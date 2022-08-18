POLITICS
2023: Why I will leave office a happy man, move without escorts – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he would leave office a happy man in 2023.
Wike explained that he is happy leaving office because his administration has not disgraced the people, adding that he has fulfilled his promises.
He spoke during the flag-off of a flyover project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.
Wike said only failed leaders move around with security details after leaving office.
According to Wike, “Already, I am leaving. In the next few months, I am gone but I am happy going because my people are happy I did not disgrace them.
“I am going without having any policemen following me on the streets. There is nobody that can touch me in any street because I have done what the people want me to do.
“It is only those that have failed because they have done anything for their people that carry soldiers after leaving office. I don’t have one to follow me. Even if they give me, I won’t take it. I want to move alone.”
POLITICS
PHOTO NEWS: Kwankwaso commissions campaign office in Nasarawa
NNPP Presidential candidate HE Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE today 20th August, 2022 commissioned NNPP offices in Lafia, Keffi and others, Nasarawa State.
The commissioning attracted mammoth crowds.
Those in attendance include the state governorship candidate, Abudullahi Maidoya, State Party Chairman Alh. Muhammad Sidi Bako, all the Senatorial candidates, House of Reps candidates, House of Assembly and LGA party’s chairmen and numerous party’s supporters across the state.
POLITICS
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are fake.
Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had private discussions with Obasanjo.
While the duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept sealed lips over what transpired at the meeting, different claims are being made in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.
But, Obasanjo expressed dissatisfaction with such “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him.”
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo maintained that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.”
According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political.”
The Balogun Owu added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side.”
Speaking further, Obasanjo revealed that, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”
POLITICS
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the discussion he had with the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during their recent meeting.
Tinubu and some of his allies visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
Although the duo had kept mum over what played out at the meeting, it is speculated to be connected to the 2023 presidential election.
The ex-president who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases recently used by the former Lagos Governor to Yoruba vocabularies.
He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used”.
“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”
Recall that Tinubu had during an outburst prior to the APC primary election used the phrases while revealing that there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have emerged winner of the 2015 presidential election without his support.
