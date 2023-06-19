The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Markus Artu, has declared a 24-hour curfew in the area following a deadly attack on residents on Sunday night.

It was learnt that many people were killed while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the attack on Sunday.

A source told Sun newspaper after a corpse was brought into a mosque in the community, some people started attacking residents with machetes.

“They brought the corpse of somebody into the mosque and before we knew it, they started macheting people. Our house is just close to the mosque, it took the grace of God for us to even escape from being macheted too.

“We are currently at the Palace of Mishkaham Mangu at the moment facing the Mangu Police Station and waiting to see what God will do,” the source said.

Confirming the incident was the National Director of Public Affairs, Mr Lawrence Kyarshik, who said “Mangu town is in a state of confusion at the moment”.

The lawmaker representing the Mangu South constituency, Bala Fwangji who spoke with journalists also confirmed the development.

The lawmaker said: “All I can tell you is that war has been declared on our people in Mangu. They are just attacking and killing our people right left and centre. The attacks started today in the Bwai community and then, they moved to Mangu town and now, it has spread to Sabon Gari.

“Our people really need help. It is to curtail the situation that Local Government authority has declared a 24-hour curfew in the LGA.”

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council, Artu, who imposed a 24-hour curfew in the community to calm things down, declared, “As such, there will be no vehicular movement of any sort. Only security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move.”