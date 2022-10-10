2023: Wike, four other PDP governors missing at Atiku’s Campaign flag off in Akwa Ibom

About five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were conspicuously missing at the campaign’s flag-off of their Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar which was held at the Nest of Champions International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The governors who were absent at the rally include the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia state, Okezie Ikpaezu, and Enugu State governor, Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi.

Speaking at the rally, the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar swore to reunite the people and rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity.

He also swore to ensure that students will no longer be out of school and there will be opportunities for gainful employment if elected as the president of Nigeria in the 2023 General elections.

The presidential candidate regretted that the change which the APC government brought in 2015 had launched the country into the abyss promising that PDP is poised to clean up the mess and return Nigeria to its lost and desired glory.

He said he would dedicate the launch of the campaigns to the steadfastness and achievements of the Akwa Ibom PDP.

His words, “We want to dedicate the launching of this campaign to the achievements of the Akwa Ibom PDP for good governance. When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity, hunger, and lack of education.

“We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa, we had peace, and we had progress. But when Nigeria said they wanted to change, they voted for change in 2015. What we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity. Our children are no longer going to school. Is that what we want to continue in?

“So, today, we have inaugurated the flag off of our campaign to rescue Nigeria. To rescue Nigeria from hunger, to rescue Nigeria from poverty, and also to bring back the unity that we require in this country.

Also speaking, the Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa said PDP was determined to rescue Nigeria and make it a nation where people can trust each other.

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel said the campaign will restore hope and faith in the common dreams of the people.

“Poverty today has gotten to misery indices. When PDP handed over power, the exchange rate was N186 to a dollar. Today, the exchange rate is almost N800 to a dollar. When PDP handed over power, Nigeria had the largest economy in entire Africa, today, all those indices have been battered. Today, we want to flag off the hope for Nigeria, we want to flag off the rescue mission to Nigeria.” He said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu urged those who are yet to join PDP to do so urgently so that Nigeria would be redeemed collectively.

The Director General, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal said the duo of Atiku and Okowa would rescue Nigeria from its problems.

“Our party is presenting hope. These two great Nigerians are moving the party forward. These two Nigerians will move the country forward. We have a balanced ticket that can deliver Nigeria from its current situation. I call on Nigerians to vote for this team that would rescue Nigeria,” he stated.

The PDP governors present at the rally include Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambawal, Governor of Adamawa state. Ahmadu Fintri, Taraba State, Ishaku Darius, and host governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Others are Bayelsa State Governor Douye, Diri, Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Mohammed, Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa and Edo State, Godwin Obaseki