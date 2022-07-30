Jobs
3 tips for making a passive income so you can quit your job, from entrepreneurs making $8,000/month or more
There are many ways to build a passive income. Among the most popular, historically, have been investing in a given portfolio and letting compounding interest make that money grow and buying and renting out properties.
But as social media and platforms like YouTube grow in popularity, many content creators are learning they can reap the benefits of passive income themselves. Some make money by selling prerecorded classes online, for example, others make ad revenue on their podcasts and YouTube videos, and others make money through affiliates of their blogs or TikTok.
At times, the passive income these creators build is big enough to quit their day-jobs altogether.
If you’re keen to start making some passive income yourself and one day maybe even leave your job, here are three tips from entrepreneurs making thousands ― or even tens of thousands of dollars ― in passive income per month.
Sell an existing skill to supplement your income
Graham Cochrane, 38, was working as a full-time music producer trying to make ends meet when he started his blog and YouTube channel, The Recording Revolution. Initially, the idea was to share his knowledge of music and attract more clients to his producing business. But he quickly realized both were vehicles to making money themselves. Today, that business grosses $40,000 per month in passive income.
When it comes to starting your own passive income stream, Cochrane recommends leaning into the skills and knowledge you already have.
“The turning point for me was when I got the idea to turn my knowledge of audio mixing and recording into an online course,” he recently told CNBC Make It. Selling digital products based on that “provided a passive income stream and allowed me to make far more money in a day — while putting in less time — than I did working as a freelancer.”
After many years of growing his online business, Cochrane has a second business of online courses dedicated to teaching people how to monetize what they know and are passionate about. That brings in $120,000 in gross sales and passive income per month.
Within just a few years, he started scaling back on music producing. He now works just 5 hours per week on his online businesses.
Lean into how others have found success to grow
Shannon Smith, 24, was laid off from her waitressing job at the beginning of the pandemic and spent months trying to figure out how to make up for the loss of income. At first, she worked about 10 hours per day as a fitness coach. In July 2021, she began making TikTok and Instagram videos teaching people how to build wealth and online businesses. She now makes about $8,000 per month in passive income through affiliate marketing.
“I see a lot of people try too hard to reinvent the wheel completely with social media posts to get their business into the spotlight,” she recently told CNBC Make It. But “I’ve learned that the key to going viral and growing your audience is to study what’s working for others,” she said.
Once you’ve found the niche topics you want to discuss in your content, Smith recommends studying the conversations people are having around them and expanding on those. What questions keep coming up around them? She also recommends paying attention to what your successful competitors are doing with their content. Are they talking to camera? Using long captions? And don’t forget to use the relevant hashtags you’re seeing pop up on your platform.
Smith no longer works as a fitness instructor and spends just two hours per day on her online business.
Diversify your income streams to make it easier to quit
Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, 33, started her blog, Making Sense of Cents, in 2011 to track the progress of paying off her college loans while working full-time as a financial analyst. She now grosses an average of $760,000 per year in passive income from it, having expanded her coverage to include advice about investing and financial products.
Gardner makes money off her blog in multiple ways, like affiliate marketing and various courses she created about blogging, and recommends other bloggers diversify their incomes streams as well.
“Diversifying your income streams allows you to not be reliant on just one way of making money or just one of your traffic sources,” she recently told CNBC Make It. “Instead, you will have balanced income streams to mitigate risk.”
Jobs
These are the 5 most ‘boring’ — and exciting — jobs in the world, according to a recent study
Financial jobs may often be lucrative — but some of them could make you seem boring and even incompetent to the people around you, according to a new study.
Researchers from the University of Essex in Colchester, England, asked more than 500 people across five different experiments about the careers and hobbies they considered the most “boring” — and what characteristics they associated with people who did those jobs. The study was published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin earlier this month.
Finance was overwhelmingly tagged as the world’s most boring industry, with finance-associated positions occupying four of the top five slots on the “most boring” list. The people occupying those “boring” jobs were also not seen as competent, according to the report, which surprised at least one of the study’s authors.
“I would have thought that accountants would be seen as boring, but effective and the perfect person to do a good job on your tax return,” Wijnand Van Tilburg, a study co-author and senior lecturer in the university’s psychology department, said in a statement last week.
Tilburg said that stereotypically “boring people” are generally disliked, and often avoided by the people around them — largely due to unfair preconceived notions.
Your perceptions of people can certainly change over time, but folks dubbed as “boring” don’t often get a chance to prove the stereotypes wrong, Tilburg said. “The very fact that people choose to avoid them can lead to social ostracization and increase loneliness, leading to a really negative impact on their lives,” he said.
Tilburg said he launched the study to explore stigmas around boredom, and how it can impact the way humans perceive each other: “The irony is studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts.”
Here are the results of the study, including top-five lists for most boring jobs, most exciting jobs and most boring hobbies:
Top 5 most boring jobs
Data analysis
Accounting
Tax/insurance work
Cleaning
Banking
Top 5 most exciting jobs
Performing arts
Science
Journalism
Health professional
Teaching
Top 5 most boring hobbies
Sleeping
Religion
Watching television
Observing animals
Math
Some of those “boring” jobs do tend to pay more than some of the “most exciting” ones. According to compensation software and data company Payscale, the average salary for a data analyst is around $62,754 per year. That’s approximately $10,000 per year more than the average salary of someone in performing arts — roughly $52,522, according to Glassdoor.
