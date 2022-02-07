LIFESTYLES
5 best masturbation positions for men
It is often presumed that masturbation for men is very basic and there are only one or two positions when they can pleasure themselves. But did you know that there are a few more positions that can take your masturbation game to another level? No it is not just the visuals in your head that can get dirty but also how you go about it matters. So, here are 5 some of the best positions including a few quirky masturbation positions that men can try.
1. On the chair
This is a very popular position which allows men to spread their legs. You are able to play around with themselves as they please, without worrying so much about gravity.
2.Face down like missionary
In this position, all men need is a comfortable mattress or sofa and a pillow. With your stomach downwards, you can stimulate yourself against the pillow bump which is squishy yet elevated, perfect for your pleasure. This position imitates the missionary sex position and you are able to thrust at their own pace.
3. Kneeling technique
This can make it interesting for you and take your masturbation game to a whole new level. Simply bend over while kneeling, on your all fours, raise one hand to masturbate. What you visualise in your head can be as bizarre as you want it to be.
4. Making the most of an Ottoman stool
These innocent little backless chairs are not so innocent if you use them right. You can sit on with your legs spread, bend backwards until your head is on the floor (put a pillow or mattress for supporting your head if you want). Your body will be the arch with your penis being the tower. You can visualise someone on top, like a cowgirl or whatever suits your imagination. It can be a bit hard to do if you are not fit and flexible so try at your own risk.
5. Upside down
Those with flexibility issues must not try this. If you can then you are in for a very interesting and fun, solo time. Lie on your back, knees should be pulled in with your butt against the wall, so that your upper half of the torso and head are on the floor with the rest of your body against the wall. The only issue is that you might end up ejaculating on your face so try to be in control and flip in time and do try it out.
Why wearing yellow underwear brings luck
THE amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act.”
This quote is taken from one of the most prominent businesswomen in America, Barbara Sher.
In terms of the quote, Barbara shares the ultimate secret of achieving luck.
True luck depends on what you do, and according to one Latin American trend, wearing yellow underwear brings luck and great fortune.
Yellow underwear is supposed to help improve your finances and other successes.
Some cultures also wear yellow for good luck.
This is popular in Latin American countries and some say wear your yellow underwear backwards or inside out.
According to CTV-News, wearing new, yellow underwear is supposed to bring luck, money and happiness in the new year because the colour signifies wealth.
According to In-Style magazine, wearing yellow underwear will boost your financial well-being in the new year and get that much deserved job promotion.
While this might’ve been a New Year’s eve tradition and superstition, ancient history and culture provides a significant link between the colour yellow and wealth.
According to the Asian culture, the colour yellow represents metal element. The choice of colour in yellow decides the in and out of money.
Light yellow is not recommended whereas mustard and pastel yellow is suitable for wallets and purse.
Furthermore, design magazine Autonomous further explains the power of the colour yellow.
According to the publication, the yellow colour expresses positive energy as well as attraction.
The yellow colour is competent in attracting opportunities towards you.
Once you attract opportunities, it will be easier for you to earn money. So the next time you shop for your underwear, ensure you include some yellow pieces to your underwear collection.
Not wearing bra could cause saggy boobs
Almost all women know the freedom and relief that comes with taking your bra off and when you are home, a bra is the last thing on your mind.
We are well into week two of lockdown and most seem to have adjusted but you may need to put back that bra on.
Experts have warned that not wearing your bra could cause saggy boobs, poor posture and even ligament damage.
As tempting as it is to not wear a bra when working from home, remember that it is for your own good that you put it on.
Speaking to Daily Mail, Figleaves garment technologist Victoria Shelton said: “We all still need to wear a bra as our breasts need to be supported – due to their weight you may damage your posture or have back pain (otherwise).
“If breasts are left unsupported, damage can occur to the Cooper’s ligament in the breast, causing them to sag.”
Instead of not wearing a bra at all, Victoria recommends switching to a flexi wire design often used in maternity bras or a non-wired style with a seam cup to support a larger bust.
Do men like the smell of a punani?
Have you ever heard the statement “vagina smells like fish!”
That is how a lot of people describe the smell of the vagina, however, there are some men that love that “fishy smell”.
The natural smell of the vagina might not be appealing to other men but it surely does turn some on.
Most men understand that the smell of the vagina is normal and find it to be arousing.
The truth of the matter is that men want women to be ready for them during sex the same way women want men to be ready for them.
Oral sex can be a source of insecurity for women.
It seems everyone has their own idea of how the vagina must smell.
As much as some men find the natural smell of a vagina arousing, there are other men that find it unappealing.
We have to understand that everyone is different and what works for someone might not work for the other.
The best way to go about this is to find out what your man likes.
If he does not like the natural smell of your punani, do not feel offended.
The most important thing that women must know is that as long as you have no medical issues going on down there, then the smell of your punani is absolutely fine.
Some men have described the punani smell as a mixture of sweets and sweat, some say it smells of tomatoes and urine but whatever the smell is, punani will always smell like punani and everyone must understand that.
