CSOs demand audit report on N141b COVID-19 spending from FG
A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the Federal Government to make available to the public the audit report of the expenses of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 detailing how monies were disbursed to cushion the effect of the pandemic.
They made the demand yesterday in Abuja at the end of the COVID-19 spending audit meeting organised by BudgiT.
According to the accountability groups, the Federal Government through the Minister of Health had disclosed last week that it received a total of N141.1 billion from donors in seven categories.
However, BudgiT’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Okeowo, yesterday, disclosed that research by the CSOs revealed that the audit statement at the national level had not been released to date, even as states like Lagos had made some efforts to make their audit statement public.
Okeowo said: “In the meeting, we realised that Lagos State raised the sum of N17.8 billion as donations; the Federal Government raised the sum of N141.1billion in donations.”
While Lagos State has given an audited statement for the funds released, we can’t say the same of the Federal Government.
“From the United Nations basket fund, it was highlighted that Nigeria received N22.6 billion in donations; CACOVID donated N43.2 billion; oil and gas industry, N21.4 billion; development partners group on health, N42.9billion and GAVI N4.5 billion.
“The Federal Government also noted that it received private donations to its accounts to the tune of N2.0 billion while other donations worth N4.04 billion were received, making a total of N141.1billion in 2020.
“While we appreciate the breakdown, we are requesting the Federal Government and the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation at the earliest to cause a performance audit to be conducted on COVID-19 expenditure to ensure value for money.”
In his presentation, Ismail Adeleye, a retired director from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAGF), said the country was in dire need of the services of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) to ensure and assist in good governance, better public management and transparent, accountable and responsible use of public funds.
ISWAP terrorists kill Nigerian Army Commander, Brig-General, four soldiers in Borno
Brigadier-General, who is a commander in the Nigerian Army, has been shot dead in an ambush by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.
The four other soldiers were reportedly killed in the incident which occurred at Bulguma, few kilometers from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area.
Suspected fighters of ISWAP engaged the troops at a military base in the Askira/Uba LGA in a gun battle.
Some civilians had said they sighted the ISWAP fighters in a long convoy of gun trucks along Ngude axis towards Askira, early this morning.
The civilians had claimed they reported the movement of the terrorists to security forces but no action was taken before the deadly group stormed Askira town hours later.
While confirming the attacks, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly, had said the insurgents and troops were currently exchanging gunfire.
“Yes, ISWAP is currently attacking Askira town. I was reliably informed that our troops are fighting them, but the residents are in the bush.
“My people told me that the insurgents came with about 16 gun trucks and there is confusion in the whole town now,” Askira said.
It was gathered that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had mobilised to provide reinforcement in Askira, which was under attack.
The troops were ambushed while on their way to provide support for the soldiers battling the insurgents.
“It’s a sad day for us at theatre of war; we lost Brigadier Commander (names withheld). The Brigade General and soldiers who were on their way to support our troops at Askira were ambushed and shot dead by ISWAP fighters. We are sad,” a security source said.
A member of the civilian Joint Task Force, Yakubu Luka, said immediately the attackers stormed the town, they went to the military base.
“We are expecting a reinforcement from the nearby community, as I am speaking with you heavy gunfire is ongoing.”
“We are appealing to the authorities to send fighter jets to support the ground soldiers. We are outnumbered; we only have five gun trucks with us.” Yakubu said.
NERC increases cost of electricity metres by almost 100%
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday increased the price of electricity metres in the country by almost 100 per cent.
Single-phase metre, which was selling for about N44,896.17 will now sell for N82,855.19 while the price of three-phase metre jumped from N58,661.69 to N109,684.36.
NERC in a memo dated 11-11-2021 noted that the changes were linked to recent changes in macroeconomic parametres.
The changes, according to the agency, affect the provisions of the Metre Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations.
“In arriving at the approved unit price, the Commission had, in particular, only considered changes in foreign exchange and inflation since the last review of June 2020.
“This price review is subject to change upon the conclusion of the procurement process under phase one of the National Mass Metering Programme. This price review is effective from November 15, 2021,” NERC said.
Nigeria has about a five million metering gap. Without metering, electricity users are billed on the discretionary method of the distribution companies.
Currently, the Federal Government is funding the metering gap as part of the justification for the last review of electricity tariff. Expected to gulp about N120 billion, the process has been sluggish.
With the increase in the assets, the government may have to further increase the N120 billion intervention, while people who want to procure the asset to evade the bureaucratic process may need to double their fund.
APC Govs attack NASS members as direct primaries rift deepens
The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) yesterday launched a fresh tirade against National Assembly members labeling them products of the same indirect primary they now want jettisoned for direct primary.
The PGF which comprises governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also accused the federal lawmakers of smuggling the controversial clause on direct primary into the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.
The Director General of the PGF, Dr. Salihu Mohd Lukman, said in a statement in Abuja that the brains behind the inclusion of direct primary as the mode of determining party flag bearers for elective posts in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill were quiet on its inadequacies when it worked for them.
Lukman, in the statement entitled “Internal Party Democracy and Politics of Candidates’ Nomination”, claimed that “almost all elected representatives in the National Assembly are as guilty as governors,” on the allegations they leveled at the state chief executives.
“The issue of using the indirect method as a means of imposing candidates through corrupt practices, almost all elected representatives in the National Assembly are as guilty as governors. From the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives to all the APC and House Representatives members, they must have all paid for every vote they got during the internal party primary leading to their election,” the PGF-DGF said, four days after the APC governors rejected the lawmakers’ position.
The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee had subsequently summoned the National Assembly caucus of the party to a meeting over the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.
