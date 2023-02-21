2023: US Embassy issues security alert on Nigeria’s elections

The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned its citizens of possible protests in Nigeriain the aftermath of Nigerian elections scheduled for February 25th and March 11th.

The embassy also said that, as was generally practiced in previous elections, nationwide restrictions on movement should be expected during the election.

In a notice on its website titled ‘Security Alert – Possible Protests Leading to Elections and Restricted Movements on Election Days’, the Embassy advised its nationals to avoid rallies, warning they can turn violent with little or no notice.

It also advised American citizens in the country to have three days of water and food at home in case movement restrictions extend beyond election days.

The notice partly read: “The Government of Nigeria will restrict the movement of all personal vehicles on election days across the country,” adding that: “Information from the Government of Nigeria indicates that only law enforcement personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-accredited election observers will be allowed to move freely along the roads.

“Please be advised that movement restrictions may be extended at any time. Be alert to the Government of Nigeria’s information about the restrictions.”

Summary Article Name US Embassy issues security alert on Nigeria’s elections Description The US Embassy in Nigeria has warned its citizens of possible protests in Nigeriain the aftermath of Nigerian elections scheduled for February 25th and March 11th