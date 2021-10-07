CELEBRITIES
2Face threatens to sue Brymo over allegations leveled against him, demands N1bn compensation
Legendary Nigerian icon, 2face Idibia has threatened to sue fellow singer, Brymo, over allegations leveled against him.
This is coming 48-hours after Brymo called out the singer on Twitter for allegedly assaulting him physically and also falsely accusing him of sleeping with his wife.
In reaction to the series of tweets, 2Face Idibia threatened to file a lawsuit for one billion naira against Brymo on the grounds of defamation if the singer does not apologize within a specified time.
“The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and wilder members of the public and further caused him a significant loss of business,” part of the letter read.
‘Stop asking me why I’m still single’ Actress Dayo Amusa blows hot
Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has sent a message to those asking why she’s still single.
Dayo Amusa, who seemed fed up with the constant question in a post shared on Instagram, gave a blunt response to her critics.
According to Dayo Amusa, if people cannot answer why they are not dead yet, they should stop asking why she is still single.
She wrote: If you can not answer why you are not dead yet! Stop asking me why am still single. You know yourselves.
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
Nigerian singer Brymo via twitter has revealed how he was recently attacked by singer 2face Idibia over claims of being sexually involved with his wife, Annie Iidbia.
In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, October 4, 2021, the music star narrated his ordeal in the hands of Idibia.
According to him, Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife.
“In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since,” he tweeted.
He went on to narrate how he met 2Face Idibia at an event and how they had an awkward moment.
Brymo recounted how he was lured to a hotel and attacked by some touts.
“Weeks later I was lured into being hosted by a friend I had just met and after spending days getting high and philandering, I was asked if I would love to join an organisation, of which I responded ‘well I might want to accept but I do not subscribe to being battered,” he recounted.
“Minutes later my host said he was walking down to another guest house, where some guy has messed up and be punished, told me to come but didn’t wait for me. Well, I was the guy it turned out…when I arrived at the gate on the street I was asked to show ID.”
“I tried to truly forcefully open the gate stating that I was a guest of the hotel and didn’t need ID…four boys busted through the gates and launched an offense at me. I fought back and got a black eye.”
Brymo said in his tweets, that he later found out that 2Face Idibia was the brain behind the attack.
He said he confronted Idibia about the incident to which he blatantly denied.
The music star said he is being taunted by 2Face Idibia and appealed to him to desist from communicating with him or anyone close to him.
Idibia is yet to react to the accusations levelled against him by Brymo.
Don Jazzy, Charly Boy, Bobrisky, other celebs storm Mercy Eke’s 28th birthday party
Nigerian celebrities like Bobrisky, Charly Boy, Don Jazzy, Erica Nlewedim, Laycon, Maria Chike Benjamin and other, stormed the birthday party of former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, in Lagos on Wednesday.
Recall that Mercy Eke claimed she spent one million, eight hundred thousand naira (1.8million naira) on her outfits for the celebration. She wrote, “Second HOME in 2 years. God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful”
Here are photos and videos of the much talked about birthday party.
See some photos from the celebrities below:
