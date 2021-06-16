LIFESTYLES
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
Here are some reasons why morning is the BEST time to have SEX!
You’re already in bed
Talk about minimal effort.
Simply roll over and tell your partner what you want to do to them to get them going, says Emily Morse, PhD, doctor of human sexuality and host of the Sex With Emily podcast. They’ll be less inclined to turn you down since they’re already in a prime location for getting it on. All you’ll have left to do at that point is slip out of your pajamas…unless you sleep naked, then you really have no excuse
Morning sex is an instant mood booster…
You know that rush that comes on when you’re doing something active? Getting up and moving feels taxing on the body for second, and then, all of sudden, you’re totally blissed out. You can thank endorphins, pain-killing hormones released during sex (and exercise), for that. After you climax, those endorphins create a feel-good mood that will stick with you long after your last morning moan. Take that, Monday.
…And natural painkiller.
Chronic migraine sufferer? (So sorry.) Those endorphins released during orgasm also help dull pain, say, from cramps or headaches, that might come on later in the day. Consider it nature’s ibuprofen.
Morning sex can strengthen your relationship.
The same way a morning romp in the sheets will have you feeling giddy all day long, it can also reinforce your relationship, says Morse. “During sex of any kind, you release oxytocin, the cuddle chemical,” says Morse. It’s a hormone that fosters a sense of love and attachment, “meaning when you have morning sex specifically, you’ll feel more connected to your partner all day afterward,” she adds.
As you daydream about what went down this morning, you might even get the urge to send your partner a text that says, “I can’t stop thinking about you and what you did with your tongue this morning.” And if you ride that good feeling long enough, those texts might just turn into foreplay for round two tonight
Morning sex helps combat stress.
Nothing makes you want to hide under the covers quite like your to-do list flooding your brain the moment you wake up. Ugh.
This is where the many upsides of oxytocin come in handy again. The bonding chemical is also responsible for showing stress the door. So, before you can even start worrying about your midyear evaluation at work, let an oxytocin-filled orgasm do it’s thing and mellow you TF out.
LIFESTYLES
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
Cuddling and some cute talks after a romp in the sack is something that every couple loves doing. However, there are also several other things that you can do after sex that can help you increase your bond with your partner.
This is not meant for couples who are just whiling away their time doing casual sex. This is strictly meant for couples who are in love and committed to each other. Just bring in an element of surprise into your relationship and the passion will totally increase.
Some changes in your post sex routine will make a lot of difference.
To keep things fascinating after sec, here are the 5 things that you can do after sex. This will increase the love, bond and make you fall in love with your partner more
1. A massage after sex
After you have sex, why not gift your partner with a much deserved massage. Giving a massage after sex will increase your intimacy and bring you closer. Make tour partner feel loved and cared for. He or she is sure to enjoy every bit of this.
2. Kissing after sex
The usual notion is that after sex all you need to do is cuddle and go off to sleep. Why not bring a change to this and kiss after sex. Ye
s you tread it damn right. Kiss your partner after a good session of sex and see how good it feels. Keep the kissing soft and smooth.
3. You can also feed each other
Feeling hungry after sex is pretty normal. The next time there is a romp in the sack; make sure you eat and feed each other naked. You do not have to put on clothes. It is super sexy to be fed like this.
4. Hold each other and breathe slowly
Cuddling is something that most couples in love do after sex. However, take your cuddling to the next level. Hold each other close and breathe slowly. Your faces should be close to each other so that you feel their breath. The feel and sound of their breath will definitely increase your bonding.
5. Take shower
You have to clean up after making love. So instead of taking turns to do it, why not do it together. Take a shower after sex and come out refreshed and closer.
LIFESTYLES
The key to satisfy your woman on bed
Women generally fake orgasm and even they are hard to be satisfied on bed. And, most of the people would agree to this without giving it a second thought.
For men, this may come as a shock but please don’t make it a matter of your ego. Instead, you should try and figure out some interesting and effective ways to give your woman an experience of a lifetime.
For that, firstly you need to converse with your partner and know what she really likes. Being vocal about sexual desire helps to fulfill them.
Here, we arm you up with some tips that can surely make you a perfect partner on bed.
Focus on foreplay
There are men who just want to hit the bed and get pleasure. Well, that’s not going to work. Your woman needs time and for her, foreplay is the most important thing.
It helps in vaginal lubrication, which is required for deep penetration and better sexual experience. Your sexual activity doesn’t need to be longer, but better.
Your woman can get the orgasm even without penetration. All you need to do is to know how to make foreplay enjoyable.
Make sure the clitoris is erected
Men get an erection easily. However, it takes a lot for a woman to get the same. Clitoral erection is important for them to feel the orgasm. And, that requires a good foreplay.
Also, if you think that being wet means getting clitoral erection, you are mistaken.
Let your woman take control
Only men do not love to be in control, women do too. Being at the receiving end is not liked by most of the women. They better what can make them feel satisfied. So, let your woman satisfy her own desires by instructing you. Be your woman’s slave and follow her. This will be pleasurable for both of you.
LIFESTYLES
6 things you must avoid during foreplay!
Has your sexual life fallen out of chemistry? Well, there is absolutely nothing to worry. There is a lot that you can do to bring the spice back to your sex life. One of the most common mistakes that most people make on bed is that after a point of time they avoid foreplay.
On the contrary foreplay is the most essential part of sex. Foreplay is one thing that stimulates women the most and it heats up the mood. Since foreplay is so important, there are some things that you must absolutely avoid during foreplay. These things are a real mood killer.
And if you are looking forward to a good and steamy session of love making, these are some things that you must not do during foreplay.
1. Doing it like you are doing your partner a favor:
Foreplay should be done only because you want to and you enjoy it. Women will come to know easily if you are doing only for her pleasure or if you are doing it because you too are equally enjoying it. Also don’t do foreplay expecting appreciation or a good certificate stating that you are good at it. Doing foreplay with these thoughts will only ruin the whole process. So please do it like you mean it
2. Foreplay should not last too long and should not be restricted to just one spot:
Foreplay ideally should involve a lot of kissing; kissing on the neck, the back and also the ears. Do not rush into anything, but at the same time also do not take too long for one act. For instance, do not kiss your woman’s necl and just stick on to that for three to four minutes. Move on from one spot to the other smoothly, only then foreplay will go the way it is supposed to.
3. Skipping foreplay:
The whole purpose of this article is to tell you how important and essential foreplay is. Never skip foreplay, especially when you have a lot of time on your hands. Women will not appreciate you directly going down on her or doing intercourse. A little warm up before going all the way will make your steamy sessions steamier. Foreplay does matter and she is sure to thank you post-sex.
4. Maintaining a total silence during foreplay is a big no-no:
Do not be completely silent like a monk during foreplay. The power of talking certainly cannot be underestimated. It doesn’t matter if those are small moans, calling out names or anything else. Just ensure that there are some noises during foreplay. This will turn on your partner to a level that you may have never imagined. Moans and groans add on to the spice and thus do not maintain an absolute silence.
5. Never ignore certain parts of the body:
It is not always about a dick or a vagina. And foreplay is done just to explore those other parts. Understand your partner’s weak spots and ensure that you kiss that area a lot. A woman’s breasts, a man’s neck and back, hands and ears are all sensitive areas. So during foreplay, fondle these parts, kiss it and also if needed use your tongue.
6. Using too much of hands:
Using too much of hands does work for some. However we suggest that take it slow and smooth. Explore her body first, kiss her slowly everywhere and then make use of hands. Foreplay should ideally be slow and subtle. No form of aggression is appreciated.
