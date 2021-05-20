4 types of penis and which one women like the most!

When it comes to sex, both men and women are wary of how their partner might perceive them in bed, especially their genitals. Even if we don t admit to this, we are often guilty of this thought.

This is one reason that leads to performance issues in bed. In fact, when it comes to men they are often concerned if their organ is good enough to pleasure their women. And now there are studies that say women prefer a particular length and girth over the others.

So man, more reasons to ponder upon the size and shape now. But before that, here is what you need to know about different types of penises. According to science there are four types of penis men have

The big guy

An anonymous survey done by Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanathan a renowned sexologist, whose results were shared with our site showed that the penis size is very subjective. However, the average size of a penis is 5.54 inches (14.07 cm) length and 3.11 inches (7.9 cm) girth. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine also showed that the average length of an erect penis stands to be 14.15 cm, and the mean circumference is 12.23 cm [1]. However, that is just the average size.

According to Dr Ramanathan s survey, penis sizes can range from 5.5 to 7 inches. Well, if your organ measures to that much you are the big guy. And, yes big penises can be fun as it can penetrate more ,stimulating every part of her vagina.

The bad news, well at times it could hurt her badly and she might need more time to recover from the big action.

The curved one

Now this penis is not much about the length but the shape. Men with a curved one can have his penis measured between 5.5 7 inches, but it would be slightly curved in the front, pointing upward. This has nothing to do with the pleasure he can give his woman because in the end looks don’t matter. In fact, a curved penis during penetration would be touching the upper wall of the vagina, apparently where the G-spot is. This means more pleasure, better orgasm.

3. Always hooked

Okay, this penis is almost the same like the curved one, only that it is bent slightly downward from the tip. Well, the only hitch over here is since it is pointing downward it might not be fun during missionary, but a great companion for doggy-style fun.

The little one

You might underestimate its potential, but the little guy is the safest when it comes to long-term relationships because it promises the right fun with less soreness and much less recovery time. The little one might measure less that the average 5.5 inches.

What women want?

No matter the type of penis you have, what woman wants is something really crazy.

According to a recent study, women prefer a little larger-than-average penis size about 6.4 inches and 5-inch circumference for casual encounters while 6 inches erect penis with 4.3 circumferences is what they look for during long-term relationships .

In fact, women don t mind getting along with the little guy for a long term relationship for the security and comfort it provides. We guess, after all, the little guy wins when it comes to wooing the woman and keeping her hooked for long.