But both chambers of the National Assembly went ahead to pass the amendments the following day.
Lukman said yesterday: “At that time, they must have been very good loyal partners of governors.
“There are at least 12 former governors currently serving as APC Senators. While negotiating to emerge as Senators, they must have also been working to ensure the emergence of their preferred choices who are currently serving as governors through the dreaded indirect method.
“Could these former governors who are currently serving as Senators claim to be innocent of all the undemocratic practices associated with the indirect method? Could the current serving governors be the only promoters of the bad undemocratic practices of imposition, vote-buying, etc. through the indirect method?”
He was particularly alarmed by the role being played by APC lawmakers in the matter
He said: “It is worrisome that APC members in the National Assembly are the ones pushing for this amendment. Rather than leaders of the party negotiating among themselves on what needs to be done to produce internal agreement to resolve all challenges facing the party, increasingly, structures of the party are being abandoned and other structures outside the statutory organs of the party are being used to attempt to address perceived problems.
“The whole insertion of the provisions requiring political parties to adopt the direct method in the Electoral Act would appear to be an afterthought.
“This is because the original bill, which was subjected to the joint public hearing by both the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja didn’t contain the insertion of Section 87 Sub Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. There was only the insertion of Section 87(1 and 2), which provides that:
“Sub Section 1: It seeks to enact a new section 87 on the nomination of candidates by parties for elections by prescribing maximum fees payable by aspirants and restricting nomination criteria strictly to relevant provisions.
“Specifically, the bill states that total fees imposed by a political party shall not exceed N1million on a House of Representatives aspirant; N2 million on a senatorial aspirant; N5 million on a governorship aspirant, and N10million on a presidential aspirant.
“Sub Section 2: ‘compels a political party not to impose nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for any election, except as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177, and 187 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).’
“It was during the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill after the public hearing in July 2021 that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila moved the motion for the amendment to allow direct primaries to be part of the amendment.
“In the case of Senate, after passing an amendment bill, which did not include the requirement to compel parties to adopt a direct method for election of candidates, following a ‘motion for Re- Committal of some Clauses of the Electoral Act No.6 2010 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 122) to the Committee of the Whole as sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progress Congress, APC, Kebbi North’ on October 12, 2021, Sections 87 (3, 4, 5, 6, 7) were inserted and passed.
“It will be important therefore to appeal to both the Senate President, HE Ahmed Lawal, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and all the leaders of the National Assembly to provide the needed leadership for the country to have the right legal framework, which can guarantee the administration of direct primary by political parties in the country as a means of entrenching internal democracy during the process of nominating party candidates for elections.
“The proposal passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly on November 9, 2021, is highly inadequate and leaves more room for manipulation, which may produce more disaster for the country beyond what the nation is going through under the indirect method.”
The PGF DG then advised that since the whole controversy about the proposed Electoral Act amendment is limited to the new insertions in Section 87, the National Assembly should consider reworking issues under Section 87 to make it unambiguous.
“The reworked new provisions should go through all the legislative processes including a public hearing to enable Nigerians also contribute to making the law.
“This is a very sensitive issue, which no Standing Order of the National Assembly should be used to block the democratic rights of Nigerians in contributing to the law.
“While the reworked Section 87 is being processed as recommended, the National Assembly may wish to adopt all the other amendments and transmit them to the President for assent.
“Unless leaders of the National Assembly are interested in blocking the possibility of amending the Electoral Act and want to shift the blame on President Buhari, it would be very inappropriate politically to expect the President to assent to the Electoral Act amendment with the provisions in Section 87 and all its ambiguities.
“The leadership of the National Assembly should take responsibility and not pass the buck.”
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who doubles as Chairman of the PGF had told reporters at the end of their Monday meeting that the forum was not comfortable with the adoption of direct primary for picking party’s candidates by the National Assembly.
He said: “We discussed the pros and cons. There has been concern that political parties are voluntary organisations. We express the concern that political parties be allowed to choose from the options that they so desire. There is an Executive Order, signed by Mr. President against large gatherings. These are issues we discussed and hope that the best be achieved for Nigeria.
“Direct primary involves supervisory role by INEC. So, if multiple political parties are doing their primaries, INEC resources will be overstretched, and I think the chairman of INEC had even commented on that.”
Political parties,he said, should be allowed to pick the option best suited for them in picking their candidates for elective offices and argued that the NASS resolution was against the spirit of Executive Order signed by President Buhari, which frowns on large gathering in the wake of the global pandemic.
Besides, he said direct primary was too cumbersome, unwieldy and would overstretch the limited resources of INEC, statutorily mandated to oversee primaries conducted by political parties.
Why we okayed amendments, by Gbajabiamila
House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said at a different forum that direct primaries for political parties would create a level playing ground for Nigerians to fully participate in the leadership process.
He told a delegation of youths led by Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, during a courtesy visit in his office that the majority of Nigerians are happy with the development.
“If I know that my return will depend on a few men, I may not care about you. But if I know that my return will depend on my accountability and representation to the people, I will do the right thing,” he said.
“It is important for this generation to open the door of leadership to the next generation. We must allow every Nigerian to participate fully in the process of leadership. I, therefore, stand with direct primary.
“That’s why I said at different fora that I’m for direct primaries. We have to do this for the sake of the institution.
“When you gather yourselves (as youths), chances are that you’ll win. Democracy is a government of the people. Democracy is not just a general election; it starts from the primaries.”
The passage of the amendments followed the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill which was set up in September to reconcile disparities in the versions of the bill as passed by both chambers.
