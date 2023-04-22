4 abducted FGC Birnin Yauri students regain freedom after 2 years

Four out of the remaining 11 schoolgirls who were abducted from Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been released after two years in captivity.

Four girls were released by notorious bandit leader Dogo Gide on Friday evening.

The girls; Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released after a huge amount of money was paid to Gide as ransom.

It was gathered that two of the released students returned with babies delivered while in captivity.

The girls were reportedly taken to a hospital for medical check-ups and are said to be in good health.

“It took six days of negations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us,” Salim Kaoje said on Saturday morning.

“We have seven more still in captivity and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release.”

Gunmen had abducted over 100 students and eight teachers from the College on Thursday, 17 June, 2021.

The abduction sparked widespread outrage across Nigeria, with many calling for the immediate release of the girls.

Troops succeeded in rescuing some of the students days after they were abducted, while others escaped from the gunmen in the process of taking them away.

However, despite numerous efforts by both the government and the security agencies to rescue them, eleven of the students remained in captivity despite huge sums of money being paid as ransom and prisoner swaps at different times.