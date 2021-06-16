5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best

Here are some reasons why morning is the BEST time to have SEX!

You’re already in bed

Talk about minimal effort.

Simply roll over and tell your partner what you want to do to them to get them going, says Emily Morse, PhD, doctor of human sexuality and host of the Sex With Emily podcast. They’ll be less inclined to turn you down since they’re already in a prime location for getting it on. All you’ll have left to do at that point is slip out of your pajamas…unless you sleep naked, then you really have no excuse

Morning sex is an instant mood booster…

You know that rush that comes on when you’re doing something active? Getting up and moving feels taxing on the body for second, and then, all of sudden, you’re totally blissed out. You can thank endorphins, pain-killing hormones released during sex (and exercise), for that. After you climax, those endorphins create a feel-good mood that will stick with you long after your last morning moan. Take that, Monday.

…And natural painkiller.

Chronic migraine sufferer? (So sorry.) Those endorphins released during orgasm also help dull pain, say, from cramps or headaches, that might come on later in the day. Consider it nature’s ibuprofen.

Morning sex can strengthen your relationship.

The same way a morning romp in the sheets will have you feeling giddy all day long, it can also reinforce your relationship, says Morse. “During sex of any kind, you release oxytocin, the cuddle chemical,” says Morse. It’s a hormone that fosters a sense of love and attachment, “meaning when you have morning sex specifically, you’ll feel more connected to your partner all day afterward,” she adds.

As you daydream about what went down this morning, you might even get the urge to send your partner a text that says, “I can’t stop thinking about you and what you did with your tongue this morning.” And if you ride that good feeling long enough, those texts might just turn into foreplay for round two tonight

Morning sex helps combat stress.

Nothing makes you want to hide under the covers quite like your to-do list flooding your brain the moment you wake up. Ugh.

This is where the many upsides of oxytocin come in handy again. The bonding chemical is also responsible for showing stress the door. So, before you can even start worrying about your midyear evaluation at work, let an oxytocin-filled orgasm do it’s thing and mellow you TF out.