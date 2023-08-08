2027 AFCON: CAF inspects Godswill Akpabio stadium

Following a joint bid by Nigeria and Benin Republic to host the 2027 AFCON, an inspection team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday inspected the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The stadium is one of the proposed facilities Nigeria and Benin presented in their bid to host the AFCON finals in 2027.

The seven-man team which arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport had earlier inspected facilities at the airport before proceeding to the 30,000 capacity Stadium, popularly called The Nest of Champions. stadium.

The inspection team comprised Ralf Baumberger, Adam Vojtekovski, Sophie Bich-Chieu Vu Tien, Omar El Ghiati, Mainasara Illo, Ademola Olajire and Tasiu Riskuwa Shehu.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Monday Uko along with the Chairman of Akwa United, Paul Bassey, and members of the Akwa Ibom State Football Normalization Committee, led by the Chairman, Otuekong Bonny Nyong joined the inspection party.

“We are optimistic that our facilities will impress the CAF inspection team,” said Uko.

“Here in Akwa Ibom, we have a very high maintenance culture for public infrastructure and that is why the standard of the stadium remains a priority to the government, and I can assure you that we will continue to keep it in a condition good enough to host any standard football tournament.”

The latest inspection is coming barely two weeks after a special delegation from FIFA and CAF inspected facilities within the stadium complex as well as hotels in the city ahead of the inaugural edition of the Africa Football League in October this year.

The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Sports are looking to bring the Nations Cup to the country for the first time since 2000 when Nigeria co-hosted the tournament with Ghana.

The joint bid from Nigeria/Benin Republic will face strong competition from Algeria, Botswana, Egypt and a joint candidacy from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for the 2027 tournament.

CAF teams have already visited Kenya, Tanzania and Ugandaor inspection. The successful bidder will be announced next month.