3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions

Sex is fun but it gets better when you are exploring different positions. Amid all the crazy ones suggested in Kama Sutra, standing sex positions stand out especially for those who have just begun exploring the art of sex.

There are 3 major reasons why this position is highly recommended.

Scroll down to know the benefits of standing sex and try it with your partner.

1. It is good for your body

If you are working from home and your job requires you to sit all day on a computer then sex while standing could change things. When you sit all day, hunched, concentrating on a screen, you tend to have a stiff neck. So when you have regular laying down sex, you pressure on your spine and aggravating your sore body is the last thing you need.

While standing, the sex positions you can try, will have you work on your core muscle group and it will also boost your stamina. For support you can always use a beam, the railing, a wall or even the chair.



2.It takes you outside the bedroom

Standing sex gives you the freedom and breaks the bedroom monotony. You can get intimate anywhere. There will be no-washing-the-sheets problems either.

In a twisted way, you do not even need to take off all your clothes either.

3. It can reignite your love

Standing sex is something not all couples think of. If you want to break the monotony for your partner and boost your sex life, suggest this sex style or position to your partner. Try standing sex in front of a mirror and spice it up.

You can be intimate in this position. Interaction too gets better because in some positions, you are not as face to face as you will be in this one.

Not just that, if you discuss standing sex with your partner, it may simple engage your partner and in some cases ignite passion.

It takes two to tango, so both of you will be involved in the right way of doing it etc.