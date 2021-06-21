NEWS
4 more victims of Kebbi abduction rescued
One teacher and three students among dozens kidnapped from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, have been rescued, the army said on Sunday.
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, with support from the air force, rescued the four on Saturday at Makuku in Kebbi, said Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, director of Army public relations.
They bring to 11 the total number of students and teachers rescued since the abduction on Thursday night.
An unspecified number of teachers and students were abducted from the school on Thursday night, a total of three teachers and eight students have so far been rescued on Friday and Saturday by the army, after a firefight with the kidnappers.
He said the troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing kidnappers.
The army spokesman said additional troops had also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.
NEWS
UTME 2021: JAMB delists 25 CBT centres (Full list)
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it has delisted 25 computer-based test centres from the list of more than 800 earlier scheduled to take part in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) which kicked off nationwide on Saturday. The examination body said the action is to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards amongst its partners.
The decision, according to the examination body, followed the centres’ non-compliance to the laid-down procedures and the difficulties encountered by candidates posted to the centres to sit the examination on Saturday.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening by JAMB and signed by its head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body noted that candidates posted to any of the affected centres would be rescheduled.
“The following centres which failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021, are hereby delisted. Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,” JAMB said.
The list of the affected centres as released by the examination body revealed that they are spread across 11 states of the federation and the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
While six centres were delisted in Lagos, four are affected in Kaduna State and three in Edo State.
Abuja, Ondo and Plateau had two centres each while Benue, Delta, Imo, Nasarawa, Osun, and Oyo had one centre each.
In Lagos, the affected centres are Massino Computer CBT, Itoga, Badagry; IP Soft Technologies Ltd. Apapa, Lagos State; Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, Festac Town; Sweet Valley Educational Services, Ikotun; Certified Institution of Shipping, Magbon, Badagry, and Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Ikotun.
The affected centres in Kaduna State are; Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama; Zabib College, Unguwar Dosa; St. Albert Institute, Kafanchan, and Skolak Resources Ltd.
At the FCT, both the Government Secondary School, Garki, and GEF Systems Ltd located at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Dutse Junction, were affected.
The Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, and King Emmanuel College ICT Centre, Ore, are affected in Ondo State while the Plateau State University, Bokkos, and St Augustine’s Academy, Langtang, were affected in Plateau State.
Others include Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (Osun); Federal College on Education (Special), (Oyo); Aunty Alice Schools, Mararaba (Nasarawa); Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Gboko, (Benue), and Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology, Warri (Delta).
Meanwhile, some independent observers who monitored the conduct of the examination in some CBT centres across the country on Saturday, have narrated their experiences.
PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the cancellation of an examination at one of the centres in Lagos on Saturday evening.
One of the monitors, who does not want to be quoted as he has no permission to speak to journalists, reported the mixed reactions among candidates and parents from some of the centres visited in Abuja.
In the account shared with this newspaper, the source wrote; “I visited the centres at Christ the King College and Christ Academy, both in Gwagwalada, Abuja.
“The exam went well at Christ Academy where I spent a lot of time. But there were technical issues in the beginning. As the exam launched (according to the JAMB technical officer at the venue, Ibrahim Balogun), 33 computer systems crashed, leaving some candidates stranded.
“Twenty-five (25) backup computers were immediately deployed. But that still didn’t solve the whole problem. Eight candidates were left unable to write the exam. Fatima Hafiz, the BVR Officer at the venue, said the names of the affected candidates were forwarded to JAMB headquarters so they could be rescheduled for sessions at a later date.
“Apart from this, there were initial network issues and IPI conflicts (multiple computer systems sharing one IPI address). But those problems were soon resolved.
“The second session at the centre was smoother. Although there was still a shortage of computers (following the crash described above) stranded candidates were able to write theirs after some other candidates finished early.”
The centres are:
- BENUE STATE HARRY PASS POLYTECHNIC CBT CENTRE, OFF GBOKO AMELADU ROAD, ALONG ORTESE MARKET AFTER CDM ACADEMY, GBOKO, BENUE STATE
- DELTA STATE IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES AND TECHNOLOGY, 2 IGBESIVWE STREET, OFF OKERE-UGBORIKOKO ROAD, WARRI. DELTA STATE
- EDO STATE OSENI ELAMAH ICT INSTITUTE, 39, POLY ROAD, AUCHI, EDO STATE
- EDO STATE GIVITEC CBT CENTRE, 192, MURTALA MOHAMMED WAY, BY EKIOSA MARKET, BENIN- CITY, EDO STATE
- EDO STATE KINGS POLYTECHNIC, UBIAJA, EDO STATE
- FCT, ABUJA GEF SYSTEMS LTD, PUBLIC SERVICE INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA, (PSIN) DUTSE JUNCTION, KUBWA EXPRESS WAY, ABUJA, FCT
- IMO STATE ORU EAST CBT CENTRE (FOE ICT) ORU EAST LGA HEADQUARTERS OMUMA, IMO STATE
- KADUNA STATE BETHEL BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, KM 6 KACHIA ROAD, MARMARA DAMISHI, KUJAMA, KADUNA STATE
- KADUNA STATE ZABIB COLLEGE NO 11 UMAR ABDULLAHI TSAURI ROAD, UNGUWAR DOSA, KADUNA
- KADUNA STATE ST. ALBERT INSTITUTE, FADAN-KAGOMA, KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE
- LAGOS STATE MASSINO COMPUTER CBT, 35 ASSEMBLY HALL ROAD, BY LIMCA B/STOP, ITOGA BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE
- LAGOS STATE IP SOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.36, MOBIL ROAD BESIDE ASHANTI BARRACKS APAPA, LAGOS STATE
- LAGOS STATE INSTITUTE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CRIMINOLOGY ADMINSTRATION. 7TH AVE. OPPOSITR K CLOSE, ALAKIGA B/STOP FESTAC TOWN LAGOS STATE
- LAGOS STATE SWEET VALLEY EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, MIKE ANISON CLOSE, OFF AYENI STR, 2ND JUNCTION, GOVERNOR’S ROAD, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE
- LAGOS STATE CERTIFIED INSTITUTION OF SHIPPING, CISN B/STOP, NEAR MAGBON BADAGRY, LAGOS
- LAGOS STATE AL-MIYZAN SCHOOLS CBT CENTRE, AL-MIYZAN CLOSE, ADAMS ESTATE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE
- NASARAWA STATE AUNTY ALICE SCHOOLS, 48 AUNTY ALICE SCHOOL ROAD, MARARABA, KARU LGA, NASARAWA STATE
- ONDO STATE THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ALONG ONDO-IPETU, IJESHA ROAD, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE.