And while “sleeping” ranked as the single most boring hobby anyone could have, getting regular amounts of high-quality sleep is essential to your productivity, health and mental sharpness, according to research.
Jobs
The 10 most-searched jobs in the U.S., according to Google—and how much they pay
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred millions of people to quit their jobs to spend more time at home, become their own boss or pursue their dream career, among other reasons.
This phenomenon – often referred to as “The Great Resignation” – has dominated conversations in recent months, and new research from Google based on its search trends suggests that this quitting wave is reaching other continents.
The top countries searching for “how to leave your job” on Google between January 2021 and 2022 were the Philippines, South Africa, the U.S., Australia and the U.K.
While Google did not include additional global insights in its report, their researchers did identify the top jobs people searched for in the U.S. alongside the phrase “how to become,” such as “how to become a lawyer,” to determine which careers people are most interested in.
Google’s research shows that people are most excited about jobs that help others improve their mental and physical health, offer ample travel opportunities and flexible work schedules. “Real estate agent” and “flight attendant” claimed the top two spots on the list.
Some jobs, however, are more popular in certain regions over others. People in the Northeast, Northwestern Midwest and Western U.S. appear to be the most interested in real estate careers, while swaths of people in the South and Midwest wanted to become notaries.
Only two states’ most-searched jobs didn’t include notary or real estate agent: New Mexico, where flight attendant was the most popular gig, and Montana, where people searched for personal trainer jobs more than any other role.
Here are the top 10 jobs people want in the U.S. right now according to Google, how much they pay and the education requirements:
Map showing the top jobs in the U.S. including real estate agent and personal trainer based on new Google research
Image courtesy of Google
- Real estate agent
Median salary: $51,220
Typical entry-level education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Flight attendant
Median salary: $59,050
Typical entry-level education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Notary
Median salary: $37,000
Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree
- Therapist
Median salary: $47,576
Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s or master’s degree
- Pilot
Median salary: $130,440
Typical entry-level education: Bachelor’s degree and flight training
- Firefighter
Median salary: $ 52,500
Typical entry-level education: Postsecondary nondegree award (certificate program and other skills training)
- Personal trainer
Median salary: $40,510
Typical entry-level education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Psychiatrist
Median salary: $208,000
Typical entry-level education: Doctorate of medicine, or M.D.
- Physical therapist
Median salary: $91,010
Typical entry-level education: Doctoral or professional degree
- Electrician
Median salary: $56,900
Typical entry-level education: High school diploma or equivalent
Jobs
These are the top companies to work for in the UK in 2022, according to Glassdoor
Software company ServiceNow has been named as the best place to work in the U.K. in 2022, according to Glassdoor’s annual employer rankings.
ServiceNow entered the U.K. rankings for the first time this year, with employees highlighting the company’s strengths in its workplace culture, career opportunities and training, in anonymous reviews left on Glassdoor.
California-based ServiceNow is headed up by Bill McDermott, the former CEO of software solutions firm SAP.
McDermott noted that the “employee experience is really everything” amid the return to work, speaking on CNBC’s “TechCheck” in August, on the back of ServiceNow’s acquisition of indoor mapping and wayfinding company Mapwize.
“There’s a war for talent out there … the companies that are early adopters to these technologies [will] win and the one’s that don’t will lose a lot of people,” McDermott said.
Global jobs website Glassdoor compiled the rankings by looking at companies that had received at least 30 ratings across nine attributes, including an overall score from an employee, as well as factors such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits, and whether staff would recommend their employer to a friend.
I.T. consultancy AND Digital came in second place on Glassdoor’s 2022 list and was also a newcomer in the rankings.
Jill Cotton, career trends analyst at Glassdoor, told CNBC via email that this year’s rankings had seen a number of new entrants partly because the coronavirus pandemic had “turned the business world upside down but this gave companies the opportunity to embrace change, rip up the corporate rulebook and put their people first.”
Cloud-based software firm Salesforce, which topped the rankings last year, dropped down to third place on the 2022 list.
Cotton said that technology companies dominated the rankings because they were “well-equipped to adapt during the pandemic.”
In addition, she said that the pandemic had forced many businesses to speed up their adoption of technology.
“This growing importance means that now all businesses need to be a tech company of sorts,” Cotton added.
Immediate Media Company, a special interest content and platform company, and Abcam, a supplier of protein research tools, rounded out the top five companies on Glassdoor’s list. Here’s the full rundown of the U.K.’s best employers.
The U.K.’s top 10 employers for 2022
ServiceNow
AND Digital
Salesforce
Immediate Media Company
Abcam
McKinsey & Company
Adobe
VMware
Arm
Meta (Facebook)
Latest News
- Pre-season: Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Juventus
- Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
- Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season
- Community Shield: Man City refuse to collect runners-up medals
- Gabriel Jesus keeps up red-hot form with hat-trick on home debut as Arsenal thrash Sevilla 6-0 in Emirates Cup
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Burna Boy reveals why he is childless at 31
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Akwa Ibom man throws his one-year-old son into bush during heavy rainfall, claims the child is possessed by demonic powers
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
APC asks INEC to extend voter registration
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Borno youths hold rally in support of Tinubu, Shettima
-
NEWS2 days ago
Embattled Lagos TOOAN Chairman, Istijabah, retracts explosive comments on MC Oluomo (VIDEO)
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN vows to stop naira fall
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Emirates reduces flights to Lagos over inability to repatriate $85m revenue
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Okoh