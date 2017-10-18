3 months after swearing-in, no cabinet in 57 Lagos LGAs

Almost three months after the elected Local Government Chairmen were sworn-in, appointment into key positions in the 57 Local Government (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are yet-to-be made.

The vacant positions are the post of the Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), and Supervisory councilors .

Supervisory councilors, who are sometimes called ‘Super’ are like commissioners in the state cabinet and ministers in the Federal Executive Council.

Since taking the oath of office on July 25, the 57 Chairmen have been running their respective local government areas with their deputies and civil servants.

Many had expected that the Chairmen would begin work immediately but surprisingly no appointments have been made.

The delay is already fueling series of speculations that all is not well within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It was gathered that the delay was actually caused by Governor Akinwunmi Amdode.

Unlike in the past where party chieftains in the local governments pick candidates for these positions, the governor has decided to select the secretaries and Supervisory councilors with little input from the local leaders.

The state chapter of the party had recently directed local government chapters of the party to submit nominations for appointment into these political offices.

This, however, generated controversies following disagreement on who to nominate.

It was further gathered that the governor is taking his time to compile the list because of different interests.

Recall that there were cases of internal wrangling within the APC in the run-up to the July 22 election.

Many aggrieved members of the party accused the leadership of imposition. Principal among the aggrieved members was the party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire.

Many of the aggrieved aspirants and their supporters who were unhappy over the manner in which the party leaders handled the primary process had threatened to work against the interest of the party.

Sources within the party said the governor is wary of appointing those perceived to be threats to his second term ambition in 2019.

The sources added that the list is ready but the governor is reportedly waiting for the National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to append his signature.

Tinubu’s role as grand patron and CEO of the party in Lagos cannot be taken for granted.

The Chairman of the APC in the state, Henry Ajomale did not respond to the calls or text messages to him on the issue by our correspondent.

However, Abiodun Salami, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state in a text message said the list of the Secretaries and Supervisory councillors will be released at the appropriate time.