POLITICS
2023: Why I will win presidential election – Bola Tinubu
A presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed the belief that he would win the 2023 election.
Tinubu said with the “strong support” of the masses, he would emerge the winner of the election in 2023.
The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader disclosed this when he visited the residence of ex-Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja yesterday.
He said reactions from relevant stakeholders have spurred him to continue in his push for the presidency.
Tinubu, however, admitted that there would be challenges, but he would overcome them.
According to Tinubu: “Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge.
“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.
“We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory.”
Tinubu had last week informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential intentions.
POLITICS
PDP schedules North-west zonal congress for February 12
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its outstanding Zonal Congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing NW Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for Saturday, February 12, 2022.
This is part of the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.The North-West Zonal Congress is slated to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna state.
The congress was supposed to have taken place on November 20, 2021 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances
POLITICS
Dele Momodu declares for 2023 presidency (VIDEO)
Otunba Dele Momodu has declared his interest to run for president under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The media mogul indicated his interest while handing a letter of interest to the PDP National Chairman at the patty’s secretariat in Abuja.
Handing his letter to the national chairman of the party, Iyiorchia Ayu, Momodu said his move was to put an end to speculations in the public space over his interest.
After a closed-door meeting with the PDP Chairman, Momodu told newsmen that his decision to offer himself for the Presidency came after due deliberation with his family, stakeholders and mentors.
He said now is the time for full reconciliation and forgiveness among Nigerians and an opportunity to seek closure for the country’s ugly past.
”Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection. With this letter, Sir, I wish to humbly put the speculations to rest by coming to you with every sense of purpose and responsibility.
”I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.
”I urge the Party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.
”I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.
”I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.
”I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead”.
Momodu, however, warned that he will not accept any form of harassment or bullying from richer politicians in the course of the race.
I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.”
”Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants. I vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigeria should continue to tread this dangerous path”.
POLITICS
Fayemi meets Tinubu over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti governorship poll
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Wednesday met All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Ekiti State and the 2023 Presidential poll.
Fayemi’s visit to Tinubu came barely two days after Tinubu revealed his intention to contest the Presidency.
Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, had discussions with Tinubu over the latter’s Presidential ambition and the need to ensure that the South-West gets the APC Presidential ticket.
To this end, it was learnt that the South-West APC may be endorsing one candidate in order to present a united front.
A politician who spoke with a national daily because he wasn’t authorised to speak with the press, said Fayemi and Tinubu’s relationship had become frosty in recent time due to Fayemi’s role in the sacking of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and his hobnobbing with the APC Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.
He recalled that Fayemi, who is also believed to be nursing a Presidential ambition, had been accused of victimising Tinubu’s supporters under the aegis of the South West Agenda 2023 led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye and preventing them from holding processions in the state. Pro-Tinubu groups had also conducted a parallel congress in Ekiti State.
Also, Fayemi in the forthcoming APC primary in Ekiti State, Fayemi is believed to be supporting the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, while Tinubu is supporting Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.
The politician said, “A lot is at stake in this APC governorship primary in Ekiti State. The Peoples Democratic Party is also very strong and the opposition will capitalise on any division in the APC. So, Fayemi came to see Tinubu in order to seek his support.”
“Discussions on 2023 also took place with a view to presenting one South-West consensus. If the South-West is divided, the region could be denied the APC Presidential ticket. So, such consultations will continue.”
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 dangerous health risks of tattoos
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gunmen storm Nigerian university campus, abduct four students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Boko Haram returns to Chibok, kills three, burn down houses
-
NEWS2 days ago
Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of funeral
-
NEWS2 days ago
IGP decorates new DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Google expands London property empire with $1 billion office purchase
-
SPORTS31 mins ago
Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal
-
BUSINESS17 mins ago
Investors riding the NFT craze are facing billions in taxes