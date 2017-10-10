Osinbajo speaks on his 2019 presidential ambition

Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he had no plan to contest the 2019 presidential election.

According to Reuters, Osinbajo said this when he was asked at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London if he had considered running.

“None of that is on the cards,” the Vice-President reportedly said.

It will be recalled that Osinbajo had earlier disowned a group known as Osinbajo Volunteers, which is campaigning for his election as President in 2019.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, had asked Nigerians to disregard the group, adding that he had nothing to do with them.

The group had noted that Nigeria now has a “leader who has a clue what to do and (how to) turn Nigeria the beloved to the land of our dreams.”