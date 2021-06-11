LIFESTYLES
4 sex positions which help you burn fat
The more sex you have, the more calories you burn. You can introduce a bit more “sex workout” into your bedroom with your partner. Not only does your intimate time become more of an intense workout that burns calories, but it can spice up your sex life and relationship that bit more as well. Here are some positions that really help you lose weight.
1. Cowgirl
In this position, ladies are in charge of everything and it’s easier for them to control their orgasm. Apart from that, this position flexes lower abs, pelvic muscles and calves – cowgirl serves as a great exercise to build stamina and the leg muscles.
2. Missionary
A lot of people think missionary is not as “exciting” as the other positions but it is the perfect position as exercise. It works the glutes, inner thighs and core muscles and dependant on the exact position you adopt, can also work your arms too.
3. Lotus
This position is easy to get into but if you’re not in tune with your partner, the rhythm might be hard to pick up. For the woman, it will target thighs, abs, and glutes at the same time since she’s on top. If you can stay in this position for a while, you’ll both end up doing a full body workout.
4. Doggy
For the woman, pelvic floor and core muscles can be easier activated. For the man this position will tighten up the abs, raise the heart rate and increase back mobility.
Almost every type of position works different parts of your body so it’s best to switch things up while in the act so you know you’re basically doing a full body workout while enjoying orgasms as well.
5 things men can say to women during sex
Sex should never be selfish. It is beautiful only when you both care for each other’s pleasure equally.
Just like how men appreciate being complimented on their performance in bed, there are several things that even women totally love during sex.
There is something more too. Women love it when their partners talk during sex. Dirty talk will turn up the heat and sex will feel hotter.
1. I am going to make you scream like I did last time
Telling your woman how you are going to make her crazy in bed just like the last time is enough to turn her on. The memory is enough to drive her crazy. So, when you start making out, whisper this into her ears and stick true to your words. Make her scream and make it memorable for her.
2. I will kiss you where you want me to
You have to say this only if you mean it. Show your woman that you care about her pleasure too and thus you will do anything to give her that. Kiss her wherever she wants to because she is going to love your care. This will also give her a feeling of being in control and getting things done her way
3. You have such a hot (your favorite body part)
This needs to be told when you are having sex because that is when the impact is more. During sex, tell her that you find a certain body part very hot. Saying it when you are touching that part and feeling it is what makes it so hot. It will turn her on and also make her feel very confident in bed
4. I love it when you moan
Telling your woman that you love it when she moans means you love it when you watch her enjoy sex. In fact she might moan a little more only because she knows you love it and that is pleasurable for the two of you.
5. You make me hot when you (her favorite move that you love)
Another very hot thing to tell your woman in bed is ‘You make me hot when you touch me down there.’ The whole intention here is to turn her on and add some spice to sex. When you tell your girlfriend what you love the most in bed, it is also a way of revealing what you like in bed. Women love to hear their partners do the dirty talk in bed because that keeps them confident and they won’t be awkward during sex.
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom.
In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.
Foreplay is really, really important
What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!
Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner
Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.
Protection, protection and protection!
Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.
Period sex is not gross
Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.
To-do lists are overrated
Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.
Why the 4-5 shrinks in winter!
IF YOU did natural science at school, then you should be familiar with the term convection current.
A convection current is known as “warm air rising and cold air sinking”.
Simply put, as hot air cools it sinks back to the surface of the earth, where it gets warmed by the ocean only to rise again.
Something that also works like a convection current is the human 4-5 in winter.
According to sexologists, we already know and have heard of the summer 4-5 and how effective its rise is during the hot weather.
However, according to health experts, the 4-5 in winter tends to sink like the cold air.
According to Times of India magazine, the cold weather can cause penises to shrink, decrease erections and cause difficulty reaching an orgasm.
According to sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight, the blood vessels in the 4-5 shut down because of the cold.
Annabelle further explained that men can expect their 4-5s to shrink by up to 50% in length and 20%-30% in girth.
Men’s Health magazine further elaborated that your body is programmed to preserve heat and energy.
So in the cold, it funnels its resources into maintaining blood flow to the middle of your body, where your vital organs are.
However, in order to do that, your body has to reduce blood flow to your appendages, your fingers, toes, and your penis.
Talk about the 4-5 convection current.
