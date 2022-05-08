5 bad habits that can cause breast sagging

The most common change in breast appearance is known as “saggy breast.” Breast ptosis is the medical term for it. Breasts sag as a woman gets older, but some young girls have saggy breasts as well, which could be owing to some poor habits.

Let’s take a look at some of the unhealthy practices that “Medicalnewstoday” has identified.

1.Using the incorrect bra size

Wearing no bra at all is preferable to wearing a bra that is the wrong size for you.

According to some research, wearing a bra with insufficient support can cause your breasts to sag over time. As a result, finding a bra that fits perfectly is crucial.

2.Tobacco use

Another reason for sagging breasts is smoking. Smoking accelerates the ageing process, which causes tissues to lose rigidity, the breast ligament. It also degrades elastin, which is responsible for the skin’s youthful appearance

3. A lack of water consumption

Water is necessary for our health and happiness. Drinking plenty of water helps to cleanse the body of infections and other ailments. Drinking too little water can cause the skin to become rough and, result in sagging breasts.

4.Lack of exercise

The breasts themselves have no muscles, but there are muscles underneath. The pectoralis major muscles are the name for these muscles. Some exercises might help raise your breasts naturally.

5. Consistent weight gain and loss

Your breasts will suffer if you gain or lose weight consistently. When the skin is stretched, it loses its flexibility. And, because the breasts are primarily fat, the first area you’ll notice a difference when you lose weight is in your breasts.