A report on kidnapping in Nigeria has shown that no fewer than 3,495 people were abducted in 582 kidnap-related incidents in the country in 11 months between July 2022 and June 2023.

The report done by SBM Intelligence, a research company, stated that at least N5 billion ($6,410,256 as of 30 June 2023) was reported as ransom demands, while verified ransom payouts amounted to N302 million ($387,179), or six percent of what was demanded within the period under review.

According to SBM Intelligence, the figure could however be higher due to underreporting of kidnapping incidents across the country.

It noted that kidnap dynamics differ between individual and community cases, with secrecy less prevalent in larger-scale abductions, and that in some instances, kidnappers opt for non-monetary ransom like foodstuffs, especially in the Northwest and North Central regions which have exhibited higher numbers of in-kind (non-monetary) ransom demands.

The report said, “This aligns with Nigeria’s widespread poverty and its correlation with areas where food is commonly demanded. Additionally, these regions have seen a surge in motorcycle demands due to economic opportunities and possibly because of their potential use in terror activities.

“Catholic priests, previously targeted for their ransom value, encountered 21 abductions during this period. Kaduna was the most dangerous state for priests, who were often kidnapped during services.

“Abductors demanded an average of around N50 million per priest in the past, but the church no longer discloses ransom negotiations to deter further attacks. The North Central region recorded higher ransom amounts, notably in Nasarawa, where targeted abductions yielded maximum ransoms with minimal resistance.

“The South-South’s low ransom payments may indicate efficient police intervention or victim silence. We believe that the latter is more likely as kidnap victims fear re-abduction.

“At the state level, Edo kidnappers sought high ransoms but received little. Conversely, victims in Taraba paid the most, primarily due to a single incident. Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger had the highest per capita abduction rates, often involving mass community abductions.

“Conversely, Borno reported minimal deaths due to Boko Haram’s targeted and sophisticated tactics.

“Across the country, civilians bore the brunt, with 430 fatalities, while security agents and kidnappers themselves accounted for 19 and 121 deaths, respectively.”

The report stated that the figures reflected Nigeria’s security agencies’ struggle to contain kidnap for ransom, however, the number of kidnappers killed has not served as a credible deterrent to would-be kidnappers.

“This shows that the industry’s profitability outweighs the perceived threat of state intervention and police rescues. The current economic difficulties, such as high inflation and a weak currency, would lead to more desperation and a hike in ransom demands, leaving impoverished families struggling to save their loved ones,” the report added.