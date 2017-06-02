3 die as miscreants go on rampage in Lagos

The lingering war between social miscreants at Okesuna and Patey streets, Lagos Island, assumed a violent dimension yesterday, as three persons were feared dead.

Many others injured in the free-for-all, in which broken bottles, knives, axes and guns were used. The warring factions, as gathered, had been at daggers-drawn over supremacy for close to five years.

The latest clash started after a man, identified as Osigin, was attacked at about 7a.m., while returning to his Oshodi home, which he fled from, following the crisis that erupted over the murder of Hamburger. He was said to have been stabbed by Patey boys for supporting their rival.

When news of his attack filtered in, Okesuna boys went for his rescue and called for reinforcement from Oshodi boys. Osigin, as gathered, was rushed to a private hospital where he later died.

News of his death sparked a renewed battle as miscreants from Okepopo, Salu Court and Okesuna invaded Patey Street, where two persons were reportedly shot.