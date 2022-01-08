BUSINESS
Foreigners dump Nigerian stocks worth N209bn in 11 months
Foreign investors pulled out a total of N209.76bn from the Nigerian stock market from January to November last year, official data obtained on Friday show.
The Nigerian Exchange Limited, in its latest domestic and foreign portfolio investment report, revealed that foreign investors injected N189.42bn into the stock market in the 11-month period.
Foreign portfolio investment outflow includes sales transactions or liquidation of portfolio investments through the stock market, while the FPI inflow includes purchase transactions on the NGX (equities only), according to the bourse.
The total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 7.95 per cent from N213.07bn (about $513.31m) in October 2021 to N196.14bn (about $472.54m) in November.
The total transactions in November decreased by 38.28 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020, according to the NGX.
The total value of transactions executed by domestic investors in November outperformed those executed by foreign investors by about 30 per cent.
The total domestic transactions decreased by 25.82 per cent from N170.65bn in October to N126.58bn in November.
“However, total foreign transactions increased by 63.98 per cent from N42.42bn (about $102.21m) to N69.56bn (about $167.58m) between October 2021 and November 2021,” the NGX said.
It said the institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 28 per cent in November.
According to the NGX, the retail transactions decreased by 21.99 per cent from N58.34bn in October to N45.51bn in November.
“Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 27.82 per cent from N112.31bn in October 2021 to N81.07bn in November 2021,” the bourse said.
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said recently that the profit-taking activities of foreign and domestic institutional investors in the Nigerian stock market had created an excessive risk premium.
He said to usher in the return of foreign and domestic institutional participation, all government agencies and regulators in the financial system, among other key stakeholders, must work with the NGX to tackle the excessive risk premium within the market.
BUSINESS
Most expensive home in America lists for $295 million, may head to auction
A 105,000-square-foot megamansion, known as “The One,” in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles listed Friday for $295 million, making it the most expensive listing in America.
The property, which has been a decade in the making, would be the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S. if it gets its asking price — surpassing hedge-funder Ken Griffin’s $238 million purchase of an apartment in Manhattan. If it doesn’t sell quickly, “The One” heads to auction in February and will be sold to the highest bidder.
“It’s a modern masterpiece,” said Branden Williams, of The Beverly Hills Estates, which is representing the property along with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. “It’s four acres at the top of a mountain in Bel Air, and it can never be built again.”
Along with a record-setting price, “The One” also comes with a history of drama, lawsuits and debt. It was built by Nile Niami, a Hollywood-producer-turned-developer, who promoted it as the “biggest and most expensive modern home in America,” with an eventual asking price of $500 million.
As costs soared, Niami’s debt on the house grew to more than $180 million. The megamansion was placed into receivership last year. As part of a bankruptcy agreement struck last month, it was scheduled to be sold at an auction, beginning Feb. 7.
People involved in the court process said “The One” would have to sell for around $200 million just to pay back the debt, including the auction fees and other costs. If it sells for less, the lenders may have to take a loss, or the property could wind up in further foreclosure litigation.
An ideal time for LA’s luxury market
Yet lenders and brokers hope the property is coming to market at an ideal time. Luxury real estate in Los Angeles is breaking records. Sales of properties priced at $10 million or more doubled in 2021 compared with 2019, before the pandemic, with a total of 312 sales, according to Miller Samuel.
Marc Andreesen just set a record in California after he paid $177 million for a compound in Malibu, while Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong paid $133 million for a modern mansion, located near “The One” in Bel Air.
Brokers say interest in “The One” has already been strong. Williams said he has two offers on the table — one from a Saudi royal and one from a wealthy Chinese buyer. He said more offers are expected soon from crypto buyers who are “looking at this house as their own space station.”
BUSINESS
Bitcoin slumps to a three-month low as cryptocurrencies extend losses
Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low late Friday amid jitters over U.S. monetary policy tightening and an internet shutdown in Kazakhstan, the world’s second-biggest bitcoin mining hub.
The price of bitcoin fell below the $41,000 mark to $40,749.90 just after 10:50 a.m. ET Friday, reaching its lowest level since Sept. 29, according to data from Coin Metrics. It was last trading down 2.9% at a price of $41,947.75.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency began falling earlier this week after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting hinted the U.S. central bank would dial back its pandemic-era stimulus.
