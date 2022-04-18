4 common lies women believe about men

Men can be really subtle and careful about the lies they spew in front of their partners. They choose their words wisely and make their woman believe in what they say.

In the worst-case scenario, women have absolutely no idea that their men have been telling such atrocious lies! Here are some of the most common lies women tend to believe about men.

1.Being strong

Every man boasts about being strong and protective. Most women like the idea of being with a man who can make them feel safe and secure. But in reality, men are also fragile and soft-hearted like women. They also have fears and feel deeply.

2. Safe sex practices

There are some men who reassure their partners about how conscious and knowledgeable they are about safe sex practices. However, not all men know safe sex practices. Some of them just try to act superior. Women should always be conscious of their sex choices and prioritise protection.

3. Being self-made

Many men boast about being self-made and creating their own ground in their careers. When in reality, many have a lot of backing up from their parents and families. Many have had their funding secured by their parents, so to believe such lies is simply being ignorant.

4. Intellectual characteristics

Men tend to go for women who are intelligent and wise. During the courtship period, they take notice of the little things and make their women feel incredibly special. But once married, they tend to take their wives for granted, because they feel, now that they both are bonded for life, it’s alright to let loose and not focus on the romantic thing always. Women may feel disappointed with this lack of effort by men after marriage.

Read also: 3 things that make Ranbir Kapoor the best boyfriend ever, according to Alia Bhatt

Read also: 5 zodiac signs who are extremely sarcastic