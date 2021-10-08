NEWS
3 ex-PDP governors declare bid for 2023 presidential ticket
Three former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have declared intention to contest the 2023 presidential ticket.
The information emerged following Thursday’s 94th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.
The three former governors are Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe) , Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna) and Ibrahim Shema of Katsina.
Makarfi was also a one time acting chairman of the party
In attendance at Thursday’s meetin were ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; PDP Governors led by the Chairman and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former and serving governors, ministers as well as federal lawmakers.
The parley adopted the decision of the zoning committee led by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi, that the North produce the next National Chairman.
However, the presidential ticket was thrown open to allow any eligible member to compete.
Yemi Akinwonmi, Acting National Chairman, thanked Ugwaunyi and Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri for chairing the Zoning and Convention Planning Committees.
Wali Jibrin, Board of Trustees Chairman, assured that the party leadership will continue to promote unity among members to ensure the PDP returns to power.
A source said after the meeting, the Northern Caucus of NEC met at another location in the nation’s capital.
The stalwarts gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro where some pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North-Central.
But the proposal was roundly rejected and made open to all aspirants who wish to vie for an office.
The meeting also discussed the distribution of posts among the 19 Northern states and gave all persons interested till Friday to indicate.
The caucus is likely to micro-zone some positions to certain states after collation of names and interested portfolios.
Three ex-Northern Governors and a party official announced they were joining the race to become the PDP flagbearer.
NEWS
NLC threatens to picket companies banning workers’ unions
The Chairman of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Umar Halidu Alhassan, has said the union will not hesitate to shut any company that fails to allow workers to have unions.
Com Alhassan made this known Thursday at the occasion to mark World Day for Decent Work with a theme: “Just Jobs”, in Birnin Kebbi.”
Alhassan described decent job as not only a contractual agreement entered into by employers and employees, but also a situation where conditions of employment were well spell out.
He said, “Decent work is the type of work where contractual agreement between employer and workers are well defined in the contractual documents. We urge you to look inward and avoid indecent work in your employment process.”
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his remarks, congratulated the workers for joining their counterparts across the world to celebrate the day.
NEWS
Two lawyers, two policemen, six others feared killed in Ebonyi
No fewer than ten persons, two of them said to be legal practitioners, have been killed by gunmen in Ebonyi State.
The gunmen were said to have invaded Isu and Onicha Igboeze communities, Onicha local government area shooting sporadically.
Two policemen, who were among their victims, were reportedly killed in Isu.
The other victims were killed in Onicha Igboeze.
Sources said the two lawyers were passing with a vehicle and ran into the gunmen who operated on a Lexus Jeep.
The gunmen were said to have killed the lawyers, burnt the Jeep they used and left the area with the lawyers’ vehicle.
There have been killings in Onicha Igboeze in the last three months by gunmen and security agents.
Last month, a woman and daughter of Traditional Ruler of the community, Elizabeth Agwu, was hit by a bullet when policemen invaded the community to arrest a suspect.
The woman died as a result of the bullet, which hit her on the abdomen.
The suspect the Policemen came to arrest was later shot dead.
In August, about seven travellers were burnt alive inside the vehicle they were travelling with on the Onicha Igboeze road.
Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the latest invasion but said details of the incident were still sketchy.
She however noted the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has dispatched a team to the area.
breaking
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
A woman identified as Yusuf Bosede Khadija has reportedly committed suicide at Okuhapa in Obangede, in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State over her inability to cater for her children.
Khadija, who was a secondary school teacher, reportedly took her life after getting depressed about her financial situation and lack of money caused by the failure of the state government to pay her salaries.
She allegedly committed suicide by jumping inside a well.
A Facebook user identified as Citizen Nagaziman disclosed this on his page on October 5, 2021.
The date coincided with this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebrated globally to honour teachers.
The post read, “Your Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in this well is one of your ‘Dearest Teachers’ you are celebrating today. She committed suicide (a) few days ago, due to hunger and depression from lack of funds to feed and take care of her children.
“She is Mrs Yusuf Bosede Khadija, from Okuhapa Obangede Okehi local govt area of Kogi State.
“So many teachers and local government workers that don’t have children to take care of them are dying on a daily basis, most of the news reports don’t make it to the media because some people are so good at hiding the truth from the public.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal issue with your person, I only wish that workers’ welfare should be paramount instead of wasting resources on things that don’t matter.
“So many people come to you with lies just to get favour, double-check information, and do the right thing sir. The money they are making you to waste on presidential ambition is enough to take care of teachers and local government workers.
“Sir, we don’t rule forever and we don’t live forever. May Almighty Allah give you the wisdom to do the right thing.
GYB, you are not doing well.”