- ONDO STATE KING EMMANUEL COLLEGE ICT CENTRE, 34-40 KING EMMANUEL STREET, SHOWBOY RD, ORE, ONDO STATE
- OSUN STATE ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, OPPOSITE IFE-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY ROUNDABOUT, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE
- OYO STATE FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), E-LIBRARY, CENTRE 1, OYO, OYO STATE
- PLATEAU STATE PLATEAU STATE UNIVERSITY BOKKOS, BUTURA VET, BOKKOS. PLATEAU STATE
- PLATEAU STATE ST AUGUSTINE’S ACADEMY, SOLOMON LAR WAY, BEFORE SATURDAY MARKET JUNCTION, LANGTANG, PLATEAU STATE
- KADUNA STATE SKOLAK RESOURCES LTD, BZ 3 SARDAUNA CRESCENT OFF JUNCTION ROAD, KADUNA, KADUNA STATE
- FCT, ABUJA GOVERNMENT SECONDARY SCHOOL TUNDUN WADA, AREA 10, GARKI, ABUJA
NEWS
Go to National Assembly: Buhari tells Igboho, Kanu, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has told the likes of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and others to channel their grievances through the National Assembly.
The President stated this at the inauguration of Kudirat Abiola’s Sabon Gari Peace Foundation in Zaria, Kaduna State on Saturday.
Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said the agitators were either ignorant of history or of the war.
He said: “People above the age of 60 will not contemplate going through what happened during the civil war. I urge those who feel aggrieved to channel their grievances to the National Assembly.”
The president, however, vowed that the country will remain united under his stewardship.
He also emphasized the full implementation of Judiciary and Local Government autonomy, stressing that state governors must adhere to the laws and desist from tampering with local government allocations.
Earlier, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed, said many of those clamoring for restructuring does not even understand what they clamored for.
“When we are in a democratic setting and have a National Assembly in place that represents every region, every state and every constituency, the need for restructuring becomes inconsequential.”
Earlier, the Chairman of the Foundation and Son to late Kudirat Abiola, Alhaji Jami’u MKO Abiola, said the event was to bring Nigerians together and propel the gospel of unity, peace and continuous existence as an indivisible entity.
Abiola said though his mother is Yoruba by tribe, she was born and bred in the northern part in the midst of Hausas, before finally returning to Lagos, her state of origin.
“This indicates that wherever you come from, you can still live elsewhere and make a living within the shores of Nigeria.
“I want to assure you that this project will not end here, it will step down to grassroots levels for massive awareness,” he said.
NEWS
Emirates resumes flights to Nigeria
UAE carrier Emirates Airlines would start carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India from 23 June, the UAE embassy said as it announced revised rules on COVID-19.
“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories,” the airline said in a separate statement.
“Residence visa holders from India and travellers from South Africa should’ve taken two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities and carry RT-PCR tests reports from labs approved by the federal governments of these countries.
“But for Nigerians vaccination is not made mandatory but all other conditions apply.
“In addition to the above, Indians have to take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to their travel.
“While there are four vaccines in the UAE for use on eligible individuals against the COVID-19 infection – Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, it is unclear if the UAE has approved vaccines administered on Indian, South African and Nigerian citizens in their countries,” it stated.
All travellers are also required to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure.
UAE citizens are exempted.
Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted. All passengers must take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to flight departure.
All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.
Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.
Passengers should produce a negative PCR test certificate with a QR Code from labs approved by the Nigerian government.
All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival to Dubai Airport. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.
Entry will now be permitted to residents who have received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines, the state said.
The revised procedures for travellers coming from the Republic of India, South Africa and Nigeria were issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.
They are effective from 23 June, the Dubai Media Office said.
It said the updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures, said the Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Sheikh Mansoor Al-Maktoum.
“The Media Office announcement said the updated travel protocols are part of a normal process of revising and optimising preventive measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments.
