3 reasons to be naked often

NAKEDNESS is often seen as uncomfortable but perhaps after reading this article, some perceptions might change.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we saw a huge rise in people who are looking into holistic health and living.

Although this is not a new concept to the world, lockdowns forced many people to rethink the way they’ve been living their lives.





A holistic lifestyle involves living naturally through eating organic foods, keeping your body as well as your mind active through yoga and meditation, and through other ways which are beneficial for your well-being.

Being naked is one of the significant ways to make a connection with yourself as it is said to bring about amazing benefits.

Here are the three benefits of being nude:

1. Connect with yourself – As you connect with yourself in your naked state more often, you become comfortable with who you are. We all have imperfections and embracing yours will sure make you appreciate yourself.

2. Helps with weight loss – Studies have confirmed that when your body is exposed to a cooler temperature, the brown adipose tissue (BAT) proliferates and essentially kills the white adipose tissue, aka bad fat cells.

3. It boosts your immune system – Getting sun exposure while you’re naked increases your body’s vitamin D levels. When you have high levels of vitamin D, your body’s immune system is impeccable, and you will be better equipped to protect your body from viruses.

Go ahead and take those clothes off and enjoy the benefits that come with it.