2027: No vacancy in Aso Rock – Gov Okpebholo

The Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has declared that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock for the 2027 presidential election, asserting that those forming a political party now cannot govern Nigeria.

The governor remarked on Wednesday in Benin City while addressing chairmen of the 17 local government councils who had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo also declared that the campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 has already begun in the state.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. They governed their states, and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left office, their states are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria,” he said.

“2027 is a reality in Edo State, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu has started here today.

“Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to drive home the message of re-electing President Tinubu,” he added.

While predicting that President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election by a landslide, he assured the president that Edo State stands firmly behind him and that APC will continue to lead the country.

Okpebholo, who praised the president’s leadership style, noted that Tinubu has taken bold steps that previous administrations were afraid to take—steps that have set the nation on a path towards development and growth, including the removal of the contentious fuel subsidy.

He expressed gratitude to the former governor of the state and Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, the state chairman of APC, Jarret Tenebe, and all members of APC for their continued support and sacrifices.