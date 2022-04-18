LIFESTYLES
4 common lies women believe about men
Men can be really subtle and careful about the lies they spew in front of their partners. They choose their words wisely and make their woman believe in what they say.
In the worst-case scenario, women have absolutely no idea that their men have been telling such atrocious lies! Here are some of the most common lies women tend to believe about men.
1.Being strong
Every man boasts about being strong and protective. Most women like the idea of being with a man who can make them feel safe and secure. But in reality, men are also fragile and soft-hearted like women. They also have fears and feel deeply.
2. Safe sex practices
There are some men who reassure their partners about how conscious and knowledgeable they are about safe sex practices. However, not all men know safe sex practices. Some of them just try to act superior. Women should always be conscious of their sex choices and prioritise protection.
3. Being self-made
Many men boast about being self-made and creating their own ground in their careers. When in reality, many have a lot of backing up from their parents and families. Many have had their funding secured by their parents, so to believe such lies is simply being ignorant.
4. Intellectual characteristics
Men tend to go for women who are intelligent and wise. During the courtship period, they take notice of the little things and make their women feel incredibly special. But once married, they tend to take their wives for granted, because they feel, now that they both are bonded for life, it’s alright to let loose and not focus on the romantic thing always. Women may feel disappointed with this lack of effort by men after marriage.
Read also: 3 things that make Ranbir Kapoor the best boyfriend ever, according to Alia Bhatt
Read also: 5 zodiac signs who are extremely sarcastic
LIFESTYLES
Ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex
It’s alright if you don’t feel confident all the time.
There are going to be low moments where you may feel uncomfortable and disappointed with your own body.
And many people tend to feel this, when they are engaging in any sexual activity with another person since this requires them to come out of their comfort zone and bare themselves completely in front of their partner.
Here are some ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex.
1.Admire what you have got
Start looking at yourself in the mirror, so that you can admire every essence of yourself. The more you are in tune with your body, the more you will be able to express yourself in front of your partner.
2. Explore what you like
Don’t go rushing into sex. Take your time with every step that you take with your partner. If you’re starting with foreplay, try to identify what arouses you. And if you’re going forward with oral sex, then understand if you’re comfortable with giving or receiving it. When you realise your preferences during sex, you will get even more confident.
3.Talk with your partner
There’s more to sex than just doing it. You have to communicate your desires to your partner and even let them know what you don’t like during sex. The more you suppress your thoughts in bed, the wider the gap becomes between you two.
4. Get yourself in the mood
To know what gets you in a sexy mood, you will first need to introspect and understand what turns you on. If listening to some slow music or drinking wine helps you feel better, then so be it. Don’t eliminate things just because it doesn’t feel ‘natural.’
LIFESTYLES
Why drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is a bad idea!
The responsible consumption of alcohol is always a burning issue.
Many social experts believe that the relationship that people tend to have with alcohol is often toxic.
According statistics, more than 41,5% of men and 17,1% of women consume alcohol. Of those, 7,5% and 31,5% have an alcohol problem or are at risk of developing one.
Part of the reason we can’t handle our alcohol is that we consume it on an empty stomach.
Yes, according to medical experts, drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is a bad idea.
According to Health-line magazine, everyone absorbs alcohol at a different rate.
Women, young people, and people who are smaller tend to absorb alcohol more quickly than men and people who are older and larger in body size.
Your liver’s health will also affect the rate at which your body processes alcohol, but eating also plays an important role in how your body handles alcohol.
Alcohol is most quickly absorbed by the small intestine.
The longer alcohol stays in the stomach, the slower it is absorbed and the slower it affects the body.
According to food experts, food prevents alcohol from passing quickly into your small intestine.
When there is food in your stomach before drinking, alcohol is absorbed more slowly.
When you drink on an empty stomach, however, much of the alcohol you drink passes quickly from the stomach into the small intestine, where most of it is absorbed into the bloodstream.
This then intensifies all the side effects of drinking, such as your ability to think and co-ordinate your body movements.
Experts warn that light to moderate drinking on an empty stomach may not be a major cause for concern but drinking large amounts of alcohol fast on an empty stomach can be very dangerous.
An inability to think clearly or move your body safely can cause serious harm, leading to injury or death in extreme cases.
Experts advise that one should eat at least an hour before drinking if you plan on consuming more than one drink in a sitting position. Don’t drink more than one standard drink per hour and know your limits.
LIFESTYLES
Why men prefer women in pyjamas than lingerie!
PYJAMAS are good for the soul.
Taken from American author Rebecca Stead, this quote speaks about the power of wearing pyjamas.
Rebecca claims that wearing pyjamas brings joy to one’s soul and it’s no wonder men prefer them over lingerie.
Yes, according to a recent poll, men seem to prefer women who wear pyjamas than lingerie.
According to Daily Mail, men find women in pyjamas sexier than those who wear frilly lingerie to bed and those who wear nothing at all.
When it comes to female preference, women prefer men who wear simple boxers or underwear to bed.
Thirty-seven percent of the men who were polled about night-time wardrobe choices said a full set of pyjamas was the sexiest thing their girlfriend or wife could wear in bed.
Fifty-five percent of those who picked pyjamas explained their reasoning by saying full pyjama sets looked cute on women in the bedroom, while 21% found the modesty of pyjamas attractive.
Sexy lingerie did come second in the poll, with 32% of men quizzed by memory foam mattress company Ergoflex saying they preferred something skimpy on a lady.
A further 27% said a gown or nightie was the best choice, while 22% said nothing was sexier than seeing a woman sleeping in borrowed man’s clothing, be it pyjamas or a T-shirt.
A total of 1 912 men and women aged 18 and older subsequently took part in the poll, answering questions relating to bed wear.
Seventy percent of men prioritised comfort over attractiveness when opting for bed wear, despite the fact that 49% of those taking part claimed that a partner had claimed to find their bed wear choices unattractive in the past.
According to Jed MacEwan, managing director of Ergoflex UK, it is all about comfort.
“Comfort should be paramount when it comes to bed wear, as what you wear can seriously affect the quality of the night’s sleep you get.”
Temperature, movement restrictions or an uncomfortable fit can all have a negative impact on the quality of your sleep, causing you to toss and turn as your body struggles to find an adequate comfort level.
Jed adds that temperature in particular is vital, as the body needs to be able to cool to a certain point before sleep can take place and it’s also vital you’re not too hot or cold during the night.
This thus makes pyjamas the best choice.
Latest News
- Sacked Abuja Imam gives conditions for reconciliation
- FA Cup final: We’ll get our revenge – Chelsea star talks tough ahead of Liverpool clash
- ASUU Strike: Your presidential ambition dead on arrival, angry students attack Ngige
- Asia stocks decline as investors react to mixed Chinese economic data
- CAF to include banned Kenya, Zimbabwe in 2023 AFCON draw
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive
-
breaking1 day ago
Google set to invest $9.5bn in US
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria to benefit as IMF approves $45bn for low, middle-income countries
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: Atiku, Saraki, others know fate as PDP NEC takes final decision on zoning Thursday
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
Ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘God has spoken to me’ — Ngige to announce decision on presidential bid Tuesday