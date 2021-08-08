4 sounds we love to hear during sex!

“Sound will be the medicine of the future.”

Taken from the famous clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, this American soothsayer was quite prophetic when he uttered the above words about sound over 60 years ago.

If we think about, sound from then has indeed become a great part of our healing as human beings.

From the many medical stories about how someone woke up from a medical coma due to a specific sound they heard to how experts use it for therapy, sound seems to play a critical role in our lives.

Take having sex as an example.



The sounds we hear during sex play a critical role in our overall sex experiences.

According to the Bustle publication, there are various sounds that humans enjoy during sex.

According to the publication, these are the top sounds humans love to hear during sex:

1. Moaning

Moaning seems to be an almost universal language in the bedroom and it’s incredibly popular with both men and women. In fact, a global survey revealed that 90% of men liked to hear their partner moan and 77,6% of women loved to hear their partner moan.

2. Swearing

While many may consider this falling under dirty talk, sexologists agree that swearing is a different component during sex. While some might find it offensive, over 30% of both men and women enjoyed swearing during sex, according to a global survey.

3. Heavy Breathing

Interestingly, this was one of the noises that men and women seemed to diverge on a bit. More than 60,1% of men said that they were into it but less than 45,9% of women said the same. Interesting contrasts.

4. Screaming

While this might be the loudest in terms of decibels, enjoyable screaming during sex has seen a 50/50 split among men, with some being all for it, while others aren’t so into it. For women, many of them measure their sexual pleasure by how loud they scream during sex.