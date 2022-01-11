LIFESTYLES
4 phrases that drive men wild in the bed
Men can be turned on not just with sexy lingerie or skin show. There are some words, phrases, speech styles, which have that effect on men and they do trigger a sensuous response. Once you have mastered these, you will rule over your man for sure. So scroll down to know what those phrases are that will drive your man wild in bed.
1.Don’t stop
Of course it depends on how you say it. The words do not have to be exact but the crux should be the same. You could also say “right there”, “harder”, etc. If you are into dirty talking then use that too. Giving a command during that intimate moment, saying that what he is doing is exactly what you want him to continue with, drives them nuts.
2.You feel oh so good
Feeling incredible, you fit in, this is incredible, feels amazing… These words give men a boost as you are giving them the confidence that they are doing a great job at the one thing they dream about all the time. This is the ultimate compliment for him so go on.
3. I am so turned on by you
This phrase is among the best compliments you can give to a man as you are basically telling him that he has it in him to be able to arouse you. Yes it may be a bit of exaggeration but this in turn turns on your partner too. When you say these words, he will do an even better job just to live up to that expectation and drive you wild in turn.
4. Do whatever you want to me
This one is all about handing him the ropes, giving him the charge and men love that! It often makes them feel more horny and the sex drive can go up to an all time high.
LIFESTYLES
5 natural remedies for smelly armpits
SOME of the scents that become really unpopular during summer are bad armpit smells.
According to health experts, sweat tends to cool the body down, but our body odour is because of bacteria in our sweat.
When the sweat can’t dry up easily, or gets trapped in clothes, especially synthetic materials, we tend to give off a sweaty smell and our armpits tend to get that bad odour.
So apart from applying roll-ons, how can we naturally remedy the smell of our armpits?
Here are the natural ways of remedying smelly armpits:
1.Use coarse salt
Add some rock salt to a bucketfull of lukewarm water. Mix well until it dissolves and then take a shower with it. It has cleansing properties and also eliminates extra sweat.
2.Spray on some apple cider vinegar
Take a cup of apple cider vinegar and mix it with half a half of cup of water. Put this in a spray bottle and use it every night on your underarms before sleeping. Wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.
3.Use potatoes
Cut thin slices of potato and rub them on your underarms for 30 minutes. Wash with water and your underarm smell will fade away.
4. Use bicarbonate of soda with lemon
This traditional remedy requires one to take two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda and mix it with one tablespoon lemon juice. Make a paste. Massage the mixture on your underarms for 10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash off with water.
5.Use tomato and lemon juice
Mix tomato juice with lemon juice. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes around your armpits and then wash it off with cold water. This will work wonders in getting rid of sweatiness under your armpits.
LIFESTYLES
5 foods that you can pair with gin
Gin started rising in popularity in Mzansi from 2019 and has since become the second most popular liquor category in the country, overtaking vodka.
Just like wine, this popular drink can reach new heights when served with certain dishes to bring out the best in its taste.
It’s important to note that pairing spirits and food is a little complicated than putting cheese and wine side-by-side. So, you will need to use something that the gin has in it, that’s the golden rule of gin-pairing.
Here are 5 foods that you can pair with Gin:
1. Lamb Curry.
Spicy food and refreshing botanicals go great together.
2. Seafood.
Seafood and Gin go well together because of the flavour prominent component in gin is a delicate briny, almost salty note, reminiscent of seafood and shellfish.
3. Fried foods.
Spicy fried foods need something crisp and cool to refresh the palate and Gin does just that very well.
4. Cheese
Gin and cheese are a match made in heaven when cheese is chosen well with the flavours in the Gin.
5. Dessert
Gin pairs greatly with white, milk or dark chocolate.
LIFESTYLES
What to do when you miss your ex after marriage
Even if you are happily married, there are small things that trigger memories with an ex. It happens with everyone. But do not make that mistake of calling him or her. Instead, follow these 6 tips to deal with those moments when you miss your ex post-marriage.
1. Write about your feelings
Make a journal, write your feelings, express them in words and vent it out but do not call him/her whatsoever. This is especially helpful for those who are unable to talk about their struggle, this feeling with their friends out of guilt. Keep a lock on your journal or keep it somewhere safe.
2. Remember the reasons why they became an ex
Unless it was a forced, arranged marriage, think of the reasons why this person became an ex. You broke up because of something, They became an ex due to some issues. Remember those. The fights, arguments, differences in nature, culture, values etc.
3. Bring in your hobby
You miss an ex when you do not have a task in hand or something triggers their memory. So to counter that, do what you love, which includes your favourite hobbies, cooking, something that will keep you busy.
4. Meet your friends
Make a plan with your friends. Call up that friend whom you haven’t spoken to in a while. Do not be home alone. Best would be to take your spouse out on a date and remind yourself that the person in front of you is your today and he/she deserves the love and attention you are instead wasting on an ex’s memory.
5. Self improvement
Self improvement must always be on the agenda. If you are missing your ex, best is to divert your attention to doing something good for yourself instead of letting the negative or sad emotions seep in. If not this, go shopping, pamper yourself, go to that cafe you always passed by but never stepped into.
6. Travel
Make plans with your spouse, and go on a short or long trip, whatever your pocket and work culture allows. Sometimes, a trek, time outside four walls with someone is all your mind actually needs.
Latest News
- Nigeria has only 100,000 lecturers for 2.1 million varsity students – NUC
- UK suspends walk-in service for visa applicants in Nigeria
- Nigerian Army detains soldier caught on camera assaulting policeman in Oyo
- Anti-graft agency, EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering
- Hacker steals data of more than three million Nigerians
Trending
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
European markets nudge higher as investors await more U.S. inflation data
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
U.S. unemployment rate falls in December but rises for Black women
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
Capital importation falls by N1.68tn – CBN
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic to be released from detention as Australian judge revokes visa cancellation
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
1.23 million telecoms subscribers join networks as internet growth slows
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Ekiti 2022: APC announces new date for primary election
-
NEWS1 day ago
ISWAP reshuffles cabinet as Super Tucano eliminates commanders, fighters