The hawkish comments triggered a sell-off in global stock markets which spilled over into cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin bulls often describe it as an asset that is uncorrelated to traditional financial markets, however experts have noticed growing parallels in the price movements of bitcoin and stocks.
Other digital currencies continued to slide Friday, with ethereum shedding 6.8% and solana falling 7.7%.
Another piece of news weighing on crypto prices is the Kazakhstan president’s move to shutter internet service following deadly protests against the government.
The Central Asian country accounts for 18% of the bitcoin network’s processing power, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. Many crypto miners fled China for neighboring Kazakhstan over Beijing’s ban on virtual currency mining.
Kazakhstan’s internet shutdown took as much as 15% of the network offline, according to some estimates.
Bitcoin’s computing power “is not directly correlated to the price of Bitcoin, but it gives an indication of the network’s security, so a fall can spook investors in the short term,” Marcus Sotiriou, analyst at U.K.-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said in a note Thursday.
BUSINESS
Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
Apple CEO Tim Cook received $98.73 million in compensation in the company’s fiscal 2021, according to an SEC filing published on Thursday.
The pay disclosure comes after a stellar year for Apple in which it reported 33% revenue growth and more than $365 billion in sales. The disclosure covers Apple’s fiscal year, which began in September 2020 and ran through September 2021.
Here’s how Cook’s pay breaks down:
$3 million in salary
$12 million bonus for hitting Apple financial and environmental sustainability goals
$1.39 million in other compensation, including $712,488 in personal air travel, $630,630 in security, a $17,400 contribution to his 401(k) plan, $2,964 in life insurance premiums, and $23,077 in vacation cash-out.
$82.35 million in stock awards
Those stock awards are part of a five-year grant announced in Sept. 2020 on the first day of Apple’s fiscal 2021. They haven’t vested yet and they are in two parts.
The first part is 333,987 shares of Apple, valued at $37.5 million at the time of the grant, that will vest in three annual installments starting in 2023. Cook will receive these shares even if he retires, according to the filing.
The second part is also 333,987 shares of Apple, but the grant is performance-based, and the number of shares Cook receives could double or go to zero based on Apple’s stock performance. These shares will vest in Oct. 2023 and were valued at $44.85 million at the time of the grant. These shares will also vest if Cook retires, although a compensation committee of the board of directors can stop it, according to the filing.
“It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr. Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011,” Apple said in the filing.
Cook’s 2021 compensation does not officially include over 5,000,000 shares of Apple that vested in Aug. 2021, worth over $754,000,000 at the time, according to the filing. Those shares were granted back in 2011, around the time that Cook took over as CEO.
In 2021, Cook’s compensation was 1,447 times the median Apple employee’s total compensation of $68,254, according to the filing, although Apple said that the ratio is not comparable to the ratio reported by other companies because of differences in how the median employee is determined.
Cook plans to donate his fortune to charity, he said in 2015.
Apple said in its proxy that it determined Cook’s stock awards by considering Apple’s size, performance, and Cook’s role and performance as CEO.
Apple also said that the board’s compensation committee takes into account Apple’s profitability compared to a basket of peer companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.
This year, for compensation purposes, Apple added Tesla to a “secondary peer group” of companies that have “iconic” brands and rely on significant research and development for growth.
An Apple representative declined to comment.
Latest News
- Policeman arrested for allegedly selling arms to cult gangs
- Prison officer kills self over inability to pay house rent, electricity bill
- Most expensive home in America lists for $295 million, may head to auction
- Foreigners dump Nigerian stocks worth N209bn in 11 months
- Bitcoin slumps to a three-month low as cryptocurrencies extend losses
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 reasons why sex with a younger man is better
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Shell places more onshore assets in Nigeria for Sale
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Here’s how much money Apple CEO Tim Cook made in 2021
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: England scraps pre-departure PCR tests for travellers
-
NEWS1 day ago
Lagos replaces Justice Ministry official who exonerated Dowen College staff, students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
JAMB denies sale of 2022 UTME/Direct Entry application forms
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
He is my idol – Barber excited as he gets opportunity to cut Davido’s hair
-
NEWS1 day ago
Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car