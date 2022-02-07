5 best masturbation positions for men

It is often presumed that masturbation for men is very basic and there are only one or two positions when they can pleasure themselves. But did you know that there are a few more positions that can take your masturbation game to another level? No it is not just the visuals in your head that can get dirty but also how you go about it matters. So, here are 5 some of the best positions including a few quirky masturbation positions that men can try.

1. On the chair

This is a very popular position which allows men to spread their legs. You are able to play around with themselves as they please, without worrying so much about gravity.

2.Face down like missionary

In this position, all men need is a comfortable mattress or sofa and a pillow. With your stomach downwards, you can stimulate yourself against the pillow bump which is squishy yet elevated, perfect for your pleasure. This position imitates the missionary sex position and you are able to thrust at their own pace.

3. Kneeling technique

This can make it interesting for you and take your masturbation game to a whole new level. Simply bend over while kneeling, on your all fours, raise one hand to masturbate. What you visualise in your head can be as bizarre as you want it to be.

4. Making the most of an Ottoman stool

These innocent little backless chairs are not so innocent if you use them right. You can sit on with your legs spread, bend backwards until your head is on the floor (put a pillow or mattress for supporting your head if you want). Your body will be the arch with your penis being the tower. You can visualise someone on top, like a cowgirl or whatever suits your imagination. It can be a bit hard to do if you are not fit and flexible so try at your own risk.

5. Upside down

Those with flexibility issues must not try this. If you can then you are in for a very interesting and fun, solo time. Lie on your back, knees should be pulled in with your butt against the wall, so that your upper half of the torso and head are on the floor with the rest of your body against the wall. The only issue is that you might end up ejaculating on your face so try to be in control and flip in time and do try it out.