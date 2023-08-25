5.3m prepaid meters risk crashing over software expiration

Electricity consumers nation-wide are faced with possible dilemma and risk of not being able to energise their pre-paid meters after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) alerted on software expiration by November 2024.

Though NERC said the pre-paid meters software would crash next year, some Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, have warned customers that they may not be able to load energy token by the end of this year.

NERC has advised DisCos to assist customers update their meters, warning that failure by electricity customers to update their metering devices would make them face challenges with recharging by next year.

In a message on its Twitter handle, the Commission said the process of updating would be free of charge, with customers expected to approach the power Distribution Companies (Discos) on how to go about it.

“ If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free.

“Discos shall commence issuance of two free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter,” NERC stated in the message.

It further stated that the process will not in any way impact the units in the meters, even it urged consumers not to be apprehensive.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your Disco for more information,” it said.

The NERC further explained that the update would not affect meter units, nor would it result in any acceleration of its usual operational pace.

However, a message by Ikeja DisCo said though NERC indicated that all current software for all pre-paid electricity meters in the world, including Nigeria, would expire on 24th of November 2024 in what it referred to as TID rollover, all customers with Standard Transfer Specification (STS) pre-paid meters within its network, who fail to upgrade, are at the risk staying in darkness from 1st November, 2023.

The DisCo said it had set that date for its own TID rollover process.