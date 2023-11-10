40 AIGs, commissioners redeployed in police shake-up

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered the posting and redeployment of 40 senior police officers comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police to various commands and formations in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the postings and redeployments were part of a mandate “to have a professional, competent, service-driven, rule of law-compliant, and people-friendly police force,” and to reflect the new status of senior officers who were recently elevated to their next ranks.

The move followed the approval of the Police Service Commission(PSC).

While noting that the posting was with immediate effect, Adejobi added that the IG had charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force’s policy and support the agenda of the government for economic recovery and growth as well as sociopolitical development of the country.

Egbetokun also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.

Among the AIG deployed are Ogundele Ayodeji (Zone 7, Abuja); Patrick Edung (Zone 11 Osogbo); Badru Lawal (Border Patrol FHQ); Bartholomew Onyeka (Zone 8 Lokoja); Suleiman Yusuf (DOPS FHQ);Idowu Owohunwa( FCID Annex Alagbon, Lagos); Rhoda Olofu (Maritime Lagos); Godwin Aghaulor (Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia Awka).

Others are Effiom Ekot (ONSA Abuja); Anene Innocent (CTU FHQ Abuja); Odama Ojeka (Zone 16 Yenagoa); Ebong Eyibio (Zone 4 Makurdi)Adebowale Williams (Zone 17 Akure); and Sahabo Yahaya(Investment FHQ Abuja).

Some of the 26 redeployed CPs are George Chuku (Benue State); Ahmed Tijani (Jigawa State); Dan Mamman Shawulu (Niger State); Usman Hayatu (Gombe State); Danjuma Aboki (Imo State); and Tunji Disu (Rivers State).