POLITICS
2023: We wish you good luck, APC senators tell Osinbajo
Senate President Ahmed Lawan says he and his colleagues wish Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “good luck” in his endeavour to become Nigeria’s next president.
Osinbajo had, on Monday, announced his interest in contesting the presidency in the 2023 general election.
On Tuesday evening, the vice-president hosted iftar for the senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims use to break their fast during during the Ramadan period.
The dinner meeting held behind closed doors.
Speaking with state house correspondents after the iftar at the vice-president’s official residence at the presidential villa, Lawan said Osinbajo sought the lawmakers’ support on his presidential bid.
The senate president, however, wasn’t specific on if the lawmakers would endorse Osinbajo for the presidency.
“We had iftar with his excellency, the vice-president, and thereafter, we had brief interaction on our government and of course, on the vice-president’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.
“Naturally, the vice-president told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the senate APC caucus.
“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did, and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time. We wish the vice-president good luck in this endeavour.
“But let me assure everyone that the senate APC caucus and, indeed, the national assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the centre, and majority of the states by the grace of God will be APC.”
POLITICS
Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has explained why he met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum on Monday.
Tinubu had met with the APC governors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intention to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in 2023.
The governors in attendance include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, amongst others.
The meeting came less than 24 hours after Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening; where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.
But briefing newsmen after the meeting, the former Lagos State Governor noted that he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.
“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he said.
When asked about Osinbajo’s declaration and 2023 ambition, Tinubu said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”
He added, “The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”
Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Bagudu said Tinubu met the governors to formally briefed them on his intention to lead Nigeria after Buhari’s regime in 2023.
“He met members of the PGF and stated what he has said publicly, his intention to seek the office of the President come 2023 which he had already announced before now.
“He briefed us on his reasons, thinking, and message. The governors graciously listened to him to digest everything he said. He acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is acceptable and widely acknowledged by all party members.”
Bagudu noted that he responded on behalf of the governors and assured the presidential aspirant that they (governors) would discuss the matter during their meeting and make informed decision on his message.
POLITICS
2023 presidency: Amaechi consults Emir of Daura, Buhari’s hometown
Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday conferred with the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq Umar as part of consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.
The former Rivers Speaker and Governor was in the Katsina town on Monday, accompanied by Borno Senator Ali Ndume among others.
David Iyofor, his media aide posted an image of the meeting on Twitter.
“Emir Umar just finished praying for and blessed his Dan Amanar, Amaechi to proceed with courage in the race for APC 2023 Presidential ticket”, the spokesman tweeted.
The minister had earlier visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.
The trip to the Northern States followed Amaechi’s declaration of intent last Saturday in Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.
He holds a traditional title ‘Dan Amanar Daura’, meaning trusted son of Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.
POLITICS
PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship, 226 councillorship seats in Adamawa
The candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have won in all the 21 Local Government Council elections conducted on Saturday in the state.
The PDP candidates also swept all the 226 Councillorship seats contested during Saturday’s election.
The chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Isa Shettima gave the results on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.
Only APC and PDP contested the chairmanship elections, except in Toungo LGA where African Democratic Congress (ADC) participated and garnered 321 votes.
Chairmanship results are as follows:
- Demsa LGA – APC 10807, PDP 31509
- Fufore LGA – APC 6654, PDP 29687
- Ganye LGA – APC 9650, PDP 16566
- Girei LGA – APC 2176, PDP 21886
- Gombi LGA – APC 5954, PDP 26840
- Guyuk LGA – APC 1672, PDP 34118
- Hong LGA – APC 2356, PDP 27305
- Jada LGA – APC 11084, PDP 25913
- Lamurde LGA – APC 7560, PDP 13423
- Madagali LGA – APC 4205, PDP 27500
- Maiha LGA – APC 1517, PDP 22858
- Mayobelwa LGA – APC 11687, PDP 28884
- Michika LGA – APC 8445, PDP 27911
- Mubi North LGA – APC 6808, 31105
- Mubi South LGA – APC 8084, PDP 36649
- Numan LGA – APC 9906, PDP 18313
- Shelleng LGA – APC 1305
- Song LGA – APC 2632, PDP 33404
- Toungo LGA – ADC 321, APC 787, PDP 16271
- Yola North LGA – APC 3300, PDP 8437
- Yola South LGA – APC 6810, PDP 15181
Latest News
- Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders
- Champions League: Tuchel reveals who to blame as Chelsea crash out against Real Madrid
- UCL: Bayern Munich coach, Nagelsmann gives reason for his side’s defeat to Villarreal
- Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with husband Richard Lawson
- 5 things you didn’t know your underarms needed
Trending
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
US stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Nigerian-bred fiancé visit pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos
-
NEWS1 day ago
Russian-Ukraine War: Europe mounts pressure on Nigeria for more gas supply
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023 presidency: Amaechi consults Emir of Daura, Buhari’s hometown
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Crude oil prices fall below $100 a barrel amid lockdowns in China
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba to run for Football Federation president
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Robert Lewandowski ‘agrees’ terms to join Barcelona as he ‘tells Bayern Munich he won’t sign a new contract’