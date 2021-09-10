LIFESTYLES
3 reasons to be naked often
NAKEDNESS is often seen as uncomfortable but perhaps after reading this article, some perceptions might change.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we saw a huge rise in people who are looking into holistic health and living.
Although this is not a new concept to the world, lockdowns forced many people to rethink the way they’ve been living their lives.
A holistic lifestyle involves living naturally through eating organic foods, keeping your body as well as your mind active through yoga and meditation, and through other ways which are beneficial for your well-being.
Being naked is one of the significant ways to make a connection with yourself as it is said to bring about amazing benefits.
Here are the three benefits of being nude:
1. Connect with yourself – As you connect with yourself in your naked state more often, you become comfortable with who you are. We all have imperfections and embracing yours will sure make you appreciate yourself.
2. Helps with weight loss – Studies have confirmed that when your body is exposed to a cooler temperature, the brown adipose tissue (BAT) proliferates and essentially kills the white adipose tissue, aka bad fat cells.
3. It boosts your immune system – Getting sun exposure while you’re naked increases your body’s vitamin D levels. When you have high levels of vitamin D, your body’s immune system is impeccable, and you will be better equipped to protect your body from viruses.
Go ahead and take those clothes off and enjoy the benefits that come with it.
LIFESTYLES
Why lefties are great in bed!
A lot is often said about people who are left-handed.
According to health experts, lefties use the right side of the brain more which is known to be the creative side of the brain.
They are also more likely to recover quicker from a stroke and have a greater advantage in sport.
Another advantage they seem to enjoy is the sexual advantage because according to the latest report, left-handed people are great in bed.
According to Time.com, a 10 000 people survey was conducted and it found that 86% of left-handed people are extremely satisfied with their sex lives, compared to just 15% of righties.
According to Your Tango publication, these are some of the reasons why left-handed people are great in bed:
1. They Are More Creative
Since left-handed people rely on the right side of their brains more – which is used for activities needing imagination, emotions and creativity – it makes sense that they excel in the bedroom.
2. They Are Great Leaders
From Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey, left-handed people are naturally great leaders and many sexologists agree that great sex requires great leaders in the bedroom.
3. They Excel in Sport
Many left-handed sportsmen and women have an extra advantage in many sporting codes. This element of surprise and the advantage they have makes them excellent competitors in the bedroom.
4. They Are Sexually More Appealing
If you are a sapiosexual, then left-handed individuals are your kind of people. According to research done at St. Lawrence University in New York, there were more left-handed people with IQs over 140 than right-handed people. This for some is the ultimate turn-on.
LIFESTYLES
Which age group is more sexual?
It was the late American songstress Aliyah who said age is nothing but a number.
The context then was that love has no age, but this notion seems to also apply to sex.
A lot is often said about age and sex.
Some would say that the younger it is, the longer it strokes or the older it is, the more experience entails.
Either way, according to sexologists.
There are age groups that are more sexual than others and according to recent research:
People between the ages of 31-45 have the most sex.
According to experts, men continue to have a strong sex drive through these years, though testosterone starts to slowly decrease around age 35.
With women, this time of life may be when her sex drive is strongest.
One study showed that women between 27 and 45 had more frequent and more intense sexual fantasies than younger or older women.
So, it seems sex much like wine ages beautifully over time.
LIFESTYLES
Things you shouldn’t use as lube for sex!
There’s a powerful saying that goes:
‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.’
This profound quote underlines the importance of classification and knowing what works and doesn’t.
If you’re a soccer fan, then you should understand the importance of watering the pitch before match day.
The same analogy applies to sex and lubrication. Lubrication plays an important role during sex, and sex experts agree that what one uses as lubricant can important.
Here’s what you shouldn’t use as lubricant:
1. Baby oil
A study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found a link between the intravaginal use of baby oil and candida growth in the vagina, can lead to a yeast infection.
2. Vaseline
A recent study found that women who had used Vaseline as lube were more than twice as likely to have bacterial vaginosis.
3. Lotion
Experts warn that using lotion as lubrication may cause a disruption in the human hormones, as lotion contains dangerous chemicals such as dye and perfume.
