2027 presidency: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing denies endorsing Atiku

The Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide has exonerated itself from a purported visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 presidential election, during which a pledge of support for his 2027 presidency was made.

The organisation,in a press statement issued from the office of its National Youth Leader, Damian Okafor, stated that the said visitation did not come from the youth wing, alleging that it was stage-managed by a few individuals claiming to be national leaders of the group.

He informed that the organisation, as its name signifies, is not a political organisation and doesn’t have anything to do with politics.

The main purpose of the organization, Okafor affirmed, is to champion the overall interest of Ndigbo for total emancipation of the region.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide is the apex Igbo youths sociocultural organisation in Igbo that has maintained the cultural value of Ndigbo in line with the laid down guidelines of operation as enshrined in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Constitution.

“We are apolitical and cannot be jumping from one politician to another looking for where we will be granted a courtesy visit and crumbs will be given to us. We have deep respect for our elders and we don’t go where they did not go, neither do we do what they did not do,” he stated.

Okafor further informed that there is no way the group will support a northerner knowing full well that the region has served out its eight years share of the presidency while southeast region is yet to test the seat since 1999.

He blamed Atiku for allowing himself to be deceived by those he described as impostors who have been sacked from the organisation because of their alleged criminal involvements.

“Someone as big as Atiku Abubakar should not be so desperate for power to the point of entertaining impostors in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide. He should have asked himself why a non-political organisation is promising him the exalted position of Nigerian President when it is the yearnings of Ndigbo to have their turn in the position and also the southern Nigeria haven’t finished their turn. He should have also put a call across to the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Amb. Okey Emuchay, who at the moment is the leader of the noble organisation, to clear him of anything he wants to know as regards the organisation, ” he articulated in the statement.

The national youth leader claimed that those that visited the former vice president ceased to be members of the organisation, having been expelled for using the name of the group to swindle unsuspecting public and creating a bad image for the organisation.

“Our special appeal goes to the Director of DSS to please prevail on their Enugu command to act on the complaints before them. Other sister security agencies like the Inspector General of Police should also direct their Enugu State Command to act on the complaints before them. The governors of Southeast under the leadership of Hope Uzodinma should also act on the complaints before him to save Alaigbo. Treating these criminals with kid’s gloves will amount to raising another sect of non-state actors that will hold Alaigbo to ransom,” he further stated.

Okafor in the press statement reiterated that the organisation will continue to prioritise the core values of the social cultural organisation, calling on the general public to beware of those going about masquerading themselves as national leaders of the group.