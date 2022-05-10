LIFESTYLES
3 things men feel women think about every day
Men are sometimes pretty clueless about what their woman wants and need on a daily basis. Their lack of knowledge about what women want infuriates their partners a lot.
But surprisingly, they do have a vague idea of what women generally tend to feel and think about every day.
Sometimes, the assumptions are hilarious while at other times, it’s quite annoying. Let’s take a look at the things that men feel, women think about, every day.
1. Being comfortable
Men believe that women think about how quickly they can get home and remove their inner garments. With multiple memes floating around on the internet about how women are all about comfort when they reach home, is quite true because women do race home to remove their bras and settle into comfortable t-shirts and pyjamas.
2. Sex
Men, it’s true! Women do think about sex a lot. In fact, the topic of sex revolves around in their mind many times a day. In fact, women even dream about sex more than men. The thought of having steamy sex does cross women’s minds a lot.
3. Professional or financial problems
Women are often engaged with financial or professional problems of their own. There are enough issues they have to deal with already and these kinds of problems just add to the burden even more.
LIFESTYLES
7 things that can happen when you stop having sex
Having sex becomes a part of your regular lives and people often measure their relationship with how much satisfying sex they have on a daily or weekly basis.
Incase you have stopped having sex then they you must know of these 7 things that can happen to you.
1.It may lead to anxiety
Sex is often suggested for those in stress all the time. If you suddenly stop having sex, you may get more anxious as sex is said to help in reducing the hormones that release stress. Active sex lives often make people feel happier and healthier.
2. You burn less calories
Sex is a healthy and good form of exercise and many people lose 5 calories a minute during sex. It is said to be equivalent to brisk walks. Once you stop having sex, your body slows down and then you have to find another way to work out.
3. You become more forgetful
Regular sex helps improve your memory as per some studies and theories so it is possible that you forget more once you stop having sex.
4. Changes in relationship
When you have sex atleast once a week, you as a couple are happiest and it helps you bond, build trust and makes you both more understanding. Without sex, relationships often fall apart. Frustration level increases and you feel irritated.
5. Sleep deprivation
If you stop having sex, you tend to miss out on the hormones like oxytocin and prolactin which helps you with the requires restful sleep.
6. The aches and pains
Not many realise that suddenly putting a stopper on the sex can be the reasons behind your aggravated pains and aches. Orgasms help release endorphins and they help ease leg, head and back pains. No sex can also lead to incrfeases menstrual cramps and arthritis pain.
7. Lowers the sex drive
No sex will eventually lead to shrinking, drying of the vagina without regular sex. For men, it can cause Erectile Dysfunctioning too. So if you feel you can pick up where you started with the sex, then it would be a mistake.
LIFESTYLES
5 bad habits that can cause breast sagging
The most common change in breast appearance is known as “saggy breast.” Breast ptosis is the medical term for it. Breasts sag as a woman gets older, but some young girls have saggy breasts as well, which could be owing to some poor habits.
Let’s take a look at some of the unhealthy practices that “Medicalnewstoday” has identified.
1.Using the incorrect bra size
Wearing no bra at all is preferable to wearing a bra that is the wrong size for you.
According to some research, wearing a bra with insufficient support can cause your breasts to sag over time. As a result, finding a bra that fits perfectly is crucial.
2.Tobacco use
Another reason for sagging breasts is smoking. Smoking accelerates the ageing process, which causes tissues to lose rigidity, the breast ligament. It also degrades elastin, which is responsible for the skin’s youthful appearance
3. A lack of water consumption
Water is necessary for our health and happiness. Drinking plenty of water helps to cleanse the body of infections and other ailments. Drinking too little water can cause the skin to become rough and, result in sagging breasts.
4.Lack of exercise
The breasts themselves have no muscles, but there are muscles underneath. The pectoralis major muscles are the name for these muscles. Some exercises might help raise your breasts naturally.
5. Consistent weight gain and loss
Your breasts will suffer if you gain or lose weight consistently. When the skin is stretched, it loses its flexibility. And, because the breasts are primarily fat, the first area you’ll notice a difference when you lose weight is in your breasts.
LIFESTYLES
Do men prefer big butts?
With so many pop culture references making their way to the internet about ‘the big booty’, the obsession over big butts has reached its peak.
Countless celebs have gotten plastic surgery done to enlarge their butt, because, over time, it has been considered to be a very attractive form of beauty.
Many do it to gain confidence and many do it to attract the attention of their partners. It has been said that men really like big butts, do they really prefer it so much? Let’s get down to decoding it.
1.Scientific research
Research at the University of Texas at Austin has recently observed that while it is considered that men are really attracted to big butts, they are more drawn toward the curvature of the back that portrays the picture of a nicely, shaped butt. The study consisted of 100 men, between the age of 17 to 34 who were asked to rate a woman’s attractiveness based on their sideway’s silhouette. Every image had been altered at the lower spine to curve it out at different angles. It was found that men preferred it when the lower spine of the curved at a 45-degree angle.
2. Research via different butt shapes
The researchers conducted another study that observed that around 200 men were turned on by women whose spinal curvature was 45 degrees or close to that, no matter the size of their butt. This proved that men actually prefer women who have a specific spinal curvature, and not the size of their butt!
3.Popular beliefs
It is a popular belief that women with a curvaceous spine structure are able to balance their weight on the hips when they are pregnant. It is more effective during pregnancy and it leads to fewer spine injuries. Men prefer to be with women who have a better ability to bear children.
Latest News
- EPL: New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly decides who he will keep at Stamford Bridge
- Nigeria confirms outbreak of Monkeypox with 558 cases, eight deaths
- House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
- EPL: Tuchel clashes with Chelsea players ahead of FA Cup final
- AMCON takes over former Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale’s properties over N1.8b debt
Trending
-
NEWS6 hours ago
House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC slams nine conditions on presidential aspirants
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Davido storms US for daughter’s fifth birthday party
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
7 things that can happen when you stop having sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin drops below $34,000 to hit its lowest level since January after stock sell-off
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set wedding date but teases ‘nobody will know until the day after’
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures slip as Wall Street attempts to stabilize after rollercoaster week