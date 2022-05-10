3 things men feel women think about every day

Men are sometimes pretty clueless about what their woman wants and need on a daily basis. Their lack of knowledge about what women want infuriates their partners a lot.

But surprisingly, they do have a vague idea of what women generally tend to feel and think about every day.

Sometimes, the assumptions are hilarious while at other times, it’s quite annoying. Let’s take a look at the things that men feel, women think about, every day.

1. Being comfortable

Men believe that women think about how quickly they can get home and remove their inner garments. With multiple memes floating around on the internet about how women are all about comfort when they reach home, is quite true because women do race home to remove their bras and settle into comfortable t-shirts and pyjamas.

2. Sex

Men, it’s true! Women do think about sex a lot. In fact, the topic of sex revolves around in their mind many times a day. In fact, women even dream about sex more than men. The thought of having steamy sex does cross women’s minds a lot.

3. Professional or financial problems

Women are often engaged with financial or professional problems of their own. There are enough issues they have to deal with already and these kinds of problems just add to the burden even more.