2023 UTME: JAMB registers 1.6m candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 1.6 million candidates for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board said the sale of UTME forms would end tomorrow (February 22), following a one week extension.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, announced this yesterday in Abuja while monitoring the registration of applicants at the Global Distance Learning in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oloyede was joined in the monitoring exercise by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, David Adajo.

JAMB started the sale of 2023 UTME form on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and was expected to close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

But to ensure every candidate got carried along, the board extended the registration by one week, starting from last Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Oloyede said: “So far, we have registered 1.6 million (that is, one million, six hundred thousand) candidates.”

He said the board had apprehended about 15 people who went against the conduct of the UTME registration processes.

Adajo explained that the extension was necessary to ensure all the candidates have time to register.