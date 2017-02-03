4 directors of Skye Bank resign after CBN shake-up

Months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) re-constituted the board of Skye Bank Nigeria, four executive directors, have announced their voluntary resignation from the bank.

The directors, who had served in executive management capacity for nearly two years, had been part of the new board of the bank, which came into being following the July 4, 2016 intervention of CBN.

Those who left are: Idris Yakubu, Markie Idowu, Abimbola Izu and Bayo Sanni.

“In order to ensure a smooth leadership progression and service delivery to its customers, the following senior officers, all general managers have been re-assigned to oversee the affected directorates,” the bank said via a statement.

“Mr. Segun Opeke will oversee the Lagos commercial directorate, comprising corporate, commercial and retail, Mr. Ayo Abina will supervise the south directorate while Mr. Femi Aribaloye will oversee the risk management directorate accordingly.”

The new appointments take immediate effect.

Tokunbo Abiru, group managing director of the bank, appreciated directors for their service to the bank, noting that they had contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition which commenced last year.

The bank said the exit of the four directors will, in no way, affect the smooth running of its operations.

Skye Bank is one of the eight banks described by the regulatory CBN as a systematically important bank (SIB) on account of its size, market share and financial inter-connectedness in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.