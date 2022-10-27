48 Nigerian universities among World’s Best

48 Nigerian universities are cumulatively listed among the world’s best in 11 subjects/disciplines in the 2022/2023 ranking.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola

He said the good news is the superlative performance of Nigerian universities in the Times Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings released on Tuesday.

Coming on the heels of the impressive ranking of 12 Nigerian universities in the world university rankings published on October 12, he said this is very encouraging news for the Nigerian university system.

Okebukola who is also a member of the international advisory board of Times Higher Education World University rankings, said “in the 2022 rankings, only five Nigerian universities featured in four subject rankings.

“Noteworthy is the impressive ranking of Covenant University, the only private university in the league tables, featuring prominently in business and economics, social sciences, computer science, engineering, and physical sciences,” said Okebukola, who is the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC).

“No state university is on the league tables. The federal universities with impressive rankings are University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Bayero University Kano, and University of Benin.”

He assured Nigerians that with the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria, the days of consigning Nigerian universities to the group of non-performers will soon be over.

Details of the results which Okebukola released are: Arts and Humanities (University of Nigeria Nsukka=601+); Business and Economics (Covenant University=401-500; University of Lagos=501-600; Obafemi Awolowo University=601-800; University of Nigeria Nsukka=801+); Education (University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria Nsukka=501-600); Law (University of Nigeria Nsukka=251+) among others.