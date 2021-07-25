ENTERTAINMENT
2face, Blackface reunite as ‘Plantashun Boiz’ perform at Sound Sultan’s memorial
Nigerian Music legend, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia has put aside his long term beef with Blackface.
Recall that 2face, Blackface and Faze were members of a music group ‘Plantashion Boiz’ before their split.
After their split, Blackface repeatedly accused 2baba of stealing his song, insisting he wrote African Queen.
He also accused the ‘African Queen’ crooner of being gay, alleging that 2face engaged in same-sex intercourse as a sacrifice for his success.
However, it seems the long term beef ended on Sunday night as they performed one of their hit songs in honour of late Sound Sultan.
Recall that Sound Sultan was confirmed dead on Sunday, 11th of July after battling with cancer.
Some artists on Sunday night paid tribute to the legend as they performed at ‘A Night of Tribute’ organized in respect of the ‘Jagbajantis crooner’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tonto Dikeh returns to Nollywood scene
Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has returned to Nollywood after nearly 4-year hiatus.
The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ alongside Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.
The is movie produced by Benedict Jonshon and directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.
Dikeh recently shared BTS photos from the ongoing production in Abuja.
Dikeh also shared some BTS photos to announce her return after nearly four years of the scene.
Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Erica and Laycon shock fans as they reconcile hours to start of BBNaija season 6
Former BBNaija housemates, Laycon and Erica have settled their differences.
After a long feud, Erica and Laycon, former Big Brother Naija housemates, have reconnected to become good friends.
This happens less than 24 hours before Big Brother Naija season 6 premieres on July 24, 2021.
On their Instagram stories, both ex-housemates posted a video of themselves yelling each other’s names with the caption “we are okay.”
Erica stated that she will not reconcile with Laycon during the just concluded BBNaija reunion show, and that she regretted and felt foolish for interacting with him.
Erica and Laycon were really good friends during their stay at Big Brother’s house until their relationship worsened.
ENTERTAINMENT
Day of Destiny, Pillars of Africa, Charlie Charlie… 10 movies you should watch this weekend
Some movies leave one with a feeling of glee, while some poorly executed flicks make one want to puke and throw a tantrum – all at once.
To help you avoid such a situation, TheCable Lifestyle recommends the following movies for you to watch in the cinema and on Netflix this weekend.
Snake Eyes
Running time: 2hr 1min
Starring: Henry Golding, Ursula Corbero, Samira Weaving
Synopsis: An extension from the G.I Joe franchise, the movie follows Snake Eyes’ journey to a Japanese clan and how he finds a home in the community until his past came hunting; his honour and allegiance will be tested.
Gunpowder Milkshake
Running time: 1hr 54mins
Starring: Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Karen Giamatti
Synopsis: Some assassins reunite to protect an 8-year-old and they face a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Running time: 1hr 33mins
Starring: Gianna Jun, Park Byung-eun
Synopsis: An embittered woman is on a mission of vengeance for her lost tribe and family in a special kingdom.
Pillars Of Africa
Running time: 2hrs 10mins
Starring: Akeem Kae Kazeem, Zack Orji, Chidi Mokeme
Synopsis: A bloodthirsty insurgent invades a community with his ragtag army and abducts girls in hundreds. With aid of his informants in the army, he stays away from the reach of the authorities. Little does he know one of the girls holds hope big enough to dismantle his bloodletting house of cards.
Day of Destiny
Running time: 1hr 49mins
Starring: Olumide Oworu, Denola Grey, Gbemi Akilade
Synopsis: Two siblings take it upon themselves to rewrite their family’s failing fortune and travel 20 years back in time.
Space Jam
Running time: 2hrs
Starring: LeBron James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter
Synopsis: A rogue AI traps LeBron James and his young son, Dom, in a digital space. To be freed, LeBron must join the Looney Tunes gang for a basketball game against the AI’s digitised champions of the court, and everything is hinged on the result.
Dwindle
Running time: 1hr 48mins
Starring: Broda Shaggi, Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola
Synopsis: Two friends hijack a car and venture into cabbing but their lives take a dramatic turn when they cross paths with a group of criminals who have just kidnapped a highly-placed politician.
Charlie Charlie
Running time: 1hr 50mins
Starring: Omoni Oboli, Monica Swaida, Alexx Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha, Etinosa Idemudia
Synopsis: The movie tells the stories of two men – Charles Obinna, a Nigerian cartel member, and Kofi Badu (Charlie), an innocent Ghanaian, who unfortunately looks just like Charles. Kofi is accidentally caught in the web of human trafficking and money laundering operations running from Nigeria through Ghana, Morocco to Europe. Their mistaken identity puts a dent in the cartel business, causing the cartel loss of money.
Black Widow
Running time: 2hrs 14mins
Starring: Scarlet Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr
Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow, is besieged by the darkness of her past life. Overwhelmed by forces bent on plotting her downfall, Natasha must confront her espionage past as she moves towards becoming an Avenger.
Devil in Agbada
Running time: 1hr 56mins
Starring: Linda Osifo, Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele
Synopsis: Three young ladies are on a mission of utmost impossibility. They are not known to yield to odds and are ready to do anything to bring the mission to fruition.
