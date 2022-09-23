POLITICS
2023: Wike reveals his two major pains over losing PDP presidential ticket to Atiku
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has revealed his major pains in failing to bear the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming general elections.
Wike said he is hugely pained that he was unable to win the PDP’s presidential primary and go on to battle the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general election, having secured a total of 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Wike, who garnered 237 votes.
From the details of the results from the exercise: Atiku Abubakar – 371; Nyesom Wike- 237; Bukola Saraki – 70; Udom Emmanuel – 38; Balla Mohammed – 20;
Pius Anyim – 14; Sam Ohabunwa – 1; and Olivia Tariela scored 1. There were 12 void votes.
And Wike, who has been crying foul since after the primary election, said that what he regrets most is that he would not have the opportunity to fight insecurity and oil theft in the country.
“I’m pained that I wasn’t able to fight Bandits and oil theft,” he said in an interview with select television stations on Friday.
“These were two things I told myself I was going to do. I said I was going to fight terrorists and oil theft squarely.”
Wike to expose ‘bad characters’ in PDP today
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is expected to speak on some wrongdoings and expose some ‘bad characters’ in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today (Friday), ahead of the 2023 elections.
Wike had hinted on this while addressing a meeting of the state PDP stakeholders he convened in Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.
Governor Wike’s camp and that of the PDP presidential candidate have been throwing banters and salvos in both directions in the last couple of months.
While Wike’s men after a meeting in the early hours of Wednesday issued a resolution to pull out of PDP presidential campaign council, Atiku in his response said nobody can force the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu to resign.
To this end, Friday’s media chat which will be transmitted live on major Television Stations is billed for 10am in the crude oil and gas rich city’s seat of power (government house) may reveal a can of worms.
Aside the turney issues in the PDP, surrounding the PDP crisis, Wike may also speak on next year’s elections in the state.
Governor Wike had in several forums said he will spill the beans concerning the goings on in the country’s main opposition party at the appropriate time.
Speaking at the party stakeholders meeting, Wike vowed to remain in the PDP to fight for its unity, inclusiveness and equity.
The rift between Wike and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came to the fore after the presidential primary in Abuja following the scenario that played out.
It was made worse by Atiku’s remarks while unveiling the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.
PDP Crisis: Dele Momodu gives reasons why Atiku cannot sack Ayu
Veteran journalist and a former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has insisted that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot sack the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu
Momodu disclosed this while fielding questions on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday.
The Publisher of Ovation Magazine believes Atiku cannot sack Ayu because the former senator supported him.
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Atiku as its 2023 presidential candidate.
Crises erupted in the party when presidential candidate, Atiku, picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Governor Nyesom Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries a few months ago, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Ayu.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.
“I believe that the presidential candidate of PDP has every right to take decisions in a game of numbers that he thinks will favour him,” Momodu said.
“One of the reasons I am here today talking on behalf of my party. We made promises that whoever emerges as our winner, we shall support, including Governor Wike, said.
” I will liken it to a game of football. A referee was believed to have compromised, so are you going to tell the winner if let say, Man United won the game? Will I expect Man United to be the one to help you remove the referee, it is difficult, that is the truth.
“If the team is your team, Chelsea cannot sack a referee. There is no way Chelsea can sack a referee. It is not the job of the winner to sack the referee that favoured him. Let’s be fair to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. If, as he claimed, he was supported by Ayu, do you expect him to throw Ayu under the box?
“He is only asking for, let us go in the right direction, to the right appropriate authorities who can make this happen. It is a constitutional issue. That is one of the reasons I respect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. You cannot expect him to be a tyrant. The same people who said we need this, we need that, if he should do that, were the same people who will say he is not even president; he is hiring and firing.
“He is not the owner of the party, and every party member is important and if we love our party, we have only two options. Support your party if you don’t love it, then state clearly that you don’t want the party. But to insist that because of Ayu, the party must crash down, then I don’t support that.”
Ekweremadu: Declare me Enugu West Senator – Lawyer tells Court
An Enugu-based lawyer, Barr. Ogochukwu Onyema has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, praying it to declare the Enugu West Senatorial seat vacant.
The seat is currently being occupied by a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
The lawmaker is currently in detention in the United Kingdom where is facing charges bordering on alleged organ trafficking.
Onyema claimed that the seat cannot continue to be vacant owing to Ekweremadu’s absence.
In the lawsuit marked FHC/EN/CS/7/2022 filed at the Federal High Court Enugu, Onyema is also seeking an order of the court “commanding and mandating” the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and PDP to “select, nominate, and forward” his name to the National Assembly “as a replacement” for Senator Ekweremadu.
He further prayed the court to command and mandate the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and INEC to “withdraw or revoke, as the case may be, the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the 3rd defendant (Ekweremadu) and issue a fresh Certificate of Return” to him.
Ekweremadu had at the PDP senatorial primary election, which took place at Awgu, Enugu State, on 2nd October 2018, polled 690 votes to emerge winner, defeating his closest rivals, Mr. Isaac Okah, who polled 84 votes and Chief Onyema polled a distant 61 votes to place third.
But in an Originating Summons, Onyema wants the court to determine, among others: “Whether it is the intendment and contemplation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended 2018; the Senate Standing Orders 2015 as amended; and the Senate Legislative Calendar 2022, that the seat of Enugu West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate will be declared vacant by default, if the Senator representing, without just cause absent from sittings of the Senate for a period amounting in the aggregate to more than one-thirds of the total number of days during which the Senate meets in any one year, which is one-thirds of 181.
“Whether by virtue of the continuous absence of the 3rd defendant (Ekweremadu) from the Senate since 22nd day of June 2022 or days prior (when he last attended the sitting of the Senate), up till the date of adaptation of this Summons, or any other date thereafter, it could be said that the 3rd defendant is still validly representing the plaintiff (Chief Onyema) and Enugu West Senatorial District, as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Senate Standing Order 2015 as amended, in Nigeria Senate.
“Whether going by the heinous allegations levelled against the 3rd defendant and his incarceration at the United Kingdom, Wandsworth Prison, since around 22nd day of June 2022 up till the date of adoption of this Summons, the 3rd defendant can be said to have defaulted and be away from representing the plaintiff and Enugu West Senatorial District in the House of Senate, for no just cause, as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended in 2018.
“Whether by virtue of the 3rd defendant’s travails, which was not caused by the plaintiff or any of his constituents, and going by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended, the Senate Standing Order 2015 as amended, it is wise and best, for the 3rd defendant to honourably agree that he has defaulted in representation, withdraw from his position, and mandating the 1st and second defendants (the Senate President and the Senate) to declare his position vacant by default, and instantly communicate same to 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th defendants (Clark to the National Assembly, Dr. Ayu, PDP, Prof. Yakubu, and INEC) for appropriate and timeous actions, of his replacement with the plaintiff, by the 5th and 6th defendants. And Certificate of Return to be issued to the Plaintiff by the 7th and 8th defendants”.
