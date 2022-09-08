POLITICS
2023: Wike, Saraki, Anyim absent as PDP ex-presidential aspirants pledge support to Atiku
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and two former Senate Presidents, Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki were absent on Wednesday when some former presidential aspirants, who contested in the last Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election have pledged their full support and loyalty to the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
The trio contested and lost the ticket to Atiku
The aspirants who pledged their loyality to Atiku include Mohammed Hayatudeen, Kalu Chikwendu, Tarry Oliver, Dele Momodu and Charles Ugwu.
Hayatudeen, who led the aspirants to the meeting stated that they came to congratulate the flagbearer of their party for his victory at the primary election and to wish him well in the forthcoming general elections, with the hope that Atiku will make it to the seat of power.
Momodu stated the importance of having all the presidential aspirants on board, which he said would ensure victory for the party at the polls.
In his words, “all the aspirants must come together to deliver the party and I believe that PDP has the best chance to win the 2023 presidential election”.
He called for the intervention of all the stakeholders and appealed for everyone to come together and support the party to victory.
He mentioned that “whatever the grievances are amongst the party members, it is important for everyone to come together; hence the unity of the party will translate to electoral victory for all.”
The only female aspirant in the last PDP primary election, Mrs Tarry Oliver, in her short speech stated that as former aspirants, they were reaching out to all their colleagues with the hope that everyone will come on board to deliver the party in all the elections.
She expressed her firm belief that the structure of the party will encourage a collective approach which will include women and youths participation that will enable the party to focus on issue-based campaigns.
According to her, PDP is one united family and assured Nigerians that whatever is happening within the party is a family affair which will ultimately be resolved amicably.
In his response, the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar expressed his gratitude for their congratulatory visit and commended them for accepting the outcome of the presidential primary.
Atiku assured them that he was ready to work with them as partners, by ensuring victory for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.
He reaffirmed the importance of working as a united front in a collective quest to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.
The former Vice President stated that the project of reclaiming the country was not a one man’s job but a collective responsibility.
Atiku stated that as the campaign period draws near, he looked forward to more interactive sessions with the group.
2023: Fayose recants, says he is voting for Peter Obi
Controversial younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac has made a U-turn on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
The younger Fayose has now endorsed Obi as his preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the election.
Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a dead party.
Fayose had earlier said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to ensure his victory in 2023, noting that he needs N50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.
He noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.
Fayose said Tinubu has both the structure and the money to become Nigeria’s next president.
However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.
“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.
“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others to Pay N10m for campaign posters in Kogi
Presidential candidates of political parties in the forthcoming general elections are to pay N10 million each before they are permitted to display their posters, billboard and banners in Kogi.
This follows the signing into law the Kogi Signage and Advertisement Bill by the state governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday.
Governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates are to pay N5m, N2m, N1m and N500,000, respectively.
Bello said the newly signed laws would facilitate a clean environment and an increase in revenue generation.
He urged the state lawmakers to identify all the laws previously passed and signed but remain unimplemented by the various ministries, agencies or parastatals so as to engage in joint monitoring and evaluation.
The governor also urged the assembly to continue to work in synergy with the other arms of government to serve the people better.
The three other laws signed are the Law to provide for the regulation of outdoor structure for the display of signage and advertisement law 2022; a law to provide for the repeal and reenactment of hotel and tourism board edit of 1995; and the law establishing the Kogi State Hotel and Tourism Board and other matters connected.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, assured of the assembly’s support to achieve an improvement in internally generated revenue.
2023: APC failure won’t guarantee non-performing PDP govs votes – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said it would be erroneous for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors that have failed to provide good governance in their states to solicit votes from the electorate.
He disclosed this at the inauguration of Emohua campus of Rivers State University, and the flag-off of staff quarters, performed by Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, on Wednesday.
Governor Wike said the delivery of quality projects by him and his colleague governors would serve the PDP well in their respective States.
He said, “If any PDP State is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for just because APC is not doing well. If PDP State, for example, Rivers State, didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national level, then the people will vote for us.
“They’ll tell you: PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party because we have what to use to campaign.”
