Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Friday conferred the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed with honourary Fellowship Awards of the institute.

The award was conferred at the annual NIPR Presidential Dinner & Award ceremony held in Bauchi.

The award was in recognition the governor’s immense contributions to the promotion of public relations as a revered professional arm in government activities in the state.

Also honoured was the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu