties and effectively fight common oral-disease-causing bacteria.
3. Good For Your Heart
Research suggests that compounds such as flavonoids, vitamin C and pectin, the main fibre in lemon peel, may reduce your risk.
4. Helps Remedy Cancer
Lemon peels may have several cancer-fighting properties. For example, flavonoid intake is associated with a reduced risk of several types of cancer and vitamin C. This may bolster the growth of white blood cells, which help eliminate mutated cancer cells.
5. Treats Gallstones
Some studies suggest that D-limonene, which is found in lemons, may help treat gallstones hard deposits that can develop in your gallbladder